KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport will partially reopen on Sunday, April 26, 2026, with Terminals 4 and 5 resuming limited operations after a nearly two-month closure caused by regional tensions, while the long-awaited new Terminal 2 remains on track for completion in late 2026.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced Thursday that Kuwait's airspace reopened Thursday evening, April 23, following a ceasefire in the broader Middle East conflict. However, full passenger operations at the main airport will resume gradually starting Sunday, with Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways leading the initial flight schedule from Terminals 4 and 5.

Kuwait Airways plans to operate flights to 17 destinations including Cairo, London, Mumbai and Riyadh from Terminal 4, while low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways will resume services from Terminal 5. Officials emphasized that the reopening follows extensive safety inspections and coordination with international aviation authorities.

The airport had been closed to commercial traffic since mid-February amid heightened regional risks, forcing carriers to operate temporarily from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The phased return aims to restore connectivity safely while repairs and assessments continue at other facilities.

Kuwait International Airport's major expansion project centers on the new Terminal 2 (T2), a $4.3-5.8 billion state-of-the-art facility designed by Foster + Partners. Construction progress stands at approximately 70-81%, with the Central Agency for Public Tenders setting a firm deadline of November 30, 2026, for completion of civil works. Full operations are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The triangular T2 design will dramatically boost capacity to 25-50 million passengers annually, featuring 28 gates, expanded parking, a 400-bed hotel and LEED Gold sustainability standards. Natural daylighting, advanced baggage systems and modern passenger flow aim to position Kuwait as a competitive Gulf aviation hub.

Terminal 1 remains under repair following reported damage, while Terminal 3 stays closed for general aviation due to ongoing T2 construction. Authorities have stressed that Sunday's reopening represents an initial phase, with additional terminals expected to come online progressively as safety certifications are completed.

Travelers should check with airlines for specific flight schedules, as operations will ramp up gradually. Kuwait Airways and Jazeera have begun notifying passengers and adjusting bookings from the temporary Dammam hub back to Kuwait. International carriers will follow once more infrastructure is cleared.

The reopening brings relief to thousands of stranded passengers and the local economy. Kuwait's aviation sector supports significant tourism, business travel and expatriate movement. Full restoration will ease pressure on neighboring airports and normalize trade routes.

Experts view the T2 project as transformative. Once operational, the new terminal will feature cutting-edge technology, improved security screening and enhanced retail and dining options. Sustainability features include energy-efficient systems designed to reduce the airport's environmental footprint.

Challenges during construction included supply chain delays, the COVID-19 pandemic and regional instability. Despite setbacks from the original 2022 target, recent momentum under government oversight has accelerated progress toward the 2026 goal.

For passengers planning travel, Sunday's limited resumption means checking airline apps and official DGCA updates. Some international routes may still route through alternative hubs in the short term. Airlines have pledged transparent communication as more flights are added.

The partial reopening coincides with broader Gulf aviation recovery. Neighboring countries have gradually restored services after the same tensions, highlighting the interconnected nature of regional airspace. Kuwait's phased approach prioritizes safety while rebuilding confidence among travelers and carriers.

Longer term, the new T2 will help Kuwait compete with major hubs like Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi. Enhanced capacity and modern facilities could attract more long-haul connections and boost tourism and business activity in the country.

As operations resume Sunday, airport authorities urge passengers to arrive early, follow updated procedures and stay informed via official channels. The coming weeks will see increasing flight volumes as more terminals and routes are cleared.

Kuwait International Airport's journey from closure to partial reopening reflects resilience amid geopolitical challenges. With Terminal 2 on the horizon for late 2026, the country is investing heavily in infrastructure that promises to elevate its global connectivity for decades to come.

Travelers and businesses alike welcome the news. While full normalcy will take time, Sunday marks an important first step toward restoring Kuwait's vital air links. The ambitious T2 project ensures the airport will emerge stronger, ready to serve as a modern gateway to the region.