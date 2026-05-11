KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport has returned to near-normal operations following a phased reopening in late April 2026, after a nearly two-month closure triggered by regional security concerns linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The facility, which handles millions of passengers annually as a key Gulf aviation hub, saw commercial flights gradually resume from April 26 after Kuwait reopened its airspace on April 24. Both Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways have restarted services from Terminals 4 and 5, with full daily operations now running from early morning until evening.

As of May 11, 2026, the airport is functioning smoothly with growing passenger numbers, though some international carriers remain cautious and certain long-haul routes are still limited. Officials describe the restart as a success, with strong demand reported on initial flights.

Background of the closure

The airport was forced to suspend operations on February 28, 2026, amid heightened regional conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. A drone strike earlier in the period caused limited damage to Terminal 1 facilities and fuel infrastructure, prompting authorities to prioritize safety and close the airspace. The two-month shutdown disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of passengers and affected regional connectivity.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) worked closely with the Ministry of Interior, Kuwait Fire Force and other agencies to implement enhanced security measures before approving the phased restart. Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, director of civil aviation, emphasized that safety remains the top priority while the airport prepares for full pre-crisis capacity.

Phased reopening details

The restart began with limited flights from Terminals 4 and 5 on April 26. Kuwait Airways initially operated to select destinations, while low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways resumed from its dedicated Terminal 5 hub. By early May, Jazeera had expanded to full daily operations across 27 destinations, with plans to increase to more routes as demand grows.

Passenger feedback on the first weeks has been largely positive, praising efficient security processes and coordinated ground handling. However, some travelers reported longer-than-usual wait times during the initial transition period as staff adjusted to new protocols.

New Terminal 2 on the horizon

While current operations use existing infrastructure, attention is turning to the ambitious new Terminal 2 project. Construction on the $5.8 billion expansion continues, with officials targeting a late 2026 opening (possibly November). Once complete, the new terminal is expected to dramatically increase capacity to around 27 million passengers annually and position Kuwait as a stronger regional aviation hub.

The project includes modern facilities, improved passenger flow, expanded retail and dining options, and upgraded runways and air traffic control systems. It represents a major investment in Kuwait's post-pandemic aviation future.

Economic and regional impact

The airport's reopening is a significant boost for Kuwait's economy and tourism sector. Aviation supports thousands of jobs and facilitates business travel, cargo movement and family visits across the Gulf. The temporary closure had ripple effects on hotels, retail and related services in Kuwait City.

Regional airlines have welcomed the return of connectivity. Neighboring countries and international carriers are monitoring the situation closely as they restore full schedules. Some long-haul operators, including certain European and Asian airlines, are still operating limited services while assessing long-term stability.

Passenger advice and future outlook

Travelers are advised to check flight status directly with airlines and the official Kuwait Airport website or app before heading to the facility. Enhanced security screening remains in place, so passengers should allow extra time for procedures.

Looking ahead, authorities are optimistic about a full return to pre-crisis operations in the coming weeks. Ongoing infrastructure upgrades and the eventual opening of Terminal 2 signal Kuwait's commitment to modernizing its aviation sector and enhancing its role as a strategic Gulf gateway.

The smooth resumption of flights demonstrates effective coordination between government agencies and aviation partners. For a country that relies heavily on air connectivity for its expatriate population and economic activities, today's operational status marks a welcome return to normalcy after months of uncertainty.

As Kuwait International Airport continues stabilizing, the focus shifts toward long-term growth and resilience in an increasingly complex regional environment.