WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Thursday that U.S. and Nigerian special forces conducted a successful joint operation that killed a senior ISIS commander in West Africa, describing the raid as a significant blow to the terrorist organization's operations in the region.

The operation, which took place in the dense forests of northeastern Nigeria, targeted Abu Musab al-Barnawi, a high-ranking leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), an ISIS affiliate responsible for numerous attacks across the Sahel region. Trump, speaking from the White House, called the mission "a tremendous success" and praised the coordination between American and Nigerian troops.

"We just took out a very big leader of ISIS. This is a major win for the United States, for Nigeria, and for the world," Trump said. "Our military is the strongest and most powerful anywhere, and we will continue to hunt down these terrorists wherever they hide."

U.S. defense officials confirmed that the raid was carried out by a joint task force involving elite U.S. special operations units and Nigerian military forces. The operation was supported by intelligence from multiple agencies, including the CIA and Nigerian security services. No U.S. personnel were injured, according to preliminary reports.

Details of the Operation

The strike occurred in Borno State, a longtime stronghold for Islamist militants. Intelligence indicated al-Barnawi was meeting with other commanders to plan attacks on civilian targets and Nigerian military outposts. U.S. drones provided real-time surveillance as ground forces moved in under cover of darkness.

According to a senior U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the operation lasted less than 45 minutes. Al-Barnawi was killed in the initial exchange of fire, along with several of his bodyguards. A small number of documents and electronic devices were recovered from the site for further analysis.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu welcomed the success of the mission in a statement released by his office. "This joint operation demonstrates the strength of our partnership with the United States in the fight against terrorism," Tinubu said. "We will continue to work together to secure our borders and protect our citizens."

ISIS West Africa Province Context

ISWAP has become one of the most dangerous ISIS affiliates in Africa, carrying out frequent attacks on military bases, villages and infrastructure in Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon. The group has exploited regional instability, poverty and weak governance to recruit fighters and expand its influence.

Al-Barnawi, sometimes referred to as Abu Abdullah, was considered a key operational planner and a successor figure to earlier ISWAP leaders. His death is expected to disrupt the group's command structure, at least in the short term, though experts caution that ISIS affiliates have shown resilience in replacing fallen commanders.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has increased its support for regional partners in recent years, providing training, intelligence and occasional direct action against terrorist targets. Thursday's operation fits into a broader strategy of working "by, with and through" local forces while limiting the U.S. footprint on the ground.

Trump's National Security Approach

The announcement aligns with Trump's long-standing emphasis on aggressive counterterrorism operations and partnerships with allies willing to combat extremism. During his first term, Trump authorized several high-profile raids against ISIS leaders, including the operation that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.

White House officials framed the Nigeria strike as evidence that the current administration is delivering on promises to keep Americans safe and pressure terrorist networks globally. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz called the mission "a textbook example of effective international cooperation."

Democrats offered measured praise for the operation's success while questioning the broader strategy. Some lawmakers called for greater transparency regarding U.S. military involvement in Africa and potential risks to American personnel.

Reactions and Global Implications

The news was welcomed by regional governments battling Islamist insurgencies. Chad, Niger and Cameroon, which have all suffered ISWAP attacks, expressed support for continued U.S. engagement in the fight.

Counterterrorism experts noted that while removing a senior figure like al-Barnawi is a tactical victory, the underlying conditions that fuel extremism — poverty, corruption and ethnic tensions — remain largely unaddressed. Sustainable progress will require not only military pressure but also governance reforms and economic development.

Social media reaction was swift and largely positive in the United States, with many users praising the operation and Trump's quick announcement. The story quickly went viral, with hashtags like #ISISLeaderDown and #USNigeriaStrike trending throughout the day.

Ongoing Threats in the Sahel

Despite the success, security analysts warn that ISIS affiliates in Africa continue to pose serious threats. The group has expanded its operations in the Sahel, exploiting coups and political instability in countries like Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Recent attacks have targeted civilians, mining operations and international peacekeepers.

U.S. officials say operations like Thursday's are part of a sustained campaign to degrade terrorist capabilities rather than a one-off event. AFRICOM conducts hundreds of training exercises and intelligence-sharing missions annually with African partners.

The death of al-Barnawi may lead to internal power struggles within ISWAP, potentially creating opportunities for further strikes. However, it could also trigger retaliatory attacks as the group seeks to demonstrate continued strength.

Looking Ahead

President Trump is expected to provide more details about the operation in the coming days. Pentagon officials said they are continuing to assess the intelligence recovered from the site and monitoring ISWAP for signs of reorganization.

For the families of victims of ISWAP violence across West Africa, the news brings a measure of justice, though the fight against the group is far from over. Nigerian authorities have increased security around vulnerable communities in the northeast following the raid.

The successful operation highlights the value of international partnerships in counterterrorism. As threats evolve and spread across borders, coordinated action between the United States and African nations will remain essential in the ongoing battle against ISIS and its affiliates.

Thursday's strike serves as a reminder of both the progress being made and the persistent dangers that remain. While one senior commander has been removed, the ideology and networks that sustain such groups continue to challenge regional and global security. The United States and its partners have signaled they will maintain pressure until the threat is decisively diminished.