WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump publicly praised White House Correspondents' Association President Weijia Jiang for her composure and quick thinking during the April 25 shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, calling her response "outstanding" and "very professional" in the chaotic moments after gunfire erupted outside the ballroom.

In a Monday morning interview and subsequent Truth Social post, Trump highlighted Jiang's actions as she addressed the room, attempted to maintain order, and helped coordinate the safe evacuation of hundreds of journalists, celebrities and administration officials at the Washington Hilton. "Weijia did a fantastic job under very tough circumstances," Trump said. "She stayed calm when others were panicking. That's real leadership."

The incident unfolded around 8:34 p.m. when 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen allegedly charged a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives. Shots were exchanged with law enforcement. One Secret Service agent was struck but protected by a bulletproof vest. No guests inside the ballroom were injured, but the brief chaos caused widespread panic as people dived under tables and scrambled for safety.

Jiang's Role in the Crisis

As president of the WHCA, Jiang was onstage and addressing the audience when the disturbance began. Video footage and eyewitness accounts show her quickly assessing the situation, communicating with Secret Service agents, and delivering clear instructions to attendees. She urged calm while the high-profile guests — including Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Cabinet members — were rapidly evacuated.

Trump later told CBS's "60 Minutes" that Jiang's steady presence helped prevent a worse outcome. "She didn't freeze. She kept people informed and that mattered," he said. In his Truth Social post, the president wrote: "Weijia Jiang showed tremendous courage and professionalism last night. The fake news media should be thanking her — and me — for strong leadership and fast action by Secret Service."

Jiang, a CBS News correspondent, has served as WHCA president since 2025. Colleagues described her as level-headed and well-respected across the press corps. In a brief statement released Monday, she thanked law enforcement and first responders while expressing gratitude for the safety of all attendees. "Our priority was ensuring everyone got out safely," she said. "I'm proud of how the room responded under pressure."

Third Security Incident for Trump

The shooting marked the third documented threat against Trump since 2024, following the Butler, Pennsylvania rally assassination attempt and the Florida golf course incident. Trump has repeatedly framed these events as evidence of deep national divisions while crediting divine protection and strong security teams.

During the dinner chaos, Trump was seen pausing briefly to assess the situation before agents moved him and his party to safety. In post-incident interviews, he praised the entire response team, including Jiang, and called for the dinner to be rescheduled within 30 days with enhanced security measures.

Bipartisan Praise for Jiang

Jiang's handling of the crisis drew praise across the political spectrum. White House officials, journalists from multiple outlets, and even some Democratic lawmakers commended her professionalism. "In a moment of fear, Weijia showed why a free and responsible press matters," said one senior administration official.

The incident has renewed debates about security at large Washington events, the risks faced by journalists covering politics, and the normalization of political violence. The White House Correspondents' Association announced plans to review protocols and reschedule the dinner, traditionally a night of roasts and camaraderie between the press and politicians.

Background on the Suspect

Cole Tomas Allen, a tutor and amateur video game developer from Torrance, California, faces multiple federal charges including attempted assassination. Investigators are examining his writings, which referenced grievances against the Trump administration. He is scheduled for arraignment this week.

A resurfaced 2017 interview of a younger Allen at Caltech demonstrating an engineering project has gone viral, adding another layer of public fascination to the case as people grapple with how an apparently promising young man could allegedly commit such an act.

Broader Implications

The shooting at the same venue where President Ronald Reagan survived an assassination attempt in 1981 has prompted fresh scrutiny of venue security and threat assessment for major events. Secret Service officials say they are reviewing procedures for indoor gatherings involving high-profile targets.

For Jiang, the moment thrust her into an unexpected spotlight. Colleagues say she has handled the attention with the same professionalism she displayed during the crisis. Her actions have been cited as an example of journalists stepping up in dangerous situations to protect both their peers and the public record.

Trump's praise for Jiang marks a rare moment of bipartisan goodwill in an otherwise deeply polarized environment. While political divisions remain sharp, the president's acknowledgment of her role has been widely noted as a positive gesture amid national discussions about unity and civility.

As the investigation continues and the nation processes yet another high-profile security breach, Weijia Jiang's calm leadership during the chaos at the White House Correspondents' Dinner stands as a bright spot in an otherwise troubling event. Her steady response helped ensure that what could have been a national tragedy remained a frightening but contained incident.