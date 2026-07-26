President Donald Trump said Friday that he considers LeBron James a possible "racist" while declaring Michael Jordan the greatest basketball player of all time, remarks that came hours after James announced he would play for the Philadelphia 76ers this coming season.

A GOAT debate with a political twist

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump was asked to weigh in on the long-running debate over whether James or Jordan deserves the title of basketball's greatest player ever. Rather than addressing statistics, championships or on-court accomplishments, Trump framed his answer around his personal relationship with each player. Speaking about Jordan, Trump described their friendship directly. "Michael Jordan is a guy that's a friend of mine. Play golf with him. He's a really good guy," Trump said.

Turning to James, Trump's tone shifted sharply. According to Yahoo Sports, Trump said, "I think LeBron is, maybe he's a racist. But maybe he doesn't like Trump I don't know." He went on to justify his preference for Jordan on personal terms rather than basketball merit, concluding that his ranking came down to who liked him personally rather than any evaluation of the players' careers.

A history of friction between Trump and James

Friday's comments extend a yearslong pattern of public friction between Trump and James that dates back to Trump's first term in office. According to The Hill, the two have clashed repeatedly over the years, including a notable 2018 exchange in which James criticized Trump's approach to leadership. Reacting to Trump's rhetoric at the time, James suggested the president's comments no longer surprised him, saying, "It's not even a surprise when he says something."

Other accounts of the relationship point to additional flashpoints. According to Thought Catalog, James previously called Trump a "bum" after the president rescinded a planned White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors during an earlier NBA championship season, a decision James publicly criticized at the time. Trump later mocked James' intelligence on social media in a separate incident, drawing public pushback that included support for James from Jordan himself, according to the same report.

James has also been an outspoken advocate on issues including police violence and has publicly criticized several of Trump's political campaigns over the years, positioning him among the more politically vocal athletes in professional sports.

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Timing tied to James' move to Philadelphia

Trump's comments came just hours after James confirmed he would sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, ending speculation about where the 41-year-old superstar would play in what is expected to be one of the final stretches of his 23-season NBA career. The timing led several reporters to ask Trump directly about the news during his Oval Office appearance, prompting the exchange over the GOAT debate.

James' move to Philadelphia came after he bypassed potential reunions with both the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two franchises where he previously won championships, in favor of joining a 76ers roster built around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

A long-standing basketball debate reframed

The Jordan-versus-James debate has divided NBA fans for years, typically centered on statistical comparisons, championship counts and eras of competition rather than personal relationships. James has won four NBA titles and four MVP awards across his 23 seasons, a career that has included stops with the Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and now the 76ers. Jordan won six championships and five MVP awards during 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s and 1990s, along with a brief comeback with the Washington Wizards in the early 2000s. Other NBA figures, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, are also occasionally floated in broader GOAT conversations, though Jordan and James remain the two most frequently debated candidates.

Trump's decision to base his answer on personal friendship rather than on-court accomplishments marked a departure from how the debate is typically framed among basketball analysts and fans, drawing attention less for the substance of his pick and more for the accusation he leveled against James in the process.

Reaction and criticism

Trump's remarks quickly circulated widely online, drawing criticism from commentators who noted the irony of Trump raising concerns about racism given his own history of controversial remarks touching on race, including past comments about African nations and immigrants that were widely condemned as racist, as well as his promotion of unfounded claims questioning the citizenship of former President Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president. Critics argued that Trump's comment reflected a pattern of dismissing critics or perceived opponents through personal attacks rather than substantive engagement.

No immediate response from James

As of Friday, James had not publicly responded to Trump's comments. Representatives for James and the 76ers did not immediately address the remarks either. Given the two men's history of public exchanges over the years, further response from James or his camp remains possible in the days ahead, though none had surfaced by the time Trump's comments began circulating widely online.

For now, Trump's remarks have added a political dimension to a debate that traditionally centers on basketball performance rather than personal relationships or political alignment. Whether James addresses the comments directly, following a pattern of past exchanges between the two, or lets the moment pass without response, remains to be seen as he prepares to begin his tenure with the 76ers this coming season.