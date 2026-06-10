LeBron James Embraces TIME100 Sports Honor as He Reflects on Legacy and Fatherhood Milestone

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers forward and one of basketball's most enduring superstars, expressed profound gratitude after being named the cover athlete for TIME magazine's inaugural TIME100 Sports list in 2026, highlighting the recognition as a testament to his impact both on and off the court.

"Beyond Grateful and Blessed!! 🙏🏾👑" James posted on X following the announcement, underscoring his appreciation for the honor that positions him as a transformative figure in sports. The TIME profile, published ahead of the full list reveal, celebrates his redefinition of the modern athlete through record-breaking performance, business acumen, activism and family legacy.

At 41, James continues to defy expectations in his 23rd NBA season. He became the league's all-time leading scorer in 2023 and has surpassed 50,000 career points when including playoffs. His longevity includes 22 consecutive All-Star selections and multiple All-NBA honors, alongside four NBA championships and league MVP awards.

Proudest Achievement: Playing Alongside Son Bronny

In the TIME cover story, James identified playing alongside his eldest son, Bronny James, as the pinnacle of his basketball career. The father-son duo made history as the first to share the court in an NBA playoff game during the 2026 postseason.

"Out of all the sh-t I've done in basketball, that's the best accomplishment I've ever had," James said. "The kid has earned his right to be a professional athlete."

James has been vocal in defending his family's journey, particularly against criticism directed at Bronny. He emphasized the importance of fatherhood and the values he instills, drawing from his own upbringing in Akron, Ohio, without a similar support system.

"The thing you're not going to do is throw stones at us as a family. I'm not letting that sh-t slide, because I know what I've created because of what I didn't have. So if you want to talk about the kid, that he shouldn't be an NBA player, I don't care about that. As long as you don't get to the fatherhood piece. I don't play those games," he added.

The pair's on-court connection has included notable moments, such as assists and shared minutes that captivated fans. Bronny, drafted by the Lakers, has navigated the spotlight while carving his own path under his father's guidance.

LeBron on the GOAT Debate

James also addressed the perennial greatest-of-all-time discussion, placing himself at the top while acknowledging the perspectives of legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

"I'm not taking nobody over me," James stated. "There's no question. But I think Mike will say the same thing. Rest his soul, Kobe will say the same thing. Magic will say the same thing. Bird will say the same thing. Shaq could say the same thing."

In other comments, James has noted stylistic differences with Jordan, describing his own game as that of a point-forward who prioritizes passing. "I never have compared myself to MJ because our games are totally different," he said in a separate interview. "There are a lot of things where I would say my game is a lot different and a little better than his, but s---, he was f---ing great."

His case rests on unparalleled versatility, longevity and off-court influence. Beyond scoring, James has shaped player empowerment, notably through his 2010 "Decision" and subsequent moves that prioritized agency. His business empire includes SpringHill Company, and he has invested in media, entertainment and community initiatives like the I Promise School in Akron.

Broader Impact and 2026 Outlook

The TIME100 Sports recognition arrives as James navigates another competitive season with the Lakers. Expectations remain high for him to contribute meaningfully, potentially extending his career for at least one more year to further bolster his resume.

His influence extends globally. From four Olympic gold medals to advocacy on social justice issues, James has leveraged his platform to drive change. The TIME profile details how he has bridged athletic excellence with cultural and economic power, becoming a billionaire athlete who redefines success.

Teammates and analysts praise his leadership and work ethic. Even as younger stars emerge, James' presence elevates those around him, as evidenced by his mentorship of Bronny and other Lakers players. His ability to adapt — from explosive scorer to facilitator and veteran presence — exemplifies sustained excellence.

Family, Legacy and Future

James' family life remains central. With wife Savannah and their children, including sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter Zhuri, he balances elite competition with personal milestones. The shared NBA journey with Bronny has created lasting memories, from regular-season games to playoff appearances.

Off the court, his ventures continue to expand. SpringHill has produced acclaimed projects, and his investments span technology, entertainment and health. These endeavors complement his on-court legacy, positioning him as a blueprint for future athletes.

As the 2026 NBA season progresses toward the Finals and beyond, James' focus remains on team success while cherishing individual honors like the TIME recognition. His story from Akron prospect to global icon inspires generations, proving that resilience, vision and family can coexist with athletic greatness.

The TIME100 Sports list celebrates influencers across disciplines, with James leading the icons category. His selection reflects not only statistical dominance but also cultural resonance in an era of athlete activism and entrepreneurship.

Looking ahead, James has hinted at continued play while preparing for life beyond the court. Whether adding to his championship tally or expanding his business footprint, his trajectory suggests the chapter is far from closed. For fans and observers, the TIME honor serves as a timely affirmation of a career that has reshaped basketball and sports culture.

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James' response to the accolade embodies humility amid achievement. In a landscape of constant scrutiny, his emphasis on gratitude, family and legacy offers a model of perspective. As debates over greatness persist, his body of work — points, titles, influence and now father-son history — solidifies an unparalleled place in NBA lore.

Analysts anticipate his presence will remain pivotal for the Lakers, with potential playoff runs testing his enduring competitiveness. The TIME recognition caps a remarkable phase, celebrating an athlete who continues to evolve while honoring his roots and forward-looking vision. James' journey underscores the power of purpose-driven excellence in sports and beyond.