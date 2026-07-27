The 2026 NBA offseason has already produced one of the wildest stretches of roster movement in recent memory, headlined by LeBron James' move to Philadelphia and the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to Miami. But plenty of storylines remain unresolved as training camps approach. Here are 10 of the biggest trade rumors still shaping league conversation.

1. Kevin Durant's future with the Rockets remains unsettled

Just a year after acquiring Durant in a seven-team blockbuster, the Houston Rockets have continued fielding interest in the 37-year-old forward from multiple teams, including the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat. Detroit reportedly attempted a complex three-team trade involving the Boston Celtics to acquire Durant, though Houston rejected the proposal. Miami, fresh off missing out on LeBron James in free agency, has floated a framework built around Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic. Houston has not indicated it is actively shopping Durant, but league sources suggest the team doesn't view him as untouchable.

2. Domantas Sabonis still hasn't found a trade partner

The Sacramento Kings have widely been expected to move Sabonis at some point, but a deal has yet to materialize. A potential sign-and-trade sending him to Detroit in exchange for restricted free agent center Jalen Duren generated significant buzz earlier in the offseason, with reports indicating mutual interest between Sabonis and the Pistons. That scenario has since cooled considerably, and rumors linking Sabonis to the Charlotte Hornets also proved fruitless. With no bites yet, some analysts believe any resolution to Sabonis' situation may not come until the regular season is already underway.

3. Jalen Duren's restricted free agency saga is nearing its likely conclusion

Duren's contract standoff with Detroit became one of the offseason's most closely watched storylines after talks stalled and he requested a trade, reportedly preferring a move to Sacramento. But his outside options have steadily narrowed. The Los Angeles Lakers, once seen as a potential sign-and-trade partner, instead used their cap space to acquire center Walker Kessler from Utah, while Detroit has shown no willingness to engage the Kings on a Sabonis swap. According to Hoops Rumors, "no team is in position to sign Duren to an offer sheet anywhere near the maximum salary he's said to be seeking," a dynamic that suggests a return to Detroit remains the most probable outcome despite the earlier drama.

4. Jonathan Kuminga's market has cooled significantly

Kuminga entered restricted free agency hoping for robust outside interest, but that hasn't fully materialized. NBC Sports summed up his situation bluntly, noting, "The market for 23-year-old wing Jonathan Kuminga is not what he hoped it would be." Kuminga has drawn interest from the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, while the Golden State Warriors have continued signaling they'd like to keep him. According to Sactown Sports, the Kings' interest in Kuminga traces back to earlier groundwork aimed at building a relationship ahead of a potential future free agency, adding a layer of complexity to any sign-and-trade discussions.

5. Klay Thompson could be on the move again

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly made Thompson available for trade this offseason, preferring a deal over a buyout as they continue reshaping their roster under new president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri. Miami has emerged as a team with interest, seeking a proven shooter to pair with Bam Adebayo and Antetokounmpo. Thompson's production dipped to career lows last season, but his historic three-point shooting resume, including a move into fourth place on the NBA's all-time made threes list, continues to generate trade interest around the league.

6. D'Angelo Russell expected to hit the open market

With the Lakers carrying 16 guaranteed contracts once their Kevon Looney and Matisse Thybulle signings become official, the team must shed at least one roster spot before the season begins, since league rules cap teams at 15. Russell has been mentioned as a likely candidate to be moved or waived, adding him to an increasingly crowded veteran point guard market this summer.

7. Anthony Edwards' long-term future in Minnesota faces new scrutiny

The Timberwolves' decision to trade former All-Star Julius Randle in what amounted to a salary dump has prompted speculation about the franchise's broader direction. ESPN's Brian Windhorst raised the question directly on "Get Up," framing the stakes for Minnesota's homegrown star. "If you say to me Giannis has now been traded, who would be the next NBA star that you would watch? The answer would be Anthony Edwards," Windhorst said, pointing to the departures of previous Minnesota pieces like Karl-Anthony Towns and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as part of a broader pattern worth monitoring.

8. Anthony Davis remains a name to watch in Washington

The Wizards have shown no public desire to move Davis, and if the team reaches a contract extension with him, he likely wouldn't be available until next summer at the earliest. Even so, rival executives continue to view him as one of the most attractive available big men in the league, keeping his name in circulation across trade conversations even without concrete traction.

9. Trey Murphy remains a trade target in New Orleans

Murphy has consistently drawn interest from teams around the league, but the Pelicans have set a steep asking price, with one executive suggesting it could take a package similar to the four first-round picks Memphis received for Desmond Bane to pry Murphy loose. That price has reportedly softened somewhat, but no serious movement toward a deal has emerged yet.

10. Zach LaVine's situation in Sacramento bears watching

LaVine exercised his $49 million player option with the Kings, but with Sacramento simultaneously working through Sabonis trade speculation and roster uncertainty, some analysts believe the team may eventually look to move LaVine as well, even though no specific trade talks have been reported as of this offseason.

With training camps opening in the coming weeks, several of these situations are likely to reach resolution one way or another before the regular season tips off. Duren's restricted free agency, Sabonis' trade market, and the futures of veterans like Thompson and Russell figure to remain among the storylines most closely tracked by league insiders as teams finalize their rosters ahead of opening night.