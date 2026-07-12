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Kevin Durant's future with the Houston Rockets is once again a subject of speculation across the NBA, with multiple reports indicating the franchise does not consider the future Hall of Famer untouchable in trade discussions, just one year after acquiring him in a blockbuster deal from the Phoenix Suns.

Durant joined Houston in July 2025 as part of a historic seven-team trade and later signed a two-year, $90 million contract extension with the Rockets in October, a fully guaranteed deal carrying an average annual salary of $45 million and including a player option for the 2027-28 season. Despite that long-term commitment on paper, questions about Durant's staying power in Houston have persisted through the offseason.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Rockets have not treated Durant as an "untouchable" piece of their roster despite bringing him in to accelerate the franchise's championship timeline. "Whether or not the Rockets look to continue their partnership with Durant is the big question at large, especially since they don't view him as an 'untouchable' talent in trade talks on their roster," Siegel wrote. "Houston viewed the opportunity to acquire Durant as a way to upgrade from Jalen Green and bridge the gaps in their lineup to contend in the West, but by no means was this addition viewed as a long-term commitment."

Siegel also reported that a small number of teams have already contacted Houston this offseason to gauge Durant's availability, including the Detroit Pistons. "A few teams have made calls to the Rockets asking about Kevin Durant's availability this offseason, including the Pistons," Siegel wrote, adding that no trade talks were believed to be imminent as of early July.

Speculation intensified after Durant posted a photo to Instagram on July 5 wearing a Detroit Tigers cap featuring the team's Old English "D," a post some fans and analysts interpreted as a subtle signal of interest in a move to Detroit, given the visual overlap with the Pistons' branding. Siegel has reported that Durant holds genuine interest in playing alongside Pistons star Cade Cunningham, a relationship rooted in mutual public admiration between the two players dating back to before Cunningham's entry into the league. "Durant has always had high praise from the young superstar guard early in his career and has been on the record multiple times calling him a 'special talent,'" Siegel wrote.

According to Siegel's reporting, the Pistons previously explored a three-team framework earlier in the offseason involving the Boston Celtics and Rockets, one that would have sent Jaylen Brown to Houston, Alperen Sengun to Boston, and Durant to Detroit. That deal never came together, and Brown has since joined the Philadelphia 76ers, but Siegel indicated the underlying interest in a Durant-to-Detroit move has not disappeared. "Two league sources with knowledge of the situation told ClutchPoints that the Pistons were set on figuring out a path to land Durant, but nothing ever materialized in this three-team idea, nor did anything appear possible in brief discussions with only Houston," Siegel wrote. "Perhaps the greatest detail to emerge from all of these rumors is that Durant has interest in playing alongside Pistons star Cade Cunningham, sources said."

Siegel has also pointed to internal tension in Houston's locker room as a factor clouding Durant's long-term future with the franchise. "Many around the league are skeptical of the Rockets wanting to keep Durant through the end of his current contract running through the 2027-28 season," Siegel wrote. "It isn't a secret to anyone that there were tensions between Durant and the Rockets' locker room last season after reports of an alleged burner account came to light and frustrations were mounting internally about the team not taking a step forward with the former league MVP at the helm."

Houston's difficult 2025-26 campaign has added further fuel to the speculation. The Rockets lost veterans Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet to injuries during the season, absences that significantly affected the team's development, according to reporting cited by The Sporting News. Houston ultimately fell in the first round of the playoffs to a Los Angeles Lakers team playing without Luka Doncic, with Durant appearing in only one game of that series due to injury. During the regular season, Durant appeared in 78 games and averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 52% from the field in 36.4 minutes per contest.

Not everyone covering the team believes a trade is imminent or wise. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley questioned whether Houston should even consider moving on from Durant after just one season, noting the Rockets have had a relatively quiet offseason apart from re-signing forward Tari Eason and adding veteran role players Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanović. Some analysts covering the team have argued that trading Durant away after a single season, rather than building around him with a healthier roster next year, would represent a step backward for a franchise that spent years rebuilding through the draft before finally acquiring an established superstar.

Any trade sending Durant to Detroit would likely require the Pistons to part with significant young talent or draft capital, or to involve a third team to satisfy salary-cap requirements, given the size of Durant's contract. Analysts have floated names including center Jalen Duren as a potential centerpiece of an outgoing package from Detroit, though no formal trade framework has been reported as advancing beyond exploratory conversations.

Durant, 37, remains one of the league's most productive scorers even as he enters the later stages of a career that includes a 2014 NBA MVP award, 16 All-Star selections and two NBA Finals MVP honors. His extensive trade history, including previous moves away from the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, has left some analysts wondering whether he may seek out one more change of scenery before retirement, even after previously saying he hoped to finish his career in Houston.

As of this week, no formal trade had been agreed upon involving Durant, and the Rockets have given no public indication that they are actively shopping their star forward. Houston enters the coming season looking to build on a difficult first year with Durant, with the team's direction likely to hinge on both his health and the roster's performance once the 2026-27 campaign gets underway.