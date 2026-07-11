With NBA Summer League now underway in Las Vegas, the league's trade rumor mill remains as active as ever, even as several of the offseason's biggest storylines continue to await resolution. Here is a roundup of eight of the latest trade rumors and developments shaping the league this week.

1. Kawhi Leonard trade reportedly on hold pending NBA investigation

Speculation about a potential Kawhi Leonard trade has stalled, according to Yahoo Sports, as the deal remains on hold while the NBA continues its investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers. No further details on the scope of that investigation have been made public, but reports indicate any movement involving Leonard is unlikely to proceed until the league's review is complete.

2. LeBron James' decision approaches record-setting timeline

James remains unsigned as of this week, with reports suggesting a decision may not come for another week or more. Given James previously announced his move to Miami on July 8, 2008, and his return to Cleveland on July 11, 2014, a decision arriving after this Saturday would push him into unprecedented territory for the length of his free agency deliberations. NBA commentator Bill Simmons has claimed on his podcast that James' choice has effectively already been made. "The thing that happened to poor Golden State is, I think they thought they were getting LeBron and potentially [Anthony Davis] and now, it's pretty clear they were being used by leverage, as leverage, as LeBron goes back to Cleveland," Simmons said, later adding definitively, "The Cleveland thing is done."

3. Warriors' Anthony Davis pursuit remains tied to LeBron talks

Golden State's interest in acquiring Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards continues to be described as central to any serious effort to land James, even as the Warriors' overall strategy has appeared to shift repeatedly in recent weeks. League insiders have described the Warriors' approach as a "roller coaster of momentum shifts," reflecting the uncertainty surrounding both the Davis pursuit and James' broader free agency decision.

4. Jimmy Butler told he won't be traded despite Davis speculation

Should the Warriors manage to acquire Davis, contract logistics would likely require moving Jimmy Butler, who has one year and $57 million remaining on his deal. According to Heavy.com's reporting, the Warriors have told Butler he will not be dealt, though it remains an open question whether that stance would hold if a Davis blockbuster ultimately came together. Butler is separately expected to be sidelined until around Christmas as he continues recovering from January ACL surgery.

5. Detroit trades Caris LeVert to Milwaukee for cap relief

The Detroit Pistons completed a trade sending guard Caris LeVert and two second-round draft picks to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move frees up cap space for Detroit and creates a trade exception, while Milwaukee adds LeVert's scoring depth off the bench. LeVert, 31, appeared in 60 games for the Pistons last season, averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

6. Evan Mobley's role in Cleveland could shift depending on LeBron

Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, who has four years and $223 million remaining on his contract, remains a name to watch given Cleveland's win-now roster construction. Analysts have noted that should James ultimately sign with the Cavaliers, Mobley's shot attempts and offensive touches could shrink considerably, a dynamic that has fueled speculation about whether Cleveland might explore trading him for a substantial return if the fit no longer makes sense.

7. Domantas Sabonis remains available following Antetokounmpo blockbuster

In the aftermath of the Milwaukee Bucks' trade sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, ESPN has reported that former All-Star Domantas Sabonis could also be on the move this offseason. No formal trade package involving Sabonis has been reported, but he continues to be mentioned alongside a broader group of established veterans whose situations remain unresolved as training camp approaches.

8. Trey Murphy likely to stay in New Orleans despite persistent rumors

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy has remained one of the most frequently mentioned names in trade speculation, but reporting suggests he is increasingly likely to stay put. One team executive told Heavy.com it would take a Desmond Bane-style package, roughly four first-round picks, to pry Murphy away from New Orleans, though that asking price has reportedly softened somewhat without any concrete movement toward an actual deal materializing.

Beyond these eight storylines, the broader offseason has continued to generate significant activity. The Milwaukee Bucks' blockbuster trade sending Antetokounmpo to Miami remains the largest transaction of the summer, with Bucks general manager Jon Horst maintaining that the move served the best interests of both the franchise and Antetokounmpo going forward. In Boston, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla addressed the team's trade of Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia for the first time at Summer League, telling reporters the Celtics "have a different identity now" without Brown. Mazzulla emphasized his trust in team president Brad Stevens, saying, "There's great alignment within the organization and there's conversations that are always going to be had. But I think in moments like this, this is where you just trust, you listen, you trust and you have an understanding for what they do."

Elsewhere, the Sacramento Kings waived veteran forward DeMar DeRozan after failing to find a trade partner, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, making the six-time All-Star an unrestricted free agent. The Los Angeles Clippers, meanwhile, signed free agent Rui Hachimura to a two-year, $28 million contract, adding frontcourt depth even as the broader Leonard situation remains unresolved pending the league's investigation.

With Summer League games now underway across Las Vegas and several marquee situations, including James' free agency, the Davis pursuit, and Sabonis' trade market, still unsettled, front offices around the league are expected to remain active in the coming days as they continue finalizing rosters ahead of training camp.