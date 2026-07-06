WASHINGTON — Anthony Davis has yet to play a single game for the Washington Wizards, but the 10-time All-Star has already become one of the most talked-about names of the NBA offseason, with multiple teams reportedly circling the veteran big man even as Washington insists it has no intention of trading him.

The Wizards acquired Davis from the Dallas Mavericks in an eight-player trade at the deadline in February, a deal that also brought guards Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to Washington in exchange for forward Khris Middleton, guard AJ Johnson, guard Malaki Branham, center Marvin Bagley III and a package of draft picks. Davis never suited up for the Wizards last season, and questions about his long-term future in Washington have persisted throughout the summer as the team works to build around its young core.

Those questions intensified after the Golden State Warriors emerged as a serious suitor, driven in part by a desire to reunite Davis with LeBron James, his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate and the player with whom he won an NBA championship in 2021. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, the Warriors explored the possibility of trading for Davis as part of a broader offseason plan that also included pursuing James in free agency. ESPN's Shams Charania later reported that Golden State's roster ambitions extended beyond James alone, describing the team's larger vision. "The Warriors going into free agency dreamt up a grand plan of Draymond, Steph, LeBron," Charania said, adding that the franchise viewed pairing James with Davis as a potentially decisive move in its pursuit of the four-time MVP.

Any Golden State package for Davis would likely have required including forward Jimmy Butler to satisfy salary-matching rules, a complication that several reports suggested made the scenario unlikely to materialize. Both Butler and his longtime agent, Bernie Lee, have indicated that the Warriors have consistently communicated their desire to keep Butler with the organization as he continues recovering from a torn ACL, according to multiple outlets covering the situation.

Skepticism about the Warriors-Davis rumors grew further after ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggested the speculation may have been driven more by negotiating leverage than genuine trade interest. Windhorst indicated that people around the league increasingly viewed the situation as a tactic benefiting multiple parties, saying it could ultimately lead to new contracts for several of the players involved rather than an actual trade. His comments came shortly after Golden State forward Draymond Green declined his $27.6 million player option, a move that added financial flexibility for the Warriors as they explored their options across free agency and the trade market.

Washington, for its part, has been unambiguous in shutting down the speculation. According to ESPN's Marc Spears, a source told the network that the Wizards have no interest in trading Davis and are not entertaining offers involving him. Spears also reported that an unnamed NBA team executive described Wizards general manager Will Dawkins as a strong admirer of Davis' game and presence within the organization. Dawkins himself addressed the rumors directly following the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Draft, telling ESPN that the team's stance on Davis remains straightforward. "With AD again, he wants to be here and we want him here," Dawkins said, adding that further conversations about his long-term future would take place in mid-August once contract extension eligibility rules allow for formal talks.

That timeline matters significantly for both sides. Davis has one guaranteed season remaining on his current contract, worth $58.5 million for 2026-27, along with a $62.8 million player option for the following season. Beginning August 6, he becomes eligible for a four-year contract extension worth up to $275 million, a detail that has shaped much of the speculation about his future. Should he be traded before then, that extension eligibility resets, a factor that complicates any team's motivation to pursue a deal in the near term.

Despite Washington's public stance, additional trade proposals have continued to surface. One report floated by Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor detailed a Warriors framework built around Jimmy Butler, in which Washington would receive Butler's expiring $56.8 million contract, along with two future first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps in exchange for Davis. Separately, NBA reporter Sam Quinn proposed a hypothetical package involving the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which Cleveland would send center Jarrett Allen, guard Max Strus, guard Dennis Schroder and a first-round pick to Washington for Davis, tying into broader rumors linking Davis to a possible reunion scenario involving James in Cleveland rather than Golden State.

The Wizards' broader offseason moves have added context to their stance on Davis. Washington used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to select forward AJ Dybantsa out of BYU and signed guard Trae Young to a four-year, $212 million contract extension shortly afterward. Those moves, combined with a young core that includes Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George, suggest a franchise focused on methodical, long-term development rather than pursuing immediate results through a marquee veteran. Washington finished with a 50-196 record over the past three seasons, a stretch that has shaped the front office's current approach to roster building.

Davis' injury history remains a relevant factor in any evaluation of his trade value. Over the past five seasons, he has appeared in just 243 of a possible 410 regular-season games, a durability concern that Washington and any potential trade partner would need to weigh carefully. When healthy last season with Dallas, Davis averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game across 20 appearances, shooting 50.6 percent from the field, numbers that continue to make him an attractive target for teams seeking immediate frontcourt production.

For now, Washington appears content to let the speculation play out without making a move, betting that Davis' value could climb further if he performs well to open next season. Whether that patience holds through the coming months, particularly once his extension eligibility opens in August, remains one of the more closely watched storylines as the NBA heads toward the start of training camps later this year.