LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers have repeatedly rebuffed trade inquiries for star forward Kawhi Leonard, with owner Steve Ballmer maintaining a firm commitment to building the roster around the two-time NBA champion despite mounting speculation across the league that the franchise should be moving in a different direction.

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League sources said Ballmer has maintained a firm stance against a Leonard trade, preferring to continue building around his star forward, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. The position has held steady even as multiple franchises have explored the possibility of prying Leonard away from Los Angeles.

The Warriors' Repeated Pursuit

Golden State has emerged as the most persistent suitor in the Leonard sweepstakes, checking in on the veteran forward at multiple points over the past several months without success. The Golden State Warriors pushed hardest, checking in on Leonard near the February trade deadline and again heading into the summer, but Ballmer stepped in both times and ended the discussions before they could gain any real traction.

The Golden State Warriors came close to acquiring Leonard in February, but Ballmer stopped the deal from happening. Leonard has also been linked to the Miami Heat in trade rumors.

Why Ballmer Won't Budge

The Clippers' resistance to moving Leonard stems from a belief that his two-way production remains too valuable to surrender, even as the team's broader championship window appears to be narrowing. When Leonard is healthy, he still plays like one of the best wings in the league, and this past season backed that up.

Leonard appeared in 65 games this past season and averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists while once again showing flashes of the player who once helped lead the Raptors to a championship and earned two Finals MVP awards.

That level of two-way production from a seven-time All-Star is not something most teams can simply replace through a trade package, and Ballmer appears to believe the rest of the roster can be built up around Leonard rather than torn down without him.

The owner's personal fondness for Leonard has also been cited repeatedly as a factor shaping the team's strategy. "He's very fond of Kawhi. And he truly believes that the two-time Finals MVP winner can lead the Clippers to the promised land someday," one report on the situation noted, describing Ballmer's outlook on his star forward's remaining ceiling.

A Roster Already Reshaped

The Clippers have not stood entirely still this offseason, even while holding firm on Leonard. The front office made significant trade-deadline moves that reshaped the rest of the roster around its star forward. Los Angeles finished 42-40 and earned the ninth seed in the Western Conference before losing to Golden State in the play-in tournament.

The front office already reshaped the roster at the deadline, trading James Harden to Cleveland for Darius Garland and sending Ivica Zubac to Indiana for Bennedict Mathurin and what became the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Clippers also acquired Isaiah Jackson and draft picks in the Zubac deal with the Indiana Pacers.

That activity reflects a franchise attempting to retool around its centerpiece rather than dismantle the roster entirely — a strategy that has drawn both support and skepticism from rival executives and outside observers watching the Clippers' offseason unfold.

Contract Status and Trade Economics

Leonard's contract situation plays a significant role in both his trade value and the Clippers' negotiating leverage. Leonard is entering the final year of his contract and is set to earn $50.3 million next season.

That expiring, high-value salary complicates trade math for any team hoping to acquire him, since matching salaries for a one-year, $50.3 million contract typically requires either taking on significant short-term financial risk or surrendering substantial young talent and draft compensation — exactly the kind of package the Clippers have so far found unconvincing when offers have come in.

Skepticism From Around the League

Despite the Warriors' and Heat's reported interest, a meaningful current of skepticism has emerged among rival executives about whether Ballmer would ever actually approve a deal, regardless of how attractive the package presented to him might be.

"One rival executive from another team that has an interest in Leonard shared with The Athletic" that there is doubt Ballmer would actually approve a trade, according to reporting from Hunter Patterson and Sam Amick. Most NBA insiders and reporters believe the Clippers should trade Leonard this offseason since they are no longer a championship contender after trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers in February. However, Ballmer is known to be a huge Leonard fan, and he has defended his star time and time again amid an ongoing scandal involving the team's sponsor, Aspiration.

The Cap Circumvention Investigation Looms Over Everything

Adding further complexity to Leonard's situation is an ongoing league investigation that has cast a shadow over the franchise throughout the offseason. With the league's cap circumvention investigation still ongoing, Leonard is widely considered to be a trade candidate.

Leonard has been interviewed by NBA investigators as part of the ongoing investigation into allegations that the Clippers circumvented the salary cap to compensate him, a probe that has loomed over the organization for months and added an additional layer of uncertainty to how the front office approaches Leonard's future, regardless of Ballmer's stated preference to keep him.

What It Means for Lawrence Frank and the Front Office

The owner's firm stance has effectively tied the hands of the basketball operations staff tasked with building a competitive roster within the constraints Ballmer has set. As long as this is Ballmer's stance, GM Lawrence Frank's hands are tied. He will have to try to be as competitive as possible next season.

That dynamic could push the front office toward a different offseason approach than many around the league are expecting. Perhaps this means that the Clippers are more likely to be aggressive buyers this offseason, but the ongoing investigation complicates matters.

Looking Ahead

Regardless of what happens with the investigation and what the Clippers do with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, it doesn't seem like Kawhi Leonard is going anywhere — at least not based on the organization's posture throughout the offseason to date.

For a franchise that has spent years constructing championship windows around Leonard only to fall short, the decision to hold firm represents a calculated bet: that a healthy Leonard remains worth more to the Clippers than any trade package currently on the table, even as questions about the team's broader direction, the league's cap investigation, and the realistic ceiling of a 42-win roster continue to swirl around Los Angeles heading into the 2026-27 season.