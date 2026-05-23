As the 2026 NBA playoffs continue with the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, trade speculation has intensified for the upcoming offseason and 2026 NBA Draft.

League executives and analysts have highlighted several major storylines as teams evaluate rosters following the February 2026 trade deadline. Here are the three most prominent NBA trade rumors circulating as of May 23, 2026.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Possibilities

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the most discussed name in trade rumors. After the Bucks missed the 2026 playoffs, the organization has fielded inquiries about the two-time MVP, who is under contract through the 2027-28 season.

Teams including the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have been mentioned as potential suitors. Executives believe Antetokounmpo's trade value could increase due to his matchup potential against players like Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs.

NBA executives have noted that teams are considering how to build rosters capable of competing against dominant Western Conference teams. One source told Sam Amick that Giannis is viewed as a potential solution against emerging stars.

The Golden State Warriors have expressed interest in keeping their 2026 draft pick rather than using it aggressively in a Giannis pursuit, according to reports. Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has emphasized flexibility with future assets.

2. Warriors Roster Reconstruction Plans

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The Golden State Warriors have been active in trade discussions as they look to build around Stephen Curry in the win-now window. The team traded for Kristaps Porzingis at the 2026 deadline and continues exploring options.

Golden State holds the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and multiple future first-round selections. Reports indicate the franchise is open to trades involving young talent and picks to improve the roster.

Dunleavy stated after the deadline, "We're willing to do whatever it takes to improve this team, whether it's young players, first-round picks. We always have been, we always will be, as long as we're in this win-now window."

Potential targets include veterans who fit alongside Curry, Draymond Green and the team's younger core. Salary constraints have limited some larger pursuits, but the Warriors maintain trade flexibility.

3. Lakers and Other Contender Moves

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to several trade targets as they seek to bolster their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, though Davis was traded to the Washington Wizards earlier in the season.

Los Angeles has shown interest in centers and wing defenders. Names such as Jalen Duren, Jarrett Allen and Walker Kessler have surfaced in connection with the Lakers. The team holds future first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 that could be used in deals.

Broader offseason rumors include potential availability of players like Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz, Michael Porter Jr. from the Brooklyn Nets and Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks. These names have been discussed as possible targets for contenders seeking upgrades.

The 2026 NBA Draft features top prospects such as AJ Dybantsa, with teams like the Utah Jazz reportedly inquiring about trading up to the No. 1 pick held by the Washington Wizards.

Offseason Context

The NBA offseason will include the 2026 draft in June and free agency beginning in early July. Teams eliminated from the playoffs have begun internal evaluations of potential trades, extensions and draft strategies.

Several franchises face key decisions. The Memphis Grizzlies have been linked to discussions involving Ja Morant, though no resolution has been reported. Other teams are monitoring salary cap situations and asset accumulation.

League sources indicate that while major superstar trades are possible, many moves will involve role players and future picks as teams position themselves for the 2026-27 season.

Broader League Landscape

The Oklahoma City Thunder, currently leading the Western Conference Finals, have built a strong young core and could be active in future trades. The San Antonio Spurs, featuring Victor Wembanyama, have emerged as a formidable opponent.

Eastern Conference teams such as the Boston Celtics, who acquired Nikola Vucevic at the deadline, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who added James Harden, continue refining their rosters.

Analysts expect a busy summer with draft-night deals and sign-and-trade possibilities. Teams with available cap space and draft assets hold advantages in negotiations.

The 2026 free agent class includes several notable names, though restricted free agents like Jalen Duren could complicate plans for suitors. Trade assets remain central to roster construction strategies.