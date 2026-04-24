PITTSBURGH — As the 2026 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night in Pittsburgh, all eyes are on a loaded class filled with franchise quarterbacks, shutdown cornerbacks, dominant edge rushers and versatile offensive weapons. With the Las Vegas Raiders holding the No. 1 overall pick, this year's talent pool could reshape multiple franchises for years to come.

Here are the 10 players generating the most buzz heading into the draft, based on scouting reports, combine performances, production and projected impact at the next level:

1. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas The standout Texas Longhorn quarterback tops nearly every big board. Ewers possesses elite arm talent, impressive pocket presence and the ability to make every throw on the field. His leadership in high-pressure games and improved decision-making this past season have scouts comparing him to a more mobile version of early-career Matthew Stafford. Many project him as the likely No. 1 overall selection.

2. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado The two-way superstar from Colorado remains one of the most intriguing prospects in recent memory. Hunter's ability to dominate on both sides of the ball is rare. While most teams will likely draft him as a cornerback, his offensive skills give him unique value. His coverage instincts, ball skills and athleticism make him a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate early in his career.

3. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Jeanty delivered one of the most impressive running back seasons in recent college football history. His vision, power and receiving skills out of the backfield remind scouts of a young Marshall Faulk. In a draft class light on elite running backs, Jeanty stands out as a potential immediate difference-maker and three-down threat.

4. Will Campbell, OT, LSU The massive left tackle from LSU has the size, athleticism and technique to anchor an offensive line for the next decade. His ability to handle elite pass rushers and dominate in the run game makes him a safe, high-floor prospect likely to hear his name called early on Thursday night.

5. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado Sanders brings exceptional accuracy, football IQ and poise to the position. While some question his arm strength compared to other top quarterbacks, his leadership and ability to operate under pressure have drawn favorable comparisons to Joe Burrow. His fit will depend heavily on which team drafts him and the offensive system in place.

6. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan The interior defensive lineman from Michigan's national championship team offers disruptive quickness and strength. Graham's ability to collapse pockets and stop the run makes him a perfect fit for modern NFL defenses that rely on versatile front-four players.

7. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona McMillan's combination of size, route-running polish and contested-catch ability has many scouts calling him the top wide receiver in the class. His production in a spread offense translates well to the NFL, and he has the potential to become a true No. 1 receiver immediately.

8. James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee Pearce's explosive first step and bend around the edge make him a constant threat to quarterbacks. While he needs to add strength against the run, his pass-rush potential is elite and could make him a double-digit sack producer early in his career.

9. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas Banks has the length, footwork and technical refinement to develop into a Pro Bowl left tackle. His consistency and intelligence in pass protection give him a high floor, while his athletic upside suggests significant ceiling.

10. Harold Perkins, LB, LSU The explosive linebacker offers sideline-to-sideline speed and big-play ability. Perkins' versatility allows him to rush the passer, drop into coverage and stop the run effectively. He projects as a dynamic every-down linebacker who can elevate any defense.

This year's class stands out for its depth at premium positions. Multiple teams in need of quarterback help could trigger a run on signal-callers early in the first round. The abundance of talent at offensive tackle and wide receiver also gives general managers flexibility to address multiple needs.

Pittsburgh's vibrant atmosphere adds extra excitement to the event. The city's passionate football fans and scenic riverfront setting create the perfect backdrop for one of the NFL's signature events. Prospects walking the stage at Point State Park will feel the weight of the moment as their dreams become reality.

For fans watching at home, the drama of the green room, emotional family reactions and expert analysis from broadcasters will make for compelling television. Trade rumors and surprise picks are expected to keep viewers engaged well into the night.

Teams with high picks face critical decisions that could define their franchises for the next decade. Getting the right player in a deep class like this one can accelerate a rebuild or push a contender over the top. Conversely, reaching for need instead of best player available has burned many franchises in the past.

As the countdown to Thursday's 8 p.m. ET start continues, excitement builds across the league. Whether it's a future superstar quarterback or a game-changing defender, the 2026 NFL Draft promises to deliver memorable moments and launch careers that will shape the league for years to come.

The top 10 prospects listed here represent the cream of this year's class, but several other highly talented players could easily crack the top 10 on different boards depending on scheme fit and team needs. The true value of this draft will only become clear years from now when these young talents take the field on Sundays.

For now, Pittsburgh stands ready to welcome the next generation of NFL stars. The 2026 draft is finally here, and football fans everywhere are eager to see which prospects hear their names called first under the bright lights this week.