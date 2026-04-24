2026 NFL Draft Result: Raiders Shock with No. 1 Pick on QB Fernando Mendoza, Star RBs Fly Off Board

PITTSBURGH — The 2026 NFL Draft opened with a bang Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium as the Las Vegas Raiders selected Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, kicking off a first round heavy on skill-position talent and defensive playmakers.

Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, stood as the clear consensus top prospect in a class defined by quarterback upside and explosive offensive weapons. At 6-foot-4 and 236 pounds, the athletic signal-caller brings arm talent, mobility and leadership that Raiders brass hope will finally stabilize the franchise's long-troubled quarterback position.

New York Jets general manager took the edge with the second pick, selecting Texas Tech standout David Bailey, a versatile EDGE rusher praised for his explosiveness and run-stopping ability. The Arizona Cardinals made history of sorts at No. 3 by grabbing Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love — the highest drafted running back since Saquon Barkley — signaling a commitment to revitalizing their ground game.

The surprises continued at No. 4 when the Tennessee Titans selected Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, a polished route-runner with elite hands and contested-catch ability. The New York Giants followed by taking Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, bolstering their front seven.

Trades spiced up the evening. The Kansas City Chiefs moved up to No. 6 to snag LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, a shutdown talent who immediately upgrades their secondary. Multiple deals involving the Giants, Cowboys and Dolphins reshuffled the board, underscoring aggressive maneuvering for premium talent.

The draft, hosted in Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, drew massive crowds to Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium. Fans packed the North Shore as Commissioner Roger Goodell announced picks amid roaring cheers and occasional boos for certain selections. The shortened 8-minute clock between first-round picks kept the pace brisk compared to previous years.

Analysts praised several teams for addressing core needs. The Raiders, coming off another losing season, landed their franchise quarterback. Mendoza's selection marks a bold reset in Las Vegas, where new coaching staff and front office personnel are under pressure to deliver results quickly.

The running back surge stood out as a defining theme. Love's selection at No. 3 broke a long-standing trend of devaluing the position early. Later in the round, additional backs and skill players heard their names called, reflecting a class rich in offensive firepower. Notre Dame's Jadarian Price also went in the first round, giving the Fighting Irish two early selections at the position.

Defensive talent flowed steadily. Bailey's selection by the Jets addressed pass-rush concerns, while several linebackers and cornerbacks found homes in the top 15. The draft's depth at EDGE and secondary positions allowed teams to fill immediate holes without reaching.

Quarterback movement extended beyond the top spot. The Los Angeles Rams selected Alabama's Ty Simpson at No. 13, adding a developmental prospect to compete and learn behind Matthew Stafford under Sean McVay's tutelage. Other teams addressed the position later as the board unfolded.

Team grades poured in quickly from analysts. The Baltimore Ravens earned high marks for smart value picks, including interior offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane from Penn State. The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears also drew positive reviews for addressing key roster gaps efficiently.

Off-field storylines added intrigue. Several top prospects brought compelling personal narratives, from Mendoza's rise through the Big Ten to Love's work ethic at Notre Dame. The event's Pittsburgh setting amplified local pride, with Steelers fans turning out in force despite their team picking later.

As Round 1 wrapped, attention shifted to Friday's Rounds 2 and 3, where depth at wide receiver, offensive line and defensive tackle should produce strong value. Teams with multiple early selections, including the Jets and Giants, positioned themselves well to build around their top picks.

The 2026 class is projected as one of the stronger groups in recent memory, particularly on offense. Mendoza's leadership qualities and arm strength drew comparisons to established NFL starters, while skill-position talent across positions offered immediate contributors for contending teams.

General managers emphasized fit and character in post-pick interviews. Many highlighted how selected players aligned with scheme needs and locker room culture. The draft's three-day format allows continued action Friday evening and Saturday, culminating with Mr. Irrelevant on the final day.

Broader NFL context frames the event's importance. Several franchises, including the Raiders, Giants and Titans, view this draft as pivotal for their rebuild timelines. Veteran free agency moves earlier in the offseason created specific holes that Thursday's selections aimed to fill.

Fans and analysts will debate value for weeks. Early consensus suggests the top of the board played out largely as anticipated, with some reaches and steals emerging as the round progressed. The inclusion of multiple Ohio State and Notre Dame products underscored the strength of those programs' recent cycles.

Pittsburgh's vibrant atmosphere enhanced the spectacle. From riverside fan zones to stadium energy, the host city delivered a memorable experience, boosting local economy and NFL visibility in the region. Organizers reported strong turnout for the free NFL Draft Experience at Point State Park.

As the league moves into Day 2, expectations remain high for continued impactful selections. Teams still seeking quarterbacks, edge rushers and offensive linemen will find options in the middle rounds, while depth charts across the league begin taking shape for the 2026 season.

The 2026 NFL Draft has already delivered drama, star power and strategic maneuvering. With Fernando Mendoza leading the way as the Raiders' new hope and dynamic talents like Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate joining NFL rosters, the class promises to influence the league for years to come. Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday will determine which teams maximized their opportunities in this talent-rich draft.