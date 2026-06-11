LISBON — Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has issued a robust defense of Cristiano Ronaldo's central role in the national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the 41-year-old captain as an iconic figure whose influence and leadership remain essential despite questions about his age and the emergence of younger attackers.

In a recent interview, Martinez praised Ronaldo's extraordinary commitment and on-field impact, pushing back against recurring debates about whether the all-time leading international goalscorer should step aside. The comments come as Portugal prepares for what is widely expected to be Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance.

"A unique footballer that has changed the game," Martinez said. "His commitment to the game is still an example for many young players. Twenty-one years of service to the national team, 227 games for the national team. No other player has done that. The number of goals. All those figures make Cristiano Ronaldo iconic."

Martinez emphasized Ronaldo's value as a No. 9, highlighting his movement, timing, finishing and ability to create space for teammates. "The influence of Cristiano Ronaldo as a No. 9, the movement, the timing of the movement, the finishing, the way he opens spaces, the way that he can influence the defensive back line of the opposition, that's a big, big strength," he added.

Ronaldo's Remarkable Longevity

Ronaldo has scored a record 143 international goals across more than 226 appearances for Portugal, a tally unmatched in the history of the game. His contributions have been pivotal in major successes, including the 2016 European Championship title and the recent UEFA Nations League triumph.

After moving to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia following the 2022 World Cup, many anticipated a decline in his international impact. Instead, Ronaldo has continued producing, scoring in the Nations League semifinals and final in 2025 and adding five goals during World Cup qualifying. His recent Saudi Pro League title further underscores his enduring competitiveness.

Martinez made clear that Ronaldo's presence provides tactical and psychological advantages that are difficult to replicate. The veteran's ability to stretch defenses and inspire teammates remains a key asset for a Portugal squad regarded as one of the most talented in the tournament.

Squad Strength and Group Stage Outlook

Portugal enters Group K alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia. The draw offers a mix of physical and technical challenges, with matches scheduled in Houston and Miami. The team boasts impressive depth, featuring stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Rafael Leao, but Martinez sees Ronaldo as integral rather than replaceable.

The coach's strong endorsement aims to quiet speculation and foster unity as the squad finalizes preparations. Portugal's blend of experience and youth positions it among the contenders, with many analysts viewing it as a potential dark horse for a deep run or even the title.

Legacy and Historical Significance

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Ronaldo's pursuit of a sixth World Cup appearance would tie him with the record. His longevity has defied repeated predictions of decline, and speculation persists about a possible role in the 2030 tournament, which Portugal will co-host. For now, focus remains on 2026, where Ronaldo seeks to add to his legendary international résumé.

Martinez has overseen a successful period for Portugal, including strong performances in the Nations League and consistent qualification results. His tactical approach leverages Ronaldo's strengths while integrating younger talents, creating a balanced and dangerous side.

Preparation and Broader Context

As the tournament nears, Portugal's training camp will emphasize fitness, cohesion and adapting to North American conditions. Ronaldo's leadership and professionalism set the tone for the group, with younger players drawing inspiration from his work ethic.

The 2026 World Cup's expanded 48-team format increases opportunities for strong performances, but Group K still demands focus and execution. A strong start against DR Congo could set a positive tone for the campaign.

Public and Fan Sentiment

Ronaldo remains a national icon in Portugal, with widespread support for his continued inclusion. Fans value his dedication and clutch performances, viewing him as a symbol of resilience and excellence. Martinez's comments are likely to resonate positively with supporters eager to see their captain shine on the global stage once more.

The debate over Ronaldo's role reflects broader discussions in international football about balancing legacy players with emerging talent. Martinez's stance underscores a philosophy that prioritizes current impact and team needs over arbitrary age considerations.

Tournament Ambitions

Portugal enters the competition with realistic hopes of advancing far. The squad's quality, combined with Ronaldo's experience, creates a potent mix. Success would depend on collective performance, but the captain's presence provides a focal point and motivational edge.

As preparations intensify, all eyes will be on how Ronaldo performs in what could be his farewell World Cup. His ability to influence matches at 41 remains a testament to his dedication and skill.

Martinez's firm backing of Ronaldo sends a clear message: the veteran remains a vital part of Portugal's plans. With the tournament fast approaching, the team will look to translate that confidence into results on the pitch in North America this summer.

The coach's words reinforce the special place Ronaldo holds in Portuguese football history. As the squad aims for glory, his leadership and goal threat will be central to their aspirations in the 2026 World Cup.