Bayern Munich are preparing to open formal negotiations with striker Harry Kane over a new contract, with the England captain's current deal set to expire at the end of next season, according to reports from BBC Sport.

Kane, 32, is aware of the German champions' intention to secure his long-term future in Munich, with detailed discussions expected to progress in the coming weeks. The move comes despite continued interest from other top European clubs, with Kane reportedly settled in Germany and showing no inclination to leave.

A prolific record in Munich

Since joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023 in a deal reportedly worth an initial 100 million euros, or roughly £86.4 million, Kane has established himself as one of the club's most productive strikers in recent memory. He has scored 146 goals in 147 appearances for Bayern, a rate of production that has made retaining him a clear priority for the club's leadership.

That success has translated into team trophies as well. Kane has helped Bayern win two Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal since arriving in Munich, giving him the domestic silverware that eluded him for much of his career in England. This past season alone, he scored 61 goals across all competitions for Bayern before adding six more for England during the 2026 World Cup.

Fending off interest from elsewhere

Kane's productivity has continued to attract interest from other clubs, including Barcelona and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. According to Goal.com, however, Kane remains fully settled in Munich and is not currently considering a move elsewhere. His decision to prioritize a Bayern extension effectively rules out the widely speculated possibility of a return to the Premier League, whether to Tottenham or another English club.

A trade-off with the Premier League scoring record

Staying in Germany carries one significant personal cost for Kane: it likely ends his realistic chances of ever breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record. Shearer holds the all-time record with 260 league goals, while Kane finished his Tottenham career with 213 Premier League goals, sitting 47 behind Shearer's mark. By committing his long-term future to Bayern rather than returning to England, Kane is effectively setting aside any pursuit of that individual milestone in favor of continued team success in Germany and a shot at the trophy that has so far eluded him: the Champions League.

A deliberately unhurried process

Kane and Bayern have taken a notably measured approach to contract discussions throughout the year, with both sides indicating there was no urgency to rush a deal. Speaking in May after helping Bayern win the DFB-Pokal with a hat-trick in the final against VfB Stuttgart, Kane made clear that formal talks would wait until after the World Cup. "It's not the time to talk about that now, but there's no panic," Kane told Sky Sport DE at the time. "We wanted to hold conversations until the end of the season and we've got a World Cup still to play. But everyone knows how much I enjoy it here. That situation is calm."

Bayern's leadership echoed that unhurried stance earlier in the year. Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed discussions were underway at a Bundesliga event, saying simply, "We're talking to Harry, we're talking," and adding, "Everyone knows at some point a decision has to be made." Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen offered further reassurance about the club's confidence in reaching an agreement, saying, "Harry has great confidence in us and he feels comfortable in Munich. He and his family are settled in. Therefore we've got absolutely no reason to rush."

Cautious notes on contract length

Not everyone connected to the club has been fully bullish on the length of any new deal, given Kane's age. Former Bayern midfielder Dietmar Hamann offered a more measured outlook on how long an extension should run. "He still has a year left on his contract. I think they are talking about two or three years, and I'd be a bit cautious because he's now 33," Hamann said. "The question is: How much longer will he keep scoring goals?" Hamann added that a shorter extension made more sense to him, saying, "A one-year extension, yes. Two years, possibly. Three years would be too much in my opinion," while also praising Kane's broader impact on the club and the league. "People are very happy with him. He's a great ambassador for football. It's an honour for the Bundesliga and for Bayern Munich that the England captain plays here."

Kane's own reflections on the move

Kane has previously spoken warmly about his decision to leave the Premier League for Bavaria, describing it as one of the most rewarding choices of his career. "The move has been one of the best decisions of my life," Kane said at the end of last year. "To experience a new league, a team like Bayern Munich, these European nights, the atmosphere in the German league, has been a great step in my career and helped me improve as a player. I'm quite open to staying longer. The way we are right now and the way we are playing, I feel we are one of the best teams in Europe, for sure. I don't look at any other team and think, 'I want to go there.' I'm really happy here."

With formal discussions now set to begin, Bayern are aiming to finalize a new agreement with Kane before the club's fixture schedule becomes more congested heading into the new season. Securing his signature would allow the club to build its continued push for domestic dominance and a long-sought Champions League title around its most prolific attacking option, while giving Kane the stability to continue chasing team silverware in Munich rather than pursuing individual scoring records back in England.