Argentina center-back Nicolás Otamendi announced his retirement from international football Thursday, closing out a 17-year national team career that ended fittingly, if painfully, on the biggest stage the sport offers: a World Cup final.

Otamendi, 38, came on as a substitute in Sunday's final, a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain, marking his last appearance in Argentina's colors. He announced the decision in an emotional post shared on social media three days later.

A career-ending message

"Today I find myself writing the hardest words of my entire career," Otamendi wrote. "I bid farewell to the Argentina national team, but I am immensely proud to have represented my country. Whilst titles go down in history, the love for these colours lasts a lifetime."

Otamendi reflected at length on what wearing the national team jersey had meant to him throughout his career. "Ever since I was a young boy, I dreamt of wearing the Argentina national team shirt, it was the greatest privilege football has ever given me," he wrote. "I defended it with all my heart, with pride, and with a sense of responsibility, knowing what it means to millions of Argentines. Fate decreed that my final match would be a World Cup final. It wasn't the result we wanted, but I leave with my head held high, knowing that this squad gave it their all right up to the very last second."

He closed his message with gratitude toward the fans who had supported him throughout his international career. "I bid farewell with the peace of mind that I have given my all. I never held back a single ounce of effort, I never stopped believing, and I never stopped seeing this shirt as the greatest honour of my life," Otamendi wrote. "Thank you, Argentina. Thank you for letting me fulfil my dream of becoming a world champion and of wearing the most beautiful shirt in the world."

A career built across four World Cups

Otamendi made his Argentina debut in 2009 and went on to earn 139 caps, scoring eight goals over the course of his international career. He represented the national team at four World Cups, in 2010, 2018, 2022 and 2026, a span that ran roughly parallel to Lionel Messi's own international career. With Otamendi's retirement, Messi becomes the last remaining member of Argentina's 2014 World Cup squad still playing for the national team.

Otamendi's trophy haul with Argentina includes the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, where he started all seven matches and helped anchor the team's defense through the tournament, along with back-to-back Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024 and the 2022 Finalissima, in which Argentina defeated Italy 3-0 at Wembley Stadium.

A message for the next generation

Beyond reflecting on his own career, Otamendi used part of his farewell message to offer encouragement to the players who will carry the national team jersey forward. "To those who still wear this shirt today, I want to say something from the bottom of my heart: never stop believing," he wrote. "There will be setbacks that seem impossible to overcome, but this shirt always rewards those who defend it with humility, sacrifice and love. Hold your heads high, keep fighting and don't let a defeat rob you of your hope. I am convinced that the next chapter in our history will belong to you."

Continuing his career at River Plate

While stepping away from international duty, Otamendi is not retiring from professional football altogether. He recently returned to Argentina to join River Plate, the club where his career began, following a lengthy and decorated run in Europe that included stints at FC Porto, Valencia, Manchester City and Benfica. Otamendi has said he intends to focus on his club career going forward as he winds down his playing days closer to home.

A World Cup marked by mixed emotions for Argentina

Otamendi's retirement adds to a wave of reflection within the Argentina squad following Sunday's final defeat. Fellow defender Leandro Paredes, who faced criticism for his role in sparking an on-field brawl in the aftermath of the final and could face FIFA sanctions pending a review of potential unsportsmanlike conduct, said he remains uncertain about his own international future. "For many, this will be a time to decide whether to carry on," Paredes said. "It's been a wonderful journey. It's going to be very difficult to maintain this standard and keep the group functioning in this way, and there will be many factors to weigh up. We need to take our time when making decisions. I still don't know if I'm ready to carry on. It's a process that needs to be taken in and thought through."

Paredes also acknowledged Spain's performance in the final directly, saying, "A lot has been said, but Spain were better than us in the final. They are the deserved World Cup winners. All that's left for us is to enjoy what we've achieved over these eight years. It's a pleasure to be part of this. It's incredible."

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The end of an era

Otamendi's retirement closes out one of the most decorated defensive careers in modern Argentine football history, one that spanned four World Cup cycles and helped anchor a golden generation of Albiceleste success alongside Messi. With his departure, and Paredes' future still uncertain, Argentina's national team enters a period of transition as it looks to rebuild around its next generation of players following Sunday's narrow, extra-time defeat in the World Cup final.