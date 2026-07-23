Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly planning to retire from international football following one final appearance for Portugal, according to multiple outlets citing a Portuguese agent, with his farewell match expected to come against Wales in the UEFA Nations League on Sept. 24.

The report, which has not been officially confirmed by Ronaldo, Portugal's football federation or Al Nassr, originated from sports journalist Mohamed Awaad, who said a Portuguese agent told him Ronaldo intends to step away from the national team after just one more match. "He will play against Wales in the UEFA Nations League; the match will be at Lisbon club stadium, Jose Alvalade," Awaad wrote, citing the agent's account.

Where the farewell would take place

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The reported final appearance would come at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, the home stadium of Sporting CP, the club where Ronaldo began his professional career before departing for Manchester United in 2003. The Football Association of Wales has officially confirmed the venue for the Sept. 24 Nations League opener, adding a layer of symbolic significance to the reported timing, given that a farewell at the stadium where his career began would close the loop on a journey spanning more than two decades in Portugal's colors.

A record that would remain unmatched

Should Ronaldo step away after the Wales fixture, he would close out an international career of historic scale. He currently holds 233 caps and 146 goals for Portugal, figures that make him both the most capped player and the all-time leading goal scorer in international football history. His trophy collection with the national team includes the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

The timing of the reported retirement follows Portugal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the team lost 1-0 to Spain in the round of 16. Ronaldo had already confirmed before that tournament that it would be his final World Cup appearance, a comment that has fueled continued speculation about the broader trajectory of his international career in the months since.

A new coach signals continuity, not upheaval

The reported timeline aligns with the recent appointment of Jorge Jesus as Portugal's new head coach, who has signed a four-year contract to lead the national team. Jesus has publicly signaled he does not intend to make sweeping changes to the squad upon taking over, a stance that would leave the door open for Ronaldo's farewell to proceed as reportedly planned.

"People might think that the new manager is going to come in and change a lot of players. That won't happen. I'm not stupid. On top of that, I don't have enough time to bring in several players who weren't called up this time," Jesus said in comments to Canal 11.

Continued focus at club level

Even if Ronaldo does step away from international duty in September, he is expected to continue playing at the club level. Now 41, Ronaldo remains under contract with Saudi club Al Nassr through the summer of 2027. He currently sits at 976 career goals across his club and international career, and has expressed a goal of reaching 1,000 goals before retiring from football entirely, a milestone that would command his full attention once his Portugal commitments conclude.

A report, not a confirmation

It is worth noting that as of this week, Ronaldo himself has not publicly confirmed any retirement plans, and the reporting has circulated primarily through secondhand accounts attributed to an unnamed Portuguese agent rather than a direct statement from Ronaldo, his representatives or the Portuguese Football Federation. Some outlets covering the story have described the source as credible given the journalist's track record of covering Ronaldo's career, but the report remains unconfirmed by official channels.

That distinction has not gone unnoticed among fans and commentators reacting to the coverage. Readers responding to at least one report questioned the strength of the sourcing, with one commenter writing that outlets publishing the story had not delivered concrete proof to match the certainty of their headlines, and another cautioning against publishing definitive retirement claims without solid confirmation.

A career defined by longevity

Speculation about Ronaldo's international future is not new. Reports have periodically surfaced questioning whether he would continue playing for Portugal following previous tournament disappointments, including similar retirement rumors that circulated after Portugal's exit from the 2022 World Cup, which Ronaldo later dismissed, saying at the time he believed he could still be useful to the national team.

That history of previous retirement speculation not materializing adds a note of caution to the current round of reports, even as this latest account carries additional specificity, including a proposed date, opponent and stadium, that has lent it more traction across major football outlets than some past rumors.

What comes next

Barring further comment from Ronaldo or Portuguese football officials, the question of his international future is likely to remain a subject of speculation until closer to September's Nations League opener against Wales. If the reported plan holds, the match at José Alvalade would offer Portuguese fans a chance to formally bid farewell to a player who has spent more than two decades representing the national team, closing out a career that reshaped the record books for both goals scored and appearances made at the international level.