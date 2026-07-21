MADRID — Lamine Yamal took center stage as nearly two million supporters flooded the streets of Madrid on Monday to celebrate Spain's World Cup title, with the teenage star grabbing a microphone to sing Bad Bunny songs and carrying the trophy through the Spanish capital during an open-top bus parade that stretched from Moncloa Palace to Cibeles Square.

Less than 24 hours after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in New Jersey, the country's champions returned home to scenes organizers described as unforgettable. An estimated 1.8 to 2 million supporters lined Madrid's historic avenues, transforming the capital into a sea of red and yellow as the squad made its way through the city on the same route once traveled after Spain's first World Cup title in 2010.

A royal welcome before the party began

The day's celebrations opened with a formal reception at Zarzuela Palace, where King Felipe VI and the royal family congratulated the players before the squad met separately with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Players later swapped their formal attire for commemorative "We Are Champions" shirts as they boarded the open-top bus for the parade through the city.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente reflected on the emotional weight of the day before the parade got underway. "It's been an emotional and proud experience to represent a wonderful country with such passionate and devoted fans," de la Fuente said. "We are filled with joy."

Yamal at the center of the celebration

Yamal was among the most visibly celebrated figures throughout the day, proudly carrying the World Cup trophy as thousands of fans chanted his name along the parade route. The 19-year-old Barcelona forward was regularly seen dancing alongside Athletic Club winger Nico Williams throughout the procession, and later took the microphone to sing along to Bad Bunny tracks as the bus wound through central Madrid.

Fellow Spain players embraced the festive atmosphere throughout the parade, with forward Borja Iglesias stepping into an impromptu DJ role while teammates danced atop the bus and interacted with fans lining the streets below. Several players draped themselves in Spanish flags as the celebration continued.

A pointed moment amid the celebration

Not all of Monday's moments were purely celebratory. While riding the open-top bus, Yamal and teammate Fabian Ruiz were seen laughing and pointing at a sign held up by fans that mockingly referred to a post-match altercation between Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Spain's Gavi as the "event of the year," a nod to the tension that had colored the final's closing moments in New Jersey.

A fashion statement from the match-winner

Match-winner Ferran Torres, whose extra-time goal secured the title, provided one of the day's most talked-about moments with his choice of headwear, wearing a red cap emblazoned with the phrase "Make Spain Great Again," a cheeky reference to President Donald Trump, who had presented the players with their medals just 24 hours earlier at the tournament's trophy ceremony.

Speaking to reporters after returning from New York, Torres reflected on the significance of seeing young fans celebrate the victory, attributing the team's success to sustained hard work throughout the tournament.

A hero's welcome for the captain

Spain captain and Golden Ball winner Rodri received one of the loudest ovations of the night when the squad arrived at Cibeles Square for the final ceremony. Rodri, who recovered from a serious knee injury suffered in 2024 before returning to lift both the World Cup trophy and the tournament's top individual honor two years later, led the crowd in chants for teammate Marc Cucurella, who briefly took over playing drums during the celebration. Rodri also used the moment to publicly defend Torres, noting that the forward had faced unfair criticism in the past but had now secured an undeniable place in Spanish football history.

A ceremony introducing each champion individually

Authorities estimated roughly 120,000 people were on hand specifically for the ceremony at Cibeles Square, where players were introduced one by one onto a specially constructed stage, each entering to a song of their own choosing. Alex Baena, celebrating his 25th birthday during the festivities, entered carrying the World Cup trophy. Coach de la Fuente was lifted into the air by his players after being introduced to the crowd, and joined in singing along to the music played for him.

Celebrations extended well beyond Madrid

The party stretched far beyond the capital. In Valencia, roughly 30,000 fans gathered in Plaza del Ayuntamiento for a public viewing event, with fireworks and sparklers illuminating the celebration once Spain secured the title. In Mataro, Yamal's working-class hometown north of Barcelona, a capacity crowd of approximately 10,000 packed Parc Central to watch their local hero play in his first World Cup final, with red smoke filling the gathering after Torres' decisive goal.

A drought finally ended

Monday's celebrations marked the end of a 16-year wait for Spain's second World Cup title, following the country's first triumph in South Africa in 2010. Looking ahead, Prime Minister Sanchez suggested Spain could pursue a third world championship when the country co-hosts the 2030 tournament alongside Portugal and Morocco, extending what has become one of the most successful periods in the history of Spanish football.

What comes next

With Monday's celebrations now complete, Spain's players are expected to shift their focus toward upcoming club commitments and international fixtures, carrying momentum from one of the youngest championship-winning squads in this year's tournament. Anchored by a core group featuring Yamal, Nico Williams and Torres, Spain now enters a new period as the reigning men's World Cup champion, with expectations already building toward the team's title defense on home soil in 2030.