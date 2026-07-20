As Lamine Yamal chased his first World Cup title with Spain, one of his most visible supporters throughout the tournament was his girlfriend, Ines Garcia Santos, a Spanish social media influencer who has become a fixture at the young star's side both on and off the pitch this year.

Garcia, who also goes by Ines Garcia, recently celebrated her 21st birthday, while Yamal turned 19 earlier this month. After scoring his first goal of the World Cup, Yamal told broadcaster DAZN that he was dedicating the moment to his mother, his girlfriend, his friends and everyone back home in his hometown of Mataro, a comment that offered public confirmation of the relationship's significance to the young forward during the tournament.

How the relationship became public

Dating rumors between Yamal and Garcia first began circulating earlier this year after the couple was spotted vacationing together in Greece. The pair made their first official public appearance together in May at a dinner hosted by FC Barcelona, Yamal's club team, marking the point at which their relationship moved more clearly into public view.

According to Garcia, however, the couple's connection predates that Greece trip by a significant margin. "People started seeing us together when we went to Greece," she said. "I've known Lamine for a lot longer than that. Not quite three years, but a good deal more months than people realize, even now."

Garcia has also described a deliberate, unhurried approach to how the relationship developed before becoming public. "We gave things time," she added. "We also spent a long time talking before seeing each other."

A modern love story, not a movie script

Garcia has been candid about the ordinary, digital-era origins of how she and Yamal first connected, pushing back against any romanticized version of their meeting. Speaking to the Spanish outlet Hola!, she described the reality behind their introduction in blunt terms. "You're probably expecting some perfect, crazy love story. Like I saw him in a store, the way it supposedly went down... my savior, my hero," she said. "Here's the real story: 3, 2, 1... social media!"

That straightforward account reflects a broader trend among young public figures whose relationships increasingly begin through direct online interaction rather than chance encounters, a dynamic Garcia appears comfortable acknowledging openly with fans and media.

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A regular presence throughout the tournament

Since the couple went public, Garcia has become a consistent presence at Spain's World Cup matches, frequently photographed wearing Yamal's jersey while cheering him on from the stands throughout the tournament's run. That visibility has made her one of the more closely watched figures among the partners of this year's World Cup players, particularly as Yamal has emerged as one of the tournament's breakout stars.

Garcia's public support extended beyond the matches themselves. When Justin Bieber was announced as one of the performers for the World Cup final's halftime show, Garcia shared the news to her Instagram story with a message directed at Yamal, writing in Spanish that he should do whatever it takes to reach the final so they could see Bieber perform, adding "Are you listening?? Whatever it takes."

The couple has also been spotted together outside of soccer contexts this year, including an appearance at a Bad Bunny concert held in Barcelona in Madrid this past May, further underscoring how frequently the two have been seen together publicly throughout 2026.

Personal details and background

According to her Instagram bio, Garcia is originally from Seville, though relatively limited additional biographical information about her is publicly available online, consistent with her relatively private profile compared with some other high-profile partners of professional athletes.

Garcia has also spoken candidly about a personal fear that stands somewhat at odds with her evident love of travel. Speaking to Woman Madame Figaro, she described a longstanding fear of flying that she has been working to overcome gradually. "I love traveling, but I'm terrified of flying," she said. "The two things don't really go together, but I'm facing my fears little by little. This summer I'm going to take many trips, both in Spain and abroad, which you'll see."

A partnership in the spotlight

As Yamal continues to establish himself as one of the most closely watched young players in world soccer, Garcia's presence alongside him throughout the 2026 World Cup has placed her firmly within the broader constellation of partners, family members and close supporters who have drawn public attention during the tournament. With Yamal's profile only expected to grow further following his performances this year, Garcia's own public visibility appears likely to continue expanding as well, even as she has generally maintained a measured, low-key approach to discussing the relationship publicly compared with the intense media attention surrounding her boyfriend's on-field success.