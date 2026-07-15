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Kylian Mbappé holds a clear edge over Lamine Yamal in betting markets and statistical models heading into Tuesday's World Cup semifinal between France and Spain, with sportsbooks and analytics firms alike pricing the French captain as the far more likely of the two attacking stars to find the net at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mbappé's anytime goalscorer odds sit in the range of -105 to +110 across major U.S. sportsbooks, according to compiled odds from FOX Sports, Bleacher Nation and SportsbookReview, implying a probability of scoring somewhere between roughly 48% and 52%. Yamal, by contrast, carries odds ranging from +220 to +240 depending on the book, implying a probability closer to 29% to 31%. ESPN's odds board lists Yamal's anytime goal price at +195, alongside a first-goal price of +550 and a two-or-more-goal price of +1200, figures broadly consistent across other major sportsbooks tracking the match.

Analytics firm Dimers, which runs a 10,000-simulation model factoring in defensive form and tactical matchups for its projections, gives Mbappé a 34.3% chance of scoring at any point Tuesday, along with a 6.6% chance of scoring two or more goals. Yamal, according to the same model, sits closer to a 20% chance of finding the net, grouped alongside Spain's leading scorer this tournament, Mikel Oyarzabal, who carries a similar probability in Dimers' projections.

Mbappé's favored status reflects a dominant tournament so far. The French captain enters Tuesday's match with eight goals through six matches, tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi atop the tournament's Golden Boot standings, and has converted on 42% of the 19 shots on goal he has recorded at this World Cup, according to figures cited by SportsbookReview. FOX Sports noted that Mbappé is averaging 5.0 shots per game overall, with 3.2 of those shots on target, a volume that has made him the most heavily bet anytime goalscorer of the tournament by a wide margin; one outlet reported five times more bets placed on Mbappé to score than on any other player in Tuesday's match, with 94% of the money taken in on the outright result backing France to advance.

Yamal's odds reflect a considerably quieter tournament by his own standards. The 18-year-old Barcelona winger has scored just once at this World Cup, coming in Spain's 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia during the group stage, and has not registered another goal contribution since, a marked contrast to his standout performances at Euro 2024 and the 2025 UEFA Nations League. Yamal also entered the knockout rounds managing a hamstring injury sustained in the spring, which analysts say limited his output during Spain's quarterfinal win over Belgium even as he continued rounding back into form. One betting analysis from BookmakersReview characterized Yamal's current price as reflecting reputation more than recent form, noting the teenager "spent the group stage working back from a spring hamstring injury and now draws two or three defenders every time he sneezes near the ball," and describing his current odds as "a fame price, not a form price."

Even so, Yamal carries genuine history against this specific opponent that keeps him firmly in the conversation. He scored a memorable long-range goal against France in Spain's 5-4 win over Les Bleus in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal, a result that still looms over Tuesday's rematch given that several members of the current French squad were on the field for that defeat. One betting preview from SportscastingLive specifically flagged Yamal as "the best value for those predicting a Spanish upset," pricing him at +220 as its top value pick alongside Mbappé as its top overall pick at +105.

Beyond the two headline names, other players carry notable anytime scorer odds heading into kickoff. France's Ousmane Dembélé, who has scored five goals this tournament, sits in the +210 to +230 range across various books, while Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, the team's leading scorer with four goals, is priced between +165 and +200. French midfielder Michael Olise, who leads the tournament with six assists, carries longer odds around +270 to +320 to score himself, reflecting his more playmaking-oriented role within France's attack.

The gap between Mbappé's and Yamal's odds also reflects the broader statistical profile of the two national teams heading into Tuesday's match. France has scored 16 goals through six matches, the most of any remaining team in the tournament, while conceding just two, and has kept clean sheets in three consecutive matches. Spain, by contrast, has scored 11 goals across its six matches while conceding only a single goal all tournament, a defensive record built on a run of six consecutive clean sheets before finally conceding in the quarterfinal win over Belgium. That contrast, an explosive, front-loaded French attack against a disciplined, low-event Spanish side that has repeatedly needed late goals to advance, helps explain why oddsmakers view Mbappé as considerably more likely to break through than Yamal, even though Spain itself remains competitive on the overall match result, priced around +210 to +225 to win outright.

Notably, all major sportsbooks list their goalscorer markets as settling across the full 120 minutes of play, including any extra time, though not penalty shootouts, meaning both Mbappé's and Yamal's probabilities account for the possibility that Tuesday's match extends beyond regulation should the score remain level after 90 minutes.

Ultimately, while betting odds and statistical models are not guarantees of what will unfold on the pitch, the consensus across sportsbooks and analytics platforms heading into Tuesday's semifinal is clear: Mbappé, riding a historic scoring pace and functioning as the focal point of France's attack, holds a meaningfully higher probability of scoring than Yamal, whose odds instead reflect a talented but comparatively quieter tournament so far, tempered by lingering fitness questions and a Spanish system built more around collective control than individual scoring bursts. Whether Yamal can author another moment of magic against France, as he did in last year's Nations League semifinal, remains one of the more intriguing subplots heading into kickoff at 3 p.m. Eastern time.