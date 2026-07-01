Read more Messi vs Ronaldo: Argentina's World Cup 2026 Title Odds Are Far Better Than Portugal's, Markets Show Messi vs Ronaldo: Argentina's World Cup 2026 Title Odds Are Far Better Than Portugal's, Markets Show

What was already shaping up to be one of the most compelling individual storylines of the 2026 World Cup became even more dramatic Tuesday when Kylian Mbappé scored twice against Sweden in France's round of 32 victory, drawing level with Lionel Messi atop the tournament's Golden Boot standings and setting the stage for what could become the most hotly contested top-scorer race in the competition's history.

Messi heads the field with six goals, but Haaland hit his fifth of the tournament in Norway's last-32 win over Ivory Coast to close in on the Argentina icon, and Mbappe went level with Messi with his superb double for France against Sweden.

Mbappé added another brace in the round of 32 against Sweden after his first two braces against Senegal and Iraq. He's now leading the Golden Boot race due to his two assists serving as the tiebreaker under FIFA's rules. Under those rules, when two or more players finish level on goals at the end of the tournament, total assists are used to separate them. Mbappé's superior assist count means that, if the standings remain frozen at six apiece, the Frenchman would claim the award over the Argentine.

That tiebreaker distinction has become the most closely watched variable in what has quickly emerged as a three-way race among Messi, Mbappé and Norway's Erling Haaland, with a broader supporting cast of contenders still within striking distance heading into the round of 16.

Messi became the highest World Cup scorer of all time with 18 goals after scoring five times in his first two games at this tournament. In his sixth World Cup, the Argentine has never won the Golden Boot trophy. That detail adds an unusual urgency to Messi's pursuit. Despite winning the World Cup itself in Qatar in 2022, Mbappé's last-gasp hat trick in the final left the Frenchman one goal ahead of Messi in the tournament's final tally, a margin that denied Argentina's captain the individual honor that had eluded him across six World Cup campaigns spanning more than two decades.

The case for Messi claiming the Golden Boot this time centers on both his current scoring form and the theoretical path Argentina faces through the bracket. Messi has scored in six straight tournament matches, having netted in every knockout round in Qatar and the first two games of this edition. He even missed a penalty against Austria, which would have made it back-to-back hat-tricks. The expanded 48-team format means that teams reaching the final will play up to eight matches, a number unprecedented in World Cup history, giving prolific scorers more opportunities than ever before to accumulate goal tallies that might challenge longstanding tournament records.

Just Fontaine holds the record of 13 goals in one World Cup in just six matches in Sweden in 1958, but the expanded 48-team format in 2026 means the nations qualifying for the semifinals in July will play an unprecedented eight games in this edition. Nobody has scored more than eight in the past 13 editions, a feat achieved only by Brazil's Ronaldo in 2002 and Mbappé four years ago in Qatar.

At their current scoring pace, analysts tracking the race have noted that surpassing Fontaine's 68-year-old record is a genuine possibility for more than one player if the leading scorers advance deep into the tournament, a scenario with no historical precedent across the modern World Cup era.

The case against Messi in the Golden Boot race rests primarily on age and game-time management. At 39, Messi is no longer guaranteed to start every match even for an Argentina team that has based its entire tournament strategy around him. His coach has rotated him selectively in group stage matches where qualification was already secured, and while Messi's goalscoring rate per minute remains elite, the sheer volume of minutes needed to outscore Mbappé or Haaland over six or seven more knockout matches represents a different physical challenge than performing across 90 minutes in a group stage fixture.

Messi is still one of the best players on the planet, but at 39, he is no longer the best player on the planet. Kane and Mbappé both had better goals-per-minute ratios than him last season, and over the course of a long tournament, both would be potential candidates to outscore him.

Mbappé's strengths are precisely what makes him the betting market's slight favorite in the head-to-head comparison. The 27-year-old is defending the Golden Boot he claimed in Qatar four years ago and is playing with what observers have described as a clear motivation to repeat that achievement. Alongside Kane, Mbappé is one of two players at this World Cup who have previously won the Golden Boot, and he is playing like a man inspired to defend his 2022 crown. France's bracket, which analysts view as one of the more favorable remaining paths to the final, offers Mbappé a full slate of knockout matches in which to add to his tally, with the Parisians considered the tournament's overall favorites.

Mbappé is now only one strike away from Messi's newly set all-time World Cup scoring record after scoring twice against Sweden in the round of 32. If Mbappé matches or surpasses that record in the same tournament where Messi set it, it would represent one of the more remarkable individual feats in modern football history, a 27-year-old eclipsing the all-time mark set by his direct Golden Boot rival within the same competition.

Haaland, meanwhile, remains a genuine threat from just one goal behind. Norway have scored an average of more than four goals per game across their group stage matches, and their scorer has now found the net five times, including a decisive effort in the round of 32 against Ivory Coast.

The question of which player ultimately claims the award will likely hinge on how deep each respective team runs in the tournament. Historically, the Golden Boot winner has almost always come from a team that reaches at least the semifinals, if not the final itself. With France considered the favorite, Argentina second and Norway a significant longshot to make the final four, the bracket advantage tilts toward Mbappé in a direct comparison with both rivals, even as Messi's historically exceptional scoring pace leaves the door open for the 39-year-old to defy expectations one final time on the sport's greatest stage.