Kylian Mbappe has brushed aside comparisons with football's biggest stars, insisting Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain the game's standout players. The France captain also played down talk of individual milestones, including his pursuit of the World Cup's all-time scoring record, as he focused on helping Les Bleus progress in the tournament.

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Team Success Over Individual Recognition

Mbappe was asked to assess the leading stars at the 2026 World Cup during his press conference. Rather than placing himself among football's elite, the Real Madrid forward pointed to Messi and Ronaldo as the standout players on the global stage. The 27-year-old also brushed aside discussions surrounding the Golden Boot race and comparisons with other top forwards. While media attention has centered on individual achievements, Mbappe stressed that his priority is helping France mount another successful World Cup campaign.

An Unequivocal Tribute to Messi and Ronaldo

Mbappe was unequivocal when discussing the game's biggest names. The France captain also dismissed suggestions that he could emulate the longevity of his idols and continue competing at the highest level into his late thirties.

"Messi is the best player, along with Cristiano, that's clear," Mbappe stated, as quoted by Marca. "I'm trying to help my team win another World Cup. The rest is just debate for the journalists. Right now, I'm not thinking about Haaland; maybe they're thinking about us, but I'm thinking about Iraq."

Mbappe also addressed Messi's continued goal-scoring exploits at this tournament, acknowledging the Argentine's enduring quality without framing it as a personal rivalry. "Messi has shown what we've seen, that's a debate for people, it's good, but it's not something on my mind. What I want is to bring the trophy home. I won't be here when I turn 40; they'll have kicked me out before then. I don't make future plans; I only think about the present moment, about enjoying the World Cup."

Downplaying the All-Time Scoring Record Chase

Asked specifically about the opportunity to become the World Cup's all-time top scorer, Mbappe again redirected attention away from his own individual pursuit. "It's always a pleasure to be there, and the important thing is the match because we have to qualify. I already knew Leo was going to score, because he always scores. I'm behind him, but if you score, you get closer, but the most important thing for me is winning the World Cup."

On Tactical Trends Shaping Modern Football

Beyond individual rivalries, Mbappe touched on the shifting tactical trends in the modern game. He highlighted how successful teams, such as Paris Saint-Germain in recent seasons, have shaped tactical thinking across the sport. However, he emphasized that international football operates on a different level tactically compared to club competition.

"There's a culture of the moment. Winning teams have always inspired modern football," he said. "The winning team is always right. Since I started playing, we've been asked to imitate Barcelona and their possession-based style, then Real Madrid, and now PSG's counter-pressing. Those who win have always inspired others, but international football is something else entirely."

France's Next Challenge: Iraq

France now switch their focus to the upcoming meeting with Iraq as they continue their World Cup campaign. Les Bleus come into the match on the back of a 3-1 victory over Senegal in their opening match, with Mbappe scoring twice. The Los Blancos star will once again be expected to lead France to victory against Iraq as they seek to qualify for the knockout stages.

A Captain Focused on the Collective

Mbappe's repeated deflection of individual praise and statistical milestones reflects a broader posture he has maintained throughout much of the tournament so far, consistently steering conversation back toward the team's broader objective rather than his own personal accomplishments or comparisons to the sport's most decorated names. Despite entering the tournament as one of the most prolific and closely watched players on the planet, and despite trailing Messi narrowly in the race for the all-time World Cup scoring record, Mbappe's public comments have consistently framed any individual recognition as secondary to France's collective pursuit of another title.

The Broader Context of the Messi-Ronaldo Comparison

Mbappe's willingness to publicly defer to Messi and Ronaldo carries particular weight given his own standing as one of the players most frequently mentioned as a potential heir to that generation's dominance. Rather than positioning himself within that same tier, Mbappe's comments reinforced a degree of deference toward two players who have defined the sport for the better part of two decades, even as he himself continues building a case for similar long-term recognition through his own World Cup performances, including his two-goal contribution in France's opening victory over Senegal.

With France's attention now turning fully to their upcoming match against Iraq, Mbappe's comments suggest he intends to keep the team's broader tournament objectives at the center of his public messaging, regardless of how his individual statistical pursuits — including the all-time World Cup scoring record currently led by Messi — continue to develop as the competition progresses. Should France advance successfully past Iraq and continue deeper into the knockout stages, Mbappe's public emphasis on collective success over personal milestones is likely to remain a consistent theme in his media appearances, even as outside observers continue closely tracking his statistical proximity to some of the tournament's most significant individual records.