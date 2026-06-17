FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of making World Cup history as he prepares to lead Portugal against Congo on Wednesday, seeking to become the first player to score in six different tournaments in what could be his final appearance on soccer's grandest stage.

The 41-year-old superstar has already etched his name into World Cup lore by finding the net in each of his previous five appearances dating back to 2006. Ronaldo's quest adds an extra layer of intrigue to Portugal's Group stage opener, where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will look to inspire his team against a determined Congo side making its debut in the expanded 48-team tournament.

Ronaldo has spoken about taking the competition one match at a time. "We go match by match, but not with the expectations of winning it all," he told reporters in Portugal last week before the team's departure. "It has to be step by step. A good start is the most important thing."

Portugal enters the tournament with high expectations following strong performances in recent European competitions. Ronaldo's experience and leadership remain central to the squad's ambitions, even as younger talents step into prominent roles. The team's blend of veteran savvy and emerging quality positions it as a contender capable of advancing deep into the knockout stages.

Congo coach Sébastien Desabre acknowledged Ronaldo's threat while expressing confidence in his own players. "Well, I wish him the best — I hope that he scores but not against us," Desabre said.

Ronaldo's Remarkable Longevity

Ronaldo's ability to perform at the highest level at 41 defies conventional expectations for elite athletes. He has scored eight goals during Portugal's successful 2025 UEFA Nations League campaign, including an equalizer in the final against Spain. His club form with Al-Nassr, where he netted a team-high 28 goals and won the Saudi Pro League title, demonstrates sustained productivity.

The forward's World Cup record stands at eight goals across 103 shots entering this tournament. While some critics have questioned his effectiveness in recent major tournaments — notably failing to score in the 2024 European Championship — Ronaldo has consistently delivered moments of brilliance on the international stage. His presence alone commands defensive attention, creating opportunities for teammates through movement and vision.

Portugal's campaign carries added significance as Ronaldo chases history. A goal against Congo would mark his sixth consecutive World Cup with at least one strike, a feat no other player has achieved. The milestone would further cement his legacy as one of football's greatest goal scorers and provide a fitting chapter in what may be his final World Cup appearance.

Portugal's Tactical Approach and Squad Strength

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Under coach Roberto Martínez, Portugal has evolved into a well-balanced side capable of controlling matches through possession and quick transitions. Ronaldo leads the attack, supported by creative midfielders and dynamic wide players who can exploit spaces. The team's defensive organization has improved, providing a solid foundation for attacking talents to flourish.

Martínez has emphasized collective responsibility while leveraging Ronaldo's experience. The squad features a mix of established stars and promising younger players, ensuring depth across positions. This balance will be crucial in a tournament where fixture congestion and physical demands test even the most prepared teams.

A strong start against Congo is essential for Portugal's progression ambitions. The group contains competitive opponents, making early points valuable for seeding and confidence building. Ronaldo's leadership in such scenarios has historically proven decisive, with his mentality inspiring teammates during critical moments.

Congo's Historic Debut and Challenges

Congo makes its World Cup debut after navigating a demanding qualification path. The team's participation represents significant progress for Central African football, bringing national pride and exposure to a global audience. Coached by experienced personnel, Congo will rely on organization, physicality and counterattacking threats to compete against established European sides.

Facing Portugal in the opener presents a formidable challenge. Congo will likely adopt a compact defensive shape, looking to frustrate Ronaldo and limit space for Portugal's creative players. Set-pieces and transitions offer the best opportunities for an upset, though the gulf in experience and individual quality favors the Europeans.

The match carries symbolic importance for Congo, marking the culmination of years of development efforts. Players will aim to make history with a positive result or performance that earns respect on the international stage. Even in defeat, a competitive showing against a star-studded Portugal side would represent progress for the program.

Group Context and Tournament Outlook

Portugal's Group features a mix of experienced and emerging teams, requiring consistent performances for advancement. A victory over Congo would provide momentum and allow Martínez to manage resources effectively ahead of tougher fixtures. The expanded format offers more opportunities for progression, rewarding strong group stage showings.

Ronaldo's pursuit of a sixth World Cup goal adds narrative depth to Portugal's campaign. His presence elevates expectations while motivating teammates to rise to the occasion. The team's success will depend on balancing Ronaldo's individual brilliance with collective execution, a formula that has served them well in recent competitions.

Congo faces an uphill battle but enters the tournament without pressure of heavy favorites. Positive results or respectable performances could boost confidence and development programs back home, contributing to long-term growth of football in the region.

Broader World Cup Storylines

The 2026 tournament has already produced compelling narratives, with defending champions Argentina and other favorites opening their campaigns. Ronaldo's quest for history parallels other veterans seeking final triumphs, adding emotional layers to group stage matches.

As the competition unfolds, individual milestones like Ronaldo's potential record will capture global attention. Football's ability to celebrate longevity and excellence at advanced ages inspires fans and players alike, reinforcing the sport's timeless appeal.

Portugal's clash with Congo offers an early opportunity for Ronaldo to add another chapter to his legacy. Whether he achieves the historic goal or not, his continued presence on the World Cup stage underscores dedication and passion that transcend age.

The match at Gillette Stadium promises an electric atmosphere, with Portuguese supporters expected to create a vibrant environment. Congo's fans will add color and energy, celebrating their team's historic participation regardless of the result.

As both teams prepare for kickoff, all eyes will be on Ronaldo and his pursuit of a sixth World Cup goal. The encounter represents more than three points — it symbolizes football's blend of individual brilliance, national pride and the relentless pursuit of excellence on the grandest stage.