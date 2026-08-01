Brazilian midfielder Casemiro offered effusive praise for new Inter Miami teammate Lionel Messi following his departure from Manchester United, describing the Argentine star in the most exalted terms shortly after arriving at the Major League Soccer club.

Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, announced Casemiro's signing immediately following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup last month. The contract runs through 2027 and includes an option for a two-year extension. Speaking to the outlet All About Soccer after training alongside Messi at the club's facility, Casemiro did not hold back in his assessment of his new teammate. "Messi is one of the gods of football, no, he is simply 'the god of football' itself," Casemiro said, according to the report.

Casemiro, 34, spent nine years at Real Madrid, where he played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the two combined to win the UEFA Champions League four times together. During that period, Real Madrid and Barcelona, Messi's longtime club, formed one of soccer's fiercest rivalries through the annual "El Clásico" matches, meaning Casemiro faced Messi repeatedly as an opponent throughout much of his career before now joining him as a teammate for the first time.

Reflecting on the shift from rival to teammate, Casemiro described the early days of training alongside Messi as a striking experience. "Training with Messi for two days was an unbelievable experience," Casemiro said. "I already knew it was impossible to stop him because I faced him as an opponent. Now that I'm on the same side, I'm really happy. I want to keep enjoying this moment."

Casemiro made his competitive debut for Inter Miami in an away match against CF Montreal on July 26, helping the team secure a 1-0 victory that was decided by a goal from longtime Messi collaborator Luis Suarez. The result marked an encouraging start for Casemiro as he begins integrating into a squad already built around some of the sport's most recognizable attacking talent.

Casemiro is expected to line up in Inter Miami's midfield alongside Argentine international Rodrigo de Paul, forming a partnership intended to provide greater defensive stability for a team that had previously struggled with an unsettled back line. His arrival is expected to serve as a defensive foundation that allows the club's attacking players, including Messi, Suarez, Mexican forward Germán Berterame and Argentine forward Mateo Silvetti, to advance further up the field with less defensive risk.

Beyond his on-field role, Casemiro explained that his move to Miami reflected a rare degree of personal agency in choosing his next club. "For the first time in my career, I was able to freely choose where I wanted to go," Casemiro said. He went on to describe a longstanding connection to the city itself. "I have always had a special affection for the city of Miami, and I am very happy because of the tremendous effort the club showed to bring me here."

Casemiro also used the moment to push back against perceptions of Major League Soccer as a lesser competitive league relative to Europe's top divisions, pointing directly to Messi's continued presence in MLS as evidence of the league's growing stature. "Many people think the MLS still has a long way to go, but we must not forget that it is a league where the best player from the last World Cup is playing," Casemiro said, a reference to Messi's continued individual excellence on the world stage even as he enters the later stages of his career at Inter Miami.

Casemiro's move to MLS adds another prominent name to a growing list of established international stars who have joined the American league in recent years, a trend that accelerated significantly following Messi's own arrival at Inter Miami in 2023. The club has continued building out its roster with experienced, championship-caliber players in the years since, aiming to pair that veteran talent with rising South American prospects like Silvetti as the team competes for MLS Cup and continental honors.

With Casemiro now settled into the squad following his competitive debut and early praise for his new teammate, Inter Miami will look to build on its win against CF Montreal as the club continues navigating the remainder of its MLS season, with expectations elevated given the star power now assembled across the roster following Casemiro's arrival alongside Messi, Suarez, de Paul and the club's younger attacking talents.