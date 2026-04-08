MIAMI — Lionel Messi etched his name into Inter Miami CF history once more Saturday night, scoring the club's first-ever goal at their glittering new Nu Stadium with a powerful 10th-minute header, capping David Beckham's long-awaited $1 billion soccer dream in front of a sold-out, star-studded crowd.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner needed just 10 minutes to deliver the moment fans had anticipated since the club broke ground on the state-of-the-art venue. Playing in front of the newly named "Leo Messi Stand," the Argentine icon rose to meet a delicate cross from academy graduate Ian Fray, directing a rare headed effort past Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver to level the score at 1-1.

The match, Inter Miami's MLS home opener at Nu Stadium, ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Austin FC. While Austin defender Guilherme Biro scored the stadium's absolute first goal in the sixth minute, it was Messi's strike — and Luis Suárez's later equalizer — that defined the night for the home faithful.

Beckham, Inter Miami's co-owner and the driving force behind the project, stood proudly on the sideline as his vision materialized. "This is a dream come true," the former England captain said post-match, voice cracking with emotion. "To see this stadium full, to see Messi scoring here... it's everything we worked for over more than a decade."

A Billion-Dollar Vision Realized

Nu Stadium, with a capacity of approximately 26,000, forms the centerpiece of the larger Miami Freedom Park development, a sprawling $1 billion mixed-use campus that includes public parks, retail, and training facilities. The venue replaces the temporary Chase Stadium and marks the end of years of navigating temporary homes while Beckham and co-owner Jorge Mas pushed relentlessly for a permanent soccer-specific arena.

From the sleek architecture and vibrant pink-and-black seating to cutting-edge fan experiences, the stadium embodies Beckham's ambition to elevate Major League Soccer's profile in South Florida. Saturday's opener drew celebrities, international dignitaries, and even reports of Cristiano Ronaldo in attendance, underscoring the global spotlight now shining on Inter Miami.

The atmosphere crackled from the moment Messi, as captain, stood at center circle for the ceremonial kickoff. Chants of "Messi! Messi!" echoed throughout the evening, reaching a crescendo when the 38-year-old found the net. He celebrated by pointing toward the Messi Stand, where fans waved flags and held up banners honoring the club's transcendent star.

How the Historic Night Unfolded

Austin FC struck first in the sixth minute when Biro capitalized on defensive lapses to notch the stadium's inaugural goal. The lead lasted only four minutes. Right-back Ian Fray surged down the flank and delivered a pinpoint cross; Messi, timing his run perfectly, powered home the header — a rarity for the low-center-of-gravity playmaker but perfectly suited for the occasion.

Suárez added Inter Miami's second goal later, but Austin responded to make it 2-2. In the 90th minute, Messi nearly stole the win with a curling free kick that struck the underside of the crossbar, sending the crowd into delirium before the final whistle.

Head coach Javier Mascherano praised his captain's leadership. "Leo is special. Even at this stage of his career, he finds ways to make history," the former Argentina teammate said. "This stadium, this moment — it belongs to the fans, to David, and to Leo."

Beckham's Decade-Long Journey

The opening represented the fulfillment of Beckham's MLS franchise ambitions since he joined the league in 2007 as a player. Securing the Inter Miami expansion team in 2018 was only the beginning. Navigating zoning battles, funding challenges, and pandemic delays tested the project, but Beckham's star power and persistence prevailed.

Messi's 2023 arrival supercharged everything. The superstar's signing not only boosted ticket sales and global interest but accelerated stadium momentum. Beckham has repeatedly credited Messi with helping realize the full potential of both the team and the venue.

The new stadium offers modern amenities: premium suites, advanced video boards, and sustainable design features. It positions Inter Miami as a flagship MLS club capable of hosting major international events in the future.

Broader Impact on MLS and Miami

For Major League Soccer, the night signaled continued growth. A high-profile stadium opening with the world's most famous player delivering on cue boosts the league's global appeal. Apple TV, MLS's broadcast partner, captured sweeping drone shots and intimate Messi moments that quickly went viral worldwide.

In Miami, the venue strengthens the city's credentials as a soccer hotspot, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon. Local officials hailed the project as an economic catalyst, projecting thousands of jobs and millions in tourism revenue.

Fans, many wearing No. 10 jerseys, left the stadium buzzing. "I waited years for this," said one season-ticket holder. "Seeing Messi score here in our new home — it's unforgettable." Social media exploded with clips of the header, the celebration, and Beckham's beaming reaction.

What Lies Ahead for Messi and Inter Miami

At 38, Messi continues defying age. His fifth goal of the 2026 season came via header — proof of his adaptability. With Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and a talented supporting cast, Inter Miami looks poised for another strong MLS campaign and deep Concacaf Champions Cup run.

The club now enjoys a true fortress. Future nights at Nu Stadium promise more magic, from high-profile visits to potential playoff runs under the South Florida lights.

Beckham's dream is no longer a blueprint — it is brick, steel, and roaring crowds. And fittingly, it was Messi who provided the perfect opening chapter.

As fireworks lit the Miami sky after the draw, one thing was clear: a new era has dawned for Inter Miami, powered by the greatest player of his generation in a stadium built for greatness.

The Herons are home. And the GOAT just made sure everyone knows it.