Alex Palou Claims Pole for 2026 Indianapolis 500 with Full Starting Grid Set

INDIANAPOLIS — Defending champion Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing will start from pole position for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 25, 2026, after posting the fastest qualifying speed of 232.248 mph.

Alexander Rossi of Ed Carpenter Racing qualified second at 231.990 mph, and David Malukas of Team Penske will start third at 231.877 mph.

The complete 33-car starting grid for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing was finalized following qualifying sessions at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Full 2026 Indianapolis 500 Starting Grid

Row 1

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 232.248 mph Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 231.990 mph David Malukas, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 231.877 mph

Row 24. Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian, Honda, 231.375 mph 5. Santino Ferrucci, AJ Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 230.846 mph 6. Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet, 230.442 mph

Row 3 7. Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 230.883 mph 8. Conor Daly, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Chevrolet, 230.712 mph 9. Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 230.577 mph

Row 4 10. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 230.347 mph 11. Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet, 229.585 mph 12. Takuma Sato, RLL Racing, Honda, 230.995 mph

Row 5 13. Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 230.829 mph 14. Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian, Honda, 230.811 mph 15. Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 230.705 mph

Row 6 16. Marcus Armstrong, Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian, Chevrolet, 230.701 mph 17. Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global, Honda, 230.667 mph 18. Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet, 230.661 mph

Row 7 19. Will Power, Andretti Global, Honda, 230.279 mph 20. Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet, 230.213 mph 21. Louis Foster, RLL Racing, Honda, 230.212 mph

Row 8 22. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet, 230.202 mph 23. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 230.165 mph 24. Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing, Honda, 229.791 mph

Row 9 25. Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global, Honda, 229.607 mph 26. Katherine Legge, HMD Motorsports w/ AJ Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 229.456 mph 27. Mick Schumacher (R), RLL Racing, Honda, 229.450 mph

Row 10 28. Graham Rahal, RLL Racing, Honda, 229.017 mph 29. Dennis Hauger (R), Dale Coyne Racing, Honda, 228.982 mph 30. Jacob Abel (R), Abel Motorsports, Chevrolet, 228.169 mph

Row 11 31. Sting Ray Robb, Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet, 226.572 mph 32. Caio Collet (R), AJ Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 230.539 mph 33. Jack Harvey, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Chevrolet, 229.207 mph

Race Details

The green flag for the 110th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET on FOX. WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's event.

Palou enters as a strong favorite after securing the pole. The race covers 200 laps and 500 miles on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Multiple rookies will make their Indianapolis 500 debuts, including Mick Schumacher, Dennis Hauger and Jacob Abel. Veteran drivers such as Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon and Will Power bring extensive experience to the field.

Qualifying Highlights

Qualifying took place over multiple days, with positions determined by four-lap average speeds. Palou's speed of 232.248 mph set the pace for the field. The grid reflects a competitive mix of manufacturers, with Honda and Chevrolet-powered entries distributed across the starting positions.

Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing, Arrow McLaren and Andretti Global field multiple strong contenders. The race will test strategy, pit stops and mechanical reliability over the long distance.