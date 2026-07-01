Wednesday's New York Times Connections puzzle leaned heavily on geography, asking players to untangle four distinct categories hidden within a grid of 16 place names and location-derived words, creating a board where nearly every entry could plausibly belong to multiple groups before the correct sorting logic revealed itself.

Puzzle number 1,116 centered on a shared geographic theme, but the four categories used that theme in radically different ways, blending trivia about cocktails, cinema and etymology into what puzzle observers described as a satisfying, moderately difficult challenge that rewarded both cultural knowledge and careful word analysis. Here is a full breakdown of every category and every answer.

Yellow: Things Named After Places

The yellow category, traditionally reserved for the most accessible grouping in each day's puzzle, gathered four words that originated as place names but have since entered everyday English as common nouns or concepts entirely separate from their geographic origins. Wednesday's yellow group was: Champagne, China, Cologne and Limerick.

China refers to fine ceramic tableware, a usage derived from the country that originally produced and exported such goods to Europe centuries ago. The word became so synonymous with the product that it eventually detached from its geographic meaning in everyday speech. Champagne refers to the sparkling wine produced using the méthode champenoise, originally named for the Champagne region of northeastern France, where the production method was developed and where protected designation rules historically governed its use. Cologne refers to eau de cologne, the light, citrus-based fragrance that takes its name from the German city of Cologne, where it was first commercially produced in the early eighteenth century. Limerick refers to the five-line, AABBA-rhyme-scheme comic verse form, whose origin is disputed but commonly linked to the Irish city of Limerick, either through folk songs or through a parlor game popular in the nineteenth century.

Green: Best Picture Winners and Nominees

Wednesday's green group required a mixture of film history knowledge and geographic pattern recognition, gathering four words that are simultaneously real city names and the titles of Academy Award-recognized films. The green answers were: Casablanca, Chicago, Fargo and Munich.

Casablanca, the 1942 Warner Bros. classic starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, won three Academy Awards including Best Picture at the 1944 ceremony. It remains one of the most celebrated and widely quoted films in American cinema history. Chicago, the 2002 Rob Marshall-directed musical adaptation of the Broadway stage show, won six Academy Awards at the 2003 ceremony including Best Picture, ending a decades-long drought for movie musicals at Hollywood's highest honor. Fargo, the 1996 Coen Brothers crime film set largely in the frozen upper Midwest, received seven Academy Award nominations and won two, for Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress for Frances McDormand, along with a Best Picture nomination. Munich, Steven Spielberg's 2005 historical thriller depicting the Israeli intelligence response to the 1972 Olympics massacre, received five Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Director, though it did not win in either of those categories.

Blue: Places in Cocktail Names

The blue category proved highly accessible for anyone with a working knowledge of classic bar culture, grouping four words whose primary Connections identity is as the geographic component of a named mixed drink. Wednesday's blue answers were: Cuba, Long Island, Moscow and Singapore.

The Cuba Libre is a straightforward mix of rum, cola and lime, with the name translating roughly to "Free Cuba" and believed to have been coined by American soldiers in Havana around 1900 following the Spanish-American War. Long Island Iced Tea is a deceptively named mixed drink containing vodka, rum, tequila, gin and triple sec alongside cola and lemon juice, known for its high alcohol content relative to its relatively innocuous appearance. The Moscow Mule is a vodka-and-ginger-beer cocktail served over ice in a distinctive copper mug, created in the 1940s by a vodka distributor and a ginger beer maker in a collaboration intended to promote both products simultaneously in the American market. The Singapore Sling is a gin-based cocktail created at the Long Bar of the Raffles Hotel in Singapore around 1915, combining gin with cherry liqueur, Cointreau, Bénédictine, pineapple juice and lime juice, and is one of the signature cocktails of Southeast Asian hospitality culture.

Purple: Starting With Countries

The purple category, which the New York Times' Connections format traditionally reserves for the trickiest, most conceptually unconventional grouping, required players to identify four place names whose first component is itself the name of a sovereign nation. This is a different relationship than the yellow category, which gathered words that have become entirely detached from their geographic origins. Wednesday's purple group asked players to recognize the country hiding in plain sight at the start of a compound geographic name. The purple answers were: Dominican Republic, Guinea-Bissau, Indianapolis and Nigeria.

Dominican Republic begins with Dominican, which as an adjective derives from Dominica, a separate island nation in the Eastern Caribbean. Guinea-Bissau begins with Guinea, which is the name of a standalone country in West Africa. Indianapolis, the capital city of Indiana, begins with India, one of the world's most populous nations. Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, begins with Niger, a separate landlocked nation to Nigeria's northwest. The category is a textbook example of the kind of wordplay that Connections editor Wyna Liu has built her reputation around, since it requires solvers to mentally strip away the familiar, proper-noun framing of each entry and look instead at what is hiding at the beginning of each word.

The New York Times credits associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu with developing and maintaining Connections since its launch in 2023. The game challenges players to sort 16 words into four groups of four, with up to four incorrect guesses allowed before the puzzle ends. Like Wordle, it resets at midnight in each player's local time zone, and players worldwide receive the same grid each day. Results can be shared in emoji grid format on social media, continuing the sharing culture that has made the broader suite of New York Times daily word games a fixture in millions of daily routines.