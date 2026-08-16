NEW YORK — Wordle players faced a moderately challenging puzzle Sunday built around a specific culinary term, with Wordle No. 1884 leading solvers through a somewhat obscure food-related word before the correct answer came into view.

The word of the day was ASPIC, a noun referring to a savory jelly made from clarified meat, fish or vegetable stock, traditionally used to encase or garnish other foods in classic and often old-fashioned culinary presentations. Hint columns published ahead of the reveal described the word's culinary meaning directly, while also noting its structural properties to help guide solvers without spelling out the answer outright.

Wordle, the daily word-guessing game created by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021 and later acquired by The New York Times, challenges players to identify a hidden five-letter word within six attempts. After each guess, tiles turn green if a letter is correct and in the right position, yellow if the letter appears elsewhere in the word, and gray if the letter does not appear in the word at all. A new puzzle resets daily at midnight in each player's local time zone.

Sunday's word carried a straightforward letter structure that nonetheless tripped up a number of players, largely because the word itself falls outside many solvers' everyday vocabulary. ASPIC contains two vowels, A and I, alongside three consonants, S, P and C, with no repeated letters anywhere in the word. Puzzle-hint outlets noted the puzzle's difficulty stemmed less from its letter pattern and more from the relative obscurity of the word itself, since aspic is a somewhat old-fashioned culinary term that has fallen out of common use in most modern kitchens.

The Mirror described Sunday's puzzle as "moderately challenging," a characterization echoed across several other hint columns covering the day's word. Strategy guides published alongside the puzzle reminded players to avoid ruling out repeated letters too quickly in future puzzles, even though Sunday's specific word contained none, and encouraged solvers to balance risk and certainty in their final guesses, favoring words that fit all previously confirmed letter constraints once only one or two attempts remained.

Multiple outlets suggested that players who correctly identified the word's general category, a food-related term, could narrow down the field of possible five-letter culinary words more effectively than those guessing without any thematic anchor. Even so, hint columns acknowledged that aspic's specific and somewhat niche definition likely caught out solvers who were unfamiliar with the dish, regardless of how effectively they had eliminated letters through their earlier guesses.

Wordle has grown into one of the most widely played online word games since its public debut in October 2021, spawning a broader suite of daily puzzles under the Times' games umbrella, including Connections, Strands, the Mini Crossword and Quordle, a more demanding spinoff requiring players to solve four five-letter words simultaneously within nine attempts. Millions of players complete some or all of these puzzles each day as part of a now-familiar daily routine, often tracking personal win streaks that reset if a day's puzzle is missed entirely.

The Times does not publish official difficulty ratings for individual Wordle puzzles, but third-party trackers analyzing aggregated player data described Sunday's puzzle as landing on the tougher end of the spectrum, driven primarily by the specificity of the word's definition rather than any particularly unusual letter arrangement. Puzzle-hint sites have increasingly taken to publishing running lists of five-letter words that have not yet appeared as Wordle answers, giving veteran players a resource for narrowing down potential future puzzles as the game's archive of past answers continues to expand.

As with every Wordle puzzle, Sunday's word will not repeat in future editions, and the game's archive updates automatically at midnight local time with a new challenge. Players who missed Sunday's puzzle can still access it, along with every previous day's puzzle, through Wordle's official online archive.

Sunday's puzzle arrived as part of the broader daily slate of New York Times word games, including the standard Connections puzzle, the newer Connections: Sports Edition, and the Mini Crossword, all of which reset at midnight alongside Wordle. For many regular players, completing the full slate of daily puzzles in sequence each morning has become a fixture of their routine, a pattern the Times has continued to cultivate since folding Wordle into its broader games app.

Looking ahead, puzzle enthusiasts can expect Monday's Wordle to reset at midnight local time with an entirely new five-letter challenge, continuing a daily cadence that has now stretched across more than 1,800 consecutive puzzles since the game's original launch.