Wordle Answer Today: July 17, 2026 Solution and Hints for NYT Puzzle Number 1,854 Are Finally Revealed

Friday's Wordle puzzle sent players searching through terminology tied to the legal world, with a solution that many solvers found trickier than expected due to its repeated letter and relatively narrow set of common uses. The answer to Wordle #1,854 for July 17, 2026, is LEGAL.

The word functions as an adjective describing something relating to law or to the legal profession, commonly used in contexts involving courts, contracts, government matters, rights, responsibilities and regulations. Puzzle trackers noted that the word can also serve as shorthand for something permitted or recognized under the law, standing in contrast to anything considered unlawful or prohibited.

Friday's puzzle was edited by Tracy Bennett, who oversees the daily selection for The New York Times. According to hint sites tracking the puzzle's structure, the word contains two vowels and three consonants, along with four unique letters and one repeated letter, reflecting the double "L" that opens and closes much of the word's structure. The solution begins with the letter L and does not end in a vowel, details that several puzzle trackers offered as progressive hints throughout the day for players hoping to solve the puzzle without having the full answer spoiled outright.

Hint sites covering the puzzle offered a graduated series of clues for solvers who wanted assistance without immediately seeing the answer. Early hints described the word as relating to something permitted or recognized under the law, often used in the context of courts, contracts and government affairs. Later hints noted that the word represented the opposite of something unlawful, while a final round of clues confirmed the letter count breakdown and starting letter for players still working through their guesses.

Several puzzle trackers characterized Friday's word as carrying medium difficulty, suggesting that some players might need to lean on hints or reveal an individual letter in order to solve it within the standard six-guess limit. The repeated "L" in particular was flagged as a common trap for solvers, since players who correctly identify one instance of a letter in Wordle sometimes rule out the possibility of that same letter appearing again elsewhere in the word, a habit that can slow down the path to a correct guess when a puzzle features doubled letters, as seen in past Wordle solutions like SHEEP or BLOOM.

Wordle, the daily five-letter word-guessing game, was created by software engineer Josh Wardle before its public release in 2021. The game quickly built a large and devoted following thanks to its simple format: a single new puzzle released once per day worldwide, combined with a built-in system for sharing color-coded results on social media without revealing the actual answer to other players. The New York Times acquired the game in early 2022 and has continued publishing a new puzzle daily ever since, with the game now standing as one of the paper's most widely played digital features.

Puzzle strategists offered a handful of general tips applicable beyond Friday's specific solution. Players are commonly advised to use their opening guesses to test for frequently occurring vowels and consonants, helping to quickly narrow down which letters belong in the final word before committing to more targeted guesses. Solvers are also encouraged to remain open to the possibility of repeated letters rather than assuming each letter in the answer is unique, particularly once several rounds of guessing have failed to produce a solution using only distinct letters. For players down to their final two guesses, hint sites recommended prioritizing words that fit all previously confirmed letter placements and exclusions over riskier guesses aimed purely at eliminating additional letters, a strategy better suited to the earlier rounds of a game when more attempts remain available.

Friday's puzzle continued a stretch of varied Wordle solutions throughout the week, following Thursday's answer of BUTTE, a geological term describing an isolated hill with steep sides and a flat top. That word had tripped up some players who initially guessed MESA, a similarly shaped but larger landform, before narrowing in on the correct five-letter solution. The two consecutive days of less common vocabulary — a geological term followed by a legal one — reflected the broad range of subject matter the puzzle draws from in choosing its daily answers, spanning everything from everyday household terms to more specialized vocabulary tied to specific fields.

Alongside Wordle, the Times also published its daily Strands puzzle Friday, numbered 866, continuing the publication's broader slate of daily word and logic games that has grown to include Connections, the traditional Crossword, Letter Boxed and Sudoku. Together, these games have become a significant draw for the Times' digital subscription business, with millions of players returning daily to maintain personal streaks across one or more of the puzzles.

For players who came up short on Friday's puzzle, hint sites emphasized that a single missed day need not disrupt a broader Wordle habit, encouraging solvers to return the following day for puzzle #1,855. Word game trackers noted that maintaining a long-term Wordle habit tends to benefit more from consistent daily play than from perfect streaks, given how often even experienced players are tripped up by less common vocabulary, doubled letters or unusual word categories, as was the case with Friday's legal-themed solution.

Wordle's daily reset occurs at midnight in each player's local time zone, meaning the puzzle refreshes independently around the world rather than at a single fixed global moment. Puzzle number 1,855 was set to go live at that time for players heading into Saturday, continuing the game's now-familiar rhythm of one shared puzzle experienced individually across time zones by millions of solvers each day.