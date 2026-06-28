Wordle players are facing one of the trickier puzzles of the week heading into Sunday, with a word that leans unusually hard on a single repeated letter. Here's a full breakdown of Wordle #1835 for June 28, 2026, including hints for those still working through it and the complete answer for anyone ready to check their guess.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is the daily word-guessing game created by Josh Wardle and now owned and operated by The New York Times. Players get six attempts to identify a secret five-letter word, with color-coded tiles offering feedback after every guess: green for a correct letter in the correct position, yellow for a correct letter in the wrong position, and gray for a letter that doesn't appear in the word at all. A new puzzle resets at midnight local time, giving players one shot per day at extending their personal win streak.

Why Sunday's puzzle is unusually difficult

According Wordle coverage, Sunday's puzzle stands out specifically because it relies heavily on one letter doing most of the work. That structure can throw off players who default to opening words built around a variety of different vowels and consonants, since today's answer narrows the field considerably once that one key letter is identified. Anyone looking to refresh their go-to starting word can consult letter-frequency guides that track which letters appear most often across the English language, a useful tool for building an opener that maximizes early information.

Hints for today's puzzle, without giving it away

For solvers who want to take a swing at the puzzle themselves before reading further, here are five hints published alongside today's answer, presented in order from broad to specific.

The first hint concerns repeated letters: today's word contains one letter that repeats, and it shows up three separate times within the five letters.

The second hint narrows things down further by addressing vowels: the puzzle contains only one vowel total, and that vowel is the same letter that repeats three times.

The third hint reveals the word's first letter: today's answer begins with E.

The fourth hint reveals the word's last letter: today's answer also ends with E.

The fifth and final hint points toward the word's meaning: the answer can refer to a person who serves as the master of ceremonies at an event, guiding guests through a program of performances, speeches or other proceedings.

Today's Wordle answer: EMCEE

For players ready to see the solution, or who have already used up their six guesses, the answer to Wordle #1835 for Sunday, June 28, 2026, is EMCEE.

The word fits every hint listed above precisely. It begins and ends with E, contains exactly one vowel, that same letter E, repeated a total of three times across its five letters, with the consonants M and C filling out the remaining two spots. EMCEE is a clipped form of the initials "M.C.," referring to a master of ceremonies, and functions as both a noun describing that role and a verb describing the act of hosting or presenting an event.

Players who guessed words containing a heavy concentration of E's, such as EERIE, ETHEE-style attempts, or even words like EXCEL or ELDER, may have picked up valuable feedback pointing toward the unusual letter distribution before landing on the correct answer.

Yesterday's answer for comparison

For context on how the puzzle has trended over recent days, yesterday's Wordle, puzzle #1834 for Saturday, June 27, was SCOOP — a word centered on a double letter as well, though structured quite differently than Sunday's answer, with two O's rather than a triple-repeated vowel.

A look back at the past week of answers

Word-game enthusiasts tracking recent trends can review the full run of answers from the past several days. The Wordle answer for June 23, puzzle #1830, was CURRY. The following day, June 24, puzzle #1831, was QUEER. On June 25, puzzle #1832 was UNITY, followed by ACUTE for puzzle #1833 on June 26, and SCOOP for puzzle #1834 on June 27, leading into Sunday's EMCEE for puzzle #1835.

Strategy tips for tackling tricky puzzles like this one

Word-game strategists generally recommend that players faced with an unusually letter-light puzzle, such as one relying on a single repeated vowel, avoid wasting early guesses on words that test multiple different vowels at once. Instead, once a pattern of repeated letters becomes apparent through yellow or green tiles, players are better served narrowing their next guess to words consistent with that specific repetition rather than continuing to explore unrelated letter combinations.

Common opening words used by experienced Wordle players, such as ADIEU, ARISE, OUIJA or CRANE, are generally chosen because they test a wide spread of frequently used vowels and consonants in a single guess, helping quickly establish which letters belong in the day's answer before the harder process of placement begins. For a puzzle like Sunday's, however, recognizing early that a single vowel is repeated multiple times can be the key insight that unlocks the rest of the word far faster than continuing to guess broadly.

What's next for Wordle players

The next puzzle, Wordle #1836, will go live at midnight local time heading into Monday, June 29, resetting the board for players working to maintain or rebuild their streaks. Players looking for additional daily puzzle help can also find ongoing coverage of The New York Times' other games, including the Mini Crossword, Connections, the sports-themed Connections variant, and Strands, each of which follows its own midnight reset schedule and offers a different style of daily challenge for word-game enthusiasts.

Whether solved as a quick morning ritual or shared competitively among friends and family through screenshotted results, Wordle continues to draw a dedicated daily audience, and Sunday's EMCEE adds one more entry to an archive of answers that now stretches well past 1,800 puzzles since the game's original release.