Wordle players tackling Saturday's puzzle can find help here, with hints and the full solution for game number 1,869, the daily word puzzle from The New York Times.

The word puzzle, which challenges players to guess a five-letter word within six attempts, has remained one of the most consistently popular daily games since its rise to viral popularity in 2022. Saturday's puzzle proved moderately challenging for most solvers, according to data from the New York Times' WordleBot, which tracks how the average player performs each day. WordleBot recorded an average completion time of 4.3 moves in easy mode and 4.2 moves in hard mode for Saturday's puzzle, figures that place it toward the trickier end of the recent difficulty range.

For players looking for hints before jumping straight to the answer, several clues can help narrow down the possibilities without giving the solution away entirely. The word describes something commonly found on city streets in late winter, appearing in the window between the season's last snowfall and the first genuinely warm day. It refers to a wet, partially melted mixture of snow, ice or watery mud, the kind of grayish, soggy residue left behind on roads and sidewalks as a hard freeze begins to thaw.

Structurally, today's word contains only one vowel among its five letters, and that vowel is "U." The word features one repeated letter and does not include any of the five most commonly used letters across the full archive of past Wordle answers. The word begins with the letter "S" and ends with the letter "H." For those wanting one final hint before the reveal, the word can also describe something overly sentimental to the point of being cloying, a secondary meaning distinct from its more literal, weather-related definition.

Today's Wordle answer is SLUSH.

Slush most commonly refers to partially melted snow, or snow mixed with rain and water, forming the grayish, wet residue commonly seen on roads and pavements during the transition between winter and early spring. The word also carries a well-known secondary meaning tied to finance and politics: a "slush fund" refers to money used outside of normal accounting channels, often for informal, discretionary or covert purposes. That usage traces its etymology back to ship galleys, where "slush" originally referred to fat or grease skimmed off boiled meat, which sailors would later sell for personal profit, a practice that eventually lent its name to the modern concept of an off-the-books fund.

Puzzle strategy writers who cover Wordle daily flagged Saturday's solve as harder than it might first appear, largely because of a specific rhyme trap embedded in the puzzle's structure. One breakdown described how players who correctly identified the "_LUSH" pattern early in their solve still faced a genuine challenge choosing among several plausible candidates, including BLUSH, FLUSH and PLUSH, before narrowing in on the correct answer of SLUSH. That kind of overlapping word family, where multiple valid English words share an identical four-letter ending, has repeatedly proven to be one of the more common sources of difficulty across Wordle's history, since strong initial guesses can still leave several equally plausible final answers in play heading into the last one or two attempts.

Wordle strategy guides commonly recommend a systematic approach for players working through the daily puzzle: begin with an opening word that tests several common vowels and consonants simultaneously, then use the resulting feedback, letters marked in green for correct placement, yellow for correct letters in the wrong position, and gray for letters not present in the word at all, to progressively eliminate incorrect possibilities across subsequent guesses. For puzzles involving a rhyming word family like Saturday's, strategy writers specifically recommend testing multiple candidate consonants in a single guess where possible, rather than guessing full candidate words one at a time, to more efficiently narrow the field before the attempt limit is reached.

Wordle, originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle before being acquired by The New York Times in 2022, has remained one of the most popular daily word games worldwide, spawning a broader ecosystem of related puzzles now published by the Times, including Connections, Connections: Sports Edition, Strands and the Mini Crossword, all of which are typically released and refreshed at the same time each day alongside the main Wordle puzzle.

Players looking to maintain their daily Wordle streak, a feature the game uses to track consecutive days of play, can find Saturday's puzzle and previous archived puzzles through the official Wordle website. The New York Times also continues to publish daily hints and strategy guidance across its games section for players seeking assistance without immediately revealing the day's answer outright, a resource that has become a regular part of many players' daily puzzle-solving routine, particularly on days like Saturday when a hidden rhyme pattern adds an extra layer of difficulty to an otherwise standard five-letter solve.