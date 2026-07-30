Wordle players facing a tricky puzzle on Thursday can find help here, with hints and the full solution for game number 1,867, the daily word puzzle from The New York Times.

The word puzzle, which challenges players to guess a five-letter word within six attempts, has built a devoted daily following since its rise to viral popularity in 2022. Today's puzzle proved trickier than average for many players, according to data from the New York Times' WordleBot, which tracks how the average solver performs each day. WordleBot recorded an average completion time of 4.1 moves for Thursday's puzzle, whether played in the standard or hard-mode setting.

For players looking for hints before jumping straight to the answer, several clues can help narrow down the possibilities without giving away the solution entirely. The word features water as a central theme, referring to a narrow, often inclined channel or chute designed to carry water, either in natural settings such as ravines or in man-made systems including logging operations, irrigation infrastructure and, most commonly today, water park attractions.

Structurally, today's word contains two vowels among its five letters and begins with a consonant. There are no double letters anywhere in the word, meaning each of the five letters used appears only once. The word functions grammatically as a noun. For those wanting one final hint before the reveal, the word can specifically be associated with a theme park water ride, a usage many players may recognize even if the term feels somewhat unfamiliar outside of that specific context.

Today's Wordle answer is FLUME.

A flume refers to an artificial channel, often elevated or inclined, engineered to carry water from one place to another, historically used extensively in mining, logging and irrigation to transport water, logs or other materials using the force of flowing water. In modern usage, the word is perhaps most widely recognized in connection with "log flume" amusement park rides, in which passengers travel through a water-filled channel before a steep, splashing drop, a ride style found at theme parks around the world.

Puzzle strategy writers who cover Wordle daily noted that today's word was not among the most commonly used in everyday vocabulary, making it a moderately challenging solve for players without specialized knowledge of the term's meaning. One writer covering the puzzle for Tom's Guide described starting with the word ORATE, a common opening guess chosen because it contains several of the most frequently occurring letters in five-letter English words, and noted that only the letter "E" registered as correctly placed on the first attempt, leaving 101 possible remaining answers before further guesses narrowed the field.

Wordle strategy guides commonly recommend a similar approach for players struggling with the daily puzzle: begin with an opening word that tests several common vowels and consonants simultaneously, then use the resulting feedback, letters marked in green for correct placement, yellow for correct letters in the wrong position, and gray for letters not present in the word at all, to systematically eliminate incorrect possibilities across subsequent guesses. Players are also generally advised to avoid ruling out the possibility of repeated letters too early in a puzzle, since Wordle answers do sometimes feature the same letter twice, even though today's specific answer did not follow that pattern.

Wordle, originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle before being acquired by The New York Times in 2022, has remained one of the most popular daily word games worldwide, spawning a broader ecosystem of related puzzles now published by the Times, including Connections, Connections: Sports Edition, Strands and the Mini Crossword, all of which are typically released and refreshed at the same time each day alongside the main Wordle puzzle.

Players looking to maintain their daily Wordle streak, a feature the game uses to track consecutive days of play, can find today's puzzle and previous archived puzzles through the official Wordle website. The New York Times also continues to publish daily hints and strategy guidance across its games section for players seeking assistance without immediately revealing the day's answer outright, a resource that has become a regular part of many players' daily puzzle-solving routine.