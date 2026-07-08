Wordle players faced a moderately tricky five-letter word Wednesday with puzzle number 1,845, a challenge centered on mythology and folklore that ultimately resolved to a term commonly associated with evil spirits and supernatural forces.

Wordle, the daily word-guessing game owned by The New York Times, challenges players to identify a five-letter word within six attempts, using color-coded feedback after each guess to narrow down the correct letters and their positions. Each new puzzle rolls over at midnight in a player's local time zone, meaning solvers around the world are frequently working through different numbered editions of the game at any given moment.

For those seeking a nudge before attempting the full solve, several outlets circulated hints throughout the day without giving away the solution outright. One set of clues described the word as often associated with evil, darkness or supernatural forces, noting it appears frequently across mythology, religious texts and fantasy storytelling, where it is commonly portrayed as a powerful or threatening being. The same source noted the word can also be used figuratively to describe a personal struggle or inner battle. A separate breakdown added structural detail, describing the answer as a noun referring to an evil spirit or a source or agent of evil, containing two vowels and three consonants with no repeated letters, and confirming the word began with the letter D.

For solvers ready for the complete answer, Wordle puzzle number 1,845 for Wednesday, July 8, 2026, was DEMON. The word refers to a supernatural or evil being, often depicted in religious, mythological and fantasy contexts as a malevolent spirit or entity, and it is also frequently used in a figurative sense to describe an internal struggle or persistent personal difficulty, such as someone being described as "battling their demons."

According to one Wordle columnist's breakdown of the puzzle, a strong opening guess of ORATE turned both the letters "O" and "E" yellow, narrowing the field to 104 possible remaining answers. The same analysis noted that more efficient starting words could have trimmed that list considerably further, with MOLTS reducing the field to just 33 possible answers, while LOPED and POLED would have brought that number down to 17. An opening guess of BLOND, according to the same breakdown, would have left only eight possible answers remaining after a single turn, illustrating how significantly a solver's choice of starting word can affect the efficiency of their remaining guesses.

Data from the New York Times' WordleBot tool, which evaluates player strategy and rates the difficulty of each day's puzzle based on how efficiently different starting words narrow down the field of possible solutions, indicated that Wednesday's puzzle sat toward the more accessible end of the difficulty spectrum, with the average player expected to complete the puzzle in roughly 3.7 to 3.8 guesses depending on whether they were playing in standard or hard mode.

Tuesday's puzzle, Wordle number 1,844, also drew attention for its own layer of difficulty. That day's answer was SLING, a word that can refer to a device used for hurling an object or a bandage or support used to hold up an injured arm, meanings that tied into hints circulated ahead of the reveal referencing both throwing motions and injury-related support devices.

Beyond the daily Wordle puzzle itself, The New York Times has continued expanding its broader lineup of daily word and logic games in recent years, including Connections, Strands, the Mini Crossword and Spelling Bee, each of which has cultivated its own dedicated following. Wednesday also saw the release of Connections puzzle number 1,123 and Strands puzzle number 857, giving daily players across the Times' game portfolio a fresh set of challenges to tackle alongside their Wordle attempt.

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Wordle's own origin story has become well known among its now-massive player base. The game was originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who developed an early prototype in 2013 before more fully releasing the version that would eventually gain mainstream popularity in 2021. Its simple format, requiring no account creation or specialized equipment beyond a basic vocabulary and process of logical elimination, helped fuel its rapid growth in the final months of 2021, a surge in popularity that ultimately led The New York Times to acquire the game in early 2022. Since then, Wordle has inspired numerous spin-off games and social media challenges, cementing its place as one of the most widely played daily digital puzzles in the world.

For players looking to improve their average guess count or protect a long-running personal solving streak, general strategy guidance suggests opening with words that contain a strong mix of common vowels and frequently used consonants, since this tends to eliminate the largest number of possible answers within the first two guesses. Analysts who track Wordle performance data have consistently found that starting words containing letters such as S, T, R, N, L, O and E tend to perform particularly well at narrowing down the field of remaining possibilities early in a given puzzle, a pattern that held true again in Wednesday's edition of the game.

With Wednesday's puzzle now resolved, attention turns to Thursday's edition, Wordle number 1,846, set to go live at midnight in each player's local time zone. As with previous days, puzzle trackers and columnists covering the game are expected to publish a fresh round of hints and eventual answers for that edition as players around the world continue their daily routines of guessing, deducing and working to extend their personal Wordle streaks.