NEW YORK — The New York Times' popular Wordle puzzle for Thursday, June 18, 2026, challenged players with the solution "ENTRY," a common noun that stumped many solvers despite its everyday usage. Puzzle number 1,825 tested vocabulary and deduction skills as participants worked through strategic guesses to crack the five-letter code.

Wordle, which gained massive popularity after its 2021 debut and subsequent acquisition by the Times, continues to engage millions daily with its simple yet addictive format. Players have six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word, receiving color-coded feedback after each try: green for correct letters in the right position, yellow for correct letters in the wrong position, and gray for letters not in the word at all.

For June 18, the answer "ENTRY" refers to "the act of entering" or "a way or passage by which to enter," according to dictionary definitions. The word contains one vowel and no repeating letters, characteristics that some solvers noted made it trickier than average daily puzzles.

How Solvers Approached Today's Puzzle

Many players started with common vowel-heavy openers like "AUDIO," "ADIEU" or "ARISE" to maximize early information. Those who included "E" and "N" early often narrowed possibilities quickly, though the combination of consonants like "T," "R" and "Y" required careful placement. The puzzle's difficulty was rated as challenging by the Times' internal testers, who averaged 5.3 guesses to solve it.

Strategic tips shared across gaming communities emphasized process of elimination and avoiding repeated letters once ruled out. For "ENTRY," guesses incorporating common endings helped isolate the final positions. Players who reached the later attempts often converged on similar word families before landing on the solution.

Wordle's Enduring Appeal

The game's straightforward rules mask its cognitive benefits. Research suggests regular play can enhance vocabulary, pattern recognition and deductive reasoning. Its shareable nature — with emoji grids showing solve progress without spoilers — fosters social connection among friends and online communities.

Since its integration into the New York Times, Wordle has maintained a dedicated following while inspiring variants and spin-offs. The Times has expanded its games portfolio with Connections, Strands and other puzzles, creating a comprehensive daily brain-training ecosystem. Daily streaks and competitive leaderboards keep players returning.

Hints and Strategies for Future Puzzles

For those seeking general improvement, experts recommend starting with words containing multiple vowels and common consonants. Tracking letter frequency across attempts helps refine guesses. Avoiding proper nouns and obscure terms aligns with the game's curated word list.

Today's puzzle highlighted the importance of considering multiple meanings. "ENTRY" as both a physical access point and an abstract concept like "data entry" demonstrates the linguistic depth players encounter. Building a mental database of five-letter words improves performance over time.

Community forums and dedicated sites offer post-game analysis, helping players learn from challenging solutions. These discussions range from statistical breakdowns of letter distributions to creative mnemonic techniques for remembering tricky combinations.

Cultural Impact and Variations

Wordle has transcended gaming to become a cultural phenomenon, referenced in media, comedy routines and educational settings. Schools incorporate it into vocabulary lessons, while retirement communities use it for cognitive stimulation. The game's accessibility — free, browser-based and device-agnostic — contributes to its broad demographic appeal.

Variants like Wordle Unlimited, Dordle and Quordle provide additional challenges for enthusiasts seeking more complexity. The core game's daily limit maintains its special event feel, encouraging anticipation for each new puzzle at midnight.

Tips for New Players

Beginners benefit from studying common five-letter word patterns and vowel placements. Resources like word frequency lists and practice modes on fan sites accelerate learning. Patience is key — even experienced players occasionally need all six guesses for tougher puzzles.

Consistency builds skill. Many players report noticeable vocabulary expansion after months of regular play. Sharing results without spoilers maintains the social enjoyment while respecting fellow solvers' experiences.

Looking Ahead in Wordle History

As Wordle approaches its fifth anniversary, the Times continues refining the experience while preserving its elegant simplicity. Future updates may include accessibility improvements and educational integrations. The game's influence on language learning and daily routines endures as a testament to well-designed digital entertainment.

For June 18, "ENTRY" provided a satisfying solve for those who persisted. Whether celebrating a streak extension or learning from a missed attempt, players worldwide engaged with the puzzle's blend of challenge and accessibility.

Wordle remains a bright spot in daily digital routines, offering a moment of focused mental exercise amid busy schedules. As solvers await tomorrow's puzzle, communities will continue analyzing today's results and sharing strategies for sustained success.