Tuesday's Wordle puzzle served up a five-letter word tied to a beloved culinary tradition, challenging solvers with a repeated consonant and a single-vowel structure that proved trickier to crack than many expected.

The Answer

The answer to Wordle #1830 on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, is CURRY. The puzzle presents a moderate challenge because of its repeated R, a feature that often trips up players who assume letters appear only once.

What the Word Refers To

Today's NYT Wordle answer is a warmly spiced staple in many international dishes. One outlet offered a hint pointing directly to that culinary connection: a dish that's popular at Indian restaurants.

Why the Puzzle Proved Tricky

Wordle veterans know that repeated letters frequently increase difficulty. In today's case, the double R can be overlooked during the elimination process, leading players toward incorrect possibilities. The puzzle also contains only a single vowel, reducing opportunities for early vowel-based discovery strategies. Many players who began with vowel-heavy opening words may have found themselves with limited information after their first few guesses.

Additionally, once players identify the ending pattern, several similar alternatives can emerge, creating a classic Wordle trap that has tripped up solvers on similarly structured puzzles in the past.

A Detailed Look at One Solver's Path

One columnist documented a particularly instructive walkthrough of the puzzle's difficulty. Today's answer only contains two of the ten most common Wordle letters, though one of them, R, does appear twice. Still, that meant the opener of ORATE only gave one character to play with — the R, in yellow. That left 48 possible answers to choose between, according to WordleBot.

The columnist noted that stronger opening choices existed for this particular puzzle. The Bot's best Wordle start words were much better. SCRAP leaves 20 answers, while CORPS lowers that to 16. If a player opened with CARTS, only 12 options would remain.

On the second guess, the columnist described a strategic approach built around common consonants. "On my second turn, I like to play a mix of 'L', 'I', 'S', 'N' and 'C' if I can. Today, I could see a way to play three of them while moving 'R' along with LYRIC. It was a great move, turning 'R' green, and giving me two yellow letters to play with: 'Y' and 'C.' Unfortunately, I tried the wrong one first."

Hints Offered Before the Reveal

Ahead of revealing the solution, puzzle outlets offered progressive clues to help solvers work through the puzzle independently. There is one vowel and one sometimes vowel in today's five-letter word. Today's Wordle begins with a consonant. There are double letters in today's Wordle.

Average Performance Statistics

Despite the puzzle's tricky construction, broader data suggests most players still managed to solve it within a reasonable number of guesses. According to the New York Times' WordleBot, the average player completes Wordle #1,830 in 3.8 moves in easy mode, or 3.7 moves if playing by hard rules.

General Strategy Tips

Beyond the specifics of Tuesday's puzzle, experienced players generally benefit from a consistent set of broader strategic principles. Starting with words containing common consonants and vowels, avoiding repeated letters in early guesses, testing multiple high-frequency letters quickly, paying attention to common letter combinations and endings, and considering repeated letters once obvious options disappear can all help solvers work through difficult puzzles more efficiently.

How Monday's Puzzle Compared

Tuesday's CURRY solution followed Monday's answer, OVATE, continuing a recent stretch of puzzles that have leaned on somewhat specialized or less common everyday vocabulary, requiring players to think beyond their usual go-to guesses.

The Game's Origins

Wordle is a word-guessing game that has become increasingly popular in recent years. The objective of the game is to correctly guess a five-letter word within six attempts. After each guess, the game provides feedback in the form of colored tiles indicating when letters match or occupy the correct position. Green tiles indicate a correct letter in the right position, yellow tiles indicate a correct letter in the wrong position, and gray tiles indicate an incorrect letter.

Wordle was created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle as a game to play with his partner. The game became publicly available in October 2021 and quickly gained popularity after Wardle added the ability for players to copy their daily results as emoji squares. In January 2022, The New York Times Company purchased Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, with plans to keep it free for all players.

Looking Ahead

If you missed today's puzzle, no big deal — tomorrow's puzzle is just around the corner. Players wanting additional practice can also revisit previous solutions through the official Wordle archive. With Tuesday's CURRY now solved by players around the world, attention turns to Wednesday's puzzle, number 1831, as the Wordle community continues its now nearly five-year-old daily tradition of collective guessing and the small, satisfying triumph of cracking the code in as few attempts as possible.