Wordle players looking for Thursday's solution had to think beyond Earth for the answer, as puzzle number 1,860 pulled its clue from the language of astronomy and space travel.

The New York Times' daily word game, which challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer, has become a fixture of morning routines for millions of players worldwide since its acquisition by the Times in 2022. Thursday's edition offered a word many players likely encounter regularly in everyday conversation, even if its precise definition took a moment to recall under puzzle pressure.

The answer for July 23

The solution to Wordle #1860 is ORBIT, a term describing the curved, repeating path that an object in space travels around a star, planet or moon due to the pull of gravity. The word is most commonly used to describe the motion of satellites, space stations and planets as they continuously circle larger cosmic bodies, though it can also be used figuratively to describe someone or something remaining closely tied to a particular person or influence.

Structurally, the word contains just one vowel and no repeated letters, a combination that made it somewhat more approachable than puzzles built around trickier letter patterns. Players hunting for a pronunciation clue may have noted that ORBIT forms a slant rhyme with words like "sorbet," offering a subtle audio hint for those working through the puzzle out loud.

A puzzle built around connection

Puzzle commentators described Thursday's word as fitting a broader theme running through the day's edition, one centered on connection, teamwork and smooth transitions. Some players moved through the puzzle quickly once they zeroed in on space-related vocabulary, while others reported working through several guesses involving unrelated five-letter words before the correct pattern of letters clicked into place.

How Wordle works

Wordle presents players with a new five-letter puzzle every 24 hours, resetting at midnight in each player's local time zone, meaning the daily challenge effectively runs on a rolling global schedule rather than a single fixed reset time. Players receive color-coded feedback after each of their six allowed guesses: green tiles confirm a letter is correct and properly placed, yellow tiles indicate a correct letter in the wrong position, and gray tiles rule a letter out of the solution entirely.

The game, created by software engineer Josh Wardle as a personal project in 2021, quickly went viral before The New York Times acquired it in early 2022 and folded it into its broader digital games platform. Today, Wordle sits alongside other daily Times offerings including Connections, Strands, the Mini Crossword, Pips and Sudoku, some of which remain free to play while others require a Games subscription.

Strategy tips for future puzzles

Puzzle strategists commonly recommend opening with a word containing a strong mix of common vowels and frequently used consonants, such as R, S, T, N and L, since that combination tends to eliminate the largest number of possible answers early in the game. Popular opening words that fit this pattern include Adieu, Audio, Raise, Atone and Stone, each offering broad letter coverage without repeating too many common consonants in a single guess.

Watching for duplicate letters within a five-letter word is another commonly cited pitfall, since it can be easy to overlook the possibility of a repeated letter, such as the double "z" in a word like "buzzy," when narrowing down remaining guesses. Recognizing common word endings, including "-ED," "-ER" and "-Y," can also help players close out a puzzle more efficiently once several letters have already been confirmed.

Puzzle experts additionally advise staying composed heading into a sixth and final guess, since the pressure of a last attempt can sometimes lead players to second-guess valid word options rather than working methodically through the possibilities that fit their existing clues.

A daily ritual for millions

Wordle's enduring popularity has often been attributed to its simplicity: a single five-letter puzzle, six attempts, and a built-in system that lets players share their results on social media without revealing the actual answer to others who haven't yet played. That structure has helped turn the game into something closer to a shared daily ritual than a simple puzzle, with friends, families and coworkers frequently comparing results each morning.

Part of the game's broad appeal also comes down to accessibility. Unlike more specialized word or trivia games, Wordle requires no specific area of expertise, making it approachable for casual players and dedicated word enthusiasts alike, a dynamic that has helped sustain its popularity for several years running.

Tracking performance over time

The Times' companion analysis tool, Wordlebot, evaluates each day's puzzle after players complete it, offering data on the average number of guesses needed to solve that day's word, along with luck and skill scores intended to reflect how efficiently players narrowed down the solution based on the information available to them. Comparative difficulty can vary considerably from one puzzle to the next depending on how common a word's letter structure is and how well it overlaps with frequently used opening guesses.

A new Wordle puzzle will publish at midnight Friday, continuing the franchise's daily streak dating back to its original 2021 launch. Players can access the game through the Times Games website or the NYT Games mobile app, available on both iOS and Android. For those who came up short on Thursday's space-themed puzzle, a fresh five-letter challenge, and a new opportunity to extend a personal win streak, awaits with tomorrow's reset.