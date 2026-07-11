Wordle players looking for Saturday's answer can find relief: the solution to puzzle #1848, released July 11, 2026, is AVIAN, according to multiple outlets tracking the daily New York Times word game.

The five-letter word, an adjective meaning to refer to or derive from birds, drew mixed reactions from players who described the puzzle as a moderate challenge. Some solvers gravitated toward the correct category of meaning quickly by keying in on the word's connection to birds, while others were thrown off by its resemblance to less common words in similar categories, such as terms tied to aviation or geometry rather than wildlife.

For those unfamiliar with the daily ritual, Wordle asks players to guess a five-letter word within six attempts, using color-coded tiles to indicate whether guessed letters are correct and correctly placed, correct but misplaced, or absent from the word entirely. The game, created in 2021 by software engineer Josh Wardle, was later acquired by The New York Times and has become part of many people's daily routines, generating a wave of copycat puzzles and strategy guides in the years since.

Today's puzzle offered several structural clues for those trying to solve it independently before checking the answer. The word contains three vowels and two consonants, along with one repeated letter, and begins with the letter A. Puzzle trackers also noted the word's connection to a term frequently used in global health coverage, where variations of "avian" commonly appear in discussions of influenza strains carried by wild waterfowl.

Wordle enthusiasts often rely on statistical tools to gauge how difficult a given day's puzzle proved to be relative to the broader player base. Wordle Bot, the Times' companion analysis tool, evaluates each day's word based on how efficiently players eliminated possibilities with each guess, offering scores for luck and skill alongside the average number of attempts needed to solve the puzzle.

Strategy guides published alongside today's answer offered familiar advice for players still working through the puzzle when hints were released. Common recommendations include opening with a word containing frequently used letters such as R, S, T, N and L to quickly narrow down possibilities, testing different vowel placements early in the process, and using each guess, even an incorrect one, to logically eliminate options based on the resulting color feedback. Guides also cautioned players not to rule out repeated letters too quickly, noting that Wordle answers occasionally use the same letter twice, as in words like SHEEP or BLOOM.

Friday's puzzle, #1847, carried the answer CANAL, according to solution trackers, continuing a stretch of varied five-letter words across the puzzle's daily rotation. The New York Times maintains an archive of past Wordle puzzles, allowing players who want extra practice or who missed a previous day's challenge to revisit earlier solutions.

The puzzle's simplicity remains central to its enduring popularity. Each day brings a single new word, with no ads or complicated mechanics interrupting the format, and players are able to share their results on social media through a grid of colored squares that reveals their guessing pattern without spoiling the actual answer for others. That shareability helped fuel Wordle's rapid rise in the early 2020s and has continued to sustain a loyal daily audience years after its debut.

Beyond the main puzzle, some fan-run Wordle sites have begun offering bonus puzzles alongside the official daily answer, including custom variations ranging from four to seven letters, aimed at giving dedicated players an additional challenge once they've completed the standard game. These homemade spinoffs have become a recurring feature on several puzzle-focused websites, reflecting the broader ecosystem of word games that has grown up around Wordle's original format, including Connections, the Times' word-grouping puzzle, and various offshoots like Nerdle, a numbers-based version, and Globle, a geography guessing game.

Players stuck on Saturday's word before its reveal were encouraged to lean on process-of-elimination strategies rather than guessing randomly once they had narrowed the field of possibilities. Guides suggested that once a majority of a word's letters have been identified through earlier guesses, players should avoid speculative attempts and instead choose remaining guesses that fit all constraints established by prior feedback, particularly when down to their final one or two tries.

For those who did not solve today's puzzle, trackers emphasized there was no reason for discouragement, noting that a new puzzle becomes available daily and that missing one day's word has no bearing on future attempts. Streak-conscious players, who track consecutive days of correct solves, make up a notable portion of Wordle's dedicated fan base, with some puzzle guides regularly addressing questions about how the game's daily reset window works relative to different time zones.

The Times has continued to expand its portfolio of daily puzzle offerings in recent years, pairing Wordle with games such as the Mini Crossword, Connections and Strands, part of a broader strategy to keep audiences returning to its games platform on a daily basis. Wordle remains the flagship title in that lineup, and its answers are closely tracked by a network of fan sites and larger media outlets alike, each publishing hints, hard clues and final reveals within hours of the puzzle's daily release.

Tomorrow's Wordle puzzle will reset at midnight local time, continuing the game's unbroken daily cadence since it first captured widespread public attention. Players looking for a head start can expect a new round of hints to appear across puzzle-tracking sites shortly after the transition, following the same format used for Saturday's puzzle: structural clues first, followed by a full reveal for those who prefer certainty over continued guessing.