Wordle players faced a relatively approachable five-letter word Thursday with puzzle number 1,846, a challenge centered on the idea of making small corrections or improvements that ultimately resolved to a common verb frequently seen in discussions of laws, rules and written documents.

Wordle, the daily word-guessing game created by Josh Wardle in 2021 and now owned by The New York Times, challenges players to identify a five-letter word within six attempts, using color-coded feedback after each guess to narrow down the correct letters and their positions. Each new puzzle rolls over at midnight in a player's local time zone, meaning solvers around the world are frequently working through different numbered editions of the game at any given moment.

For those seeking a nudge before attempting the full solve, several outlets circulated hints throughout the day without giving away the solution outright. One set of clues described the word as meaning to make a change in order to improve or correct something, noting it is often used when discussing rules, laws or written documents, and suggesting it implies fixing or adjusting something rather than replacing it entirely. Additional structural hints confirmed the word contained two vowels with no repeated letters, and that it both began and ended with specific letters that narrowed the field of possibilities considerably for solvers paying close attention.

For players ready for the complete answer, Wordle puzzle number 1,846 for Thursday, July 9, 2026, was AMEND. The word means to make a change or correction, typically to a text, law, proposal or agreement, in order to improve it. According to a breakdown from Technobezz, the word begins with the letter A and ends with D, with the vowel A sitting in the first position and the vowel E in the fourth position, while the two middle consonants, M and N, form a natural cluster. The outlet noted an interesting bit of wordplay trivia: AMEND contains both "MEN" and "END" within it, two common Wordle answers in their own right, and is also one of the rarer solution words in the game's history, having appeared fewer than a dozen times since Wordle's launch.

Analysts rated Thursday's puzzle as relatively easy to solve, assigning it a difficulty score of 2 out of 5 with a low "trap factor," given the absence of double letters or obscure letter combinations and its vowel-heavy structure that tends to reward standard opening strategies. Technobezz estimated the average solve time at roughly 3.2 guesses, noting that words beginning with vowels, while sometimes overlooked by less experienced players, actually appear as Wordle answers more often than many players might expect, accounting for roughly 20 percent of all solutions to date.

Wednesday's puzzle, Wordle number 1,845, told a different story in terms of difficulty. That day's answer was DEMON, a word referring to a supernatural or evil being often depicted in mythology, religious texts and fantasy storytelling, and also used figuratively to describe an internal struggle, as in the phrase "battling one's demons." According to Sportskeeda, players seeking a headstart on Wednesday's puzzle were told the word contained two vowels, featured no repeated letters, and began with the letter D, hints that helped many solvers narrow down the field relatively efficiently despite the word's somewhat darker thematic association compared with Thursday's more straightforward verb.

Beyond the daily Wordle puzzle itself, The New York Times has continued to expand its broader lineup of daily word and logic games in recent years, including Connections, Strands, the Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee and, more recently, a numeric logic puzzle called Pips. Thursday's release schedule included Connections puzzle number 1,124, featuring categories built around cars, cocktails and floor coverings, along with Strands puzzle number 858 and a fresh set of Pips puzzles built around zone conditions involving numeric equality and inequality constraints across three difficulty tiers. Each of these games has cultivated its own dedicated daily following, with many players working through the full slate of puzzles as part of a regular routine.

For players looking to improve their average guess count or extend a personal solving streak, general strategy guidance suggests opening with words that contain a strong mix of common vowels and frequently used consonants, since this approach tends to eliminate the largest number of possible answers within the first two guesses. Analysts who track Wordle performance data have consistently found that starting words containing letters such as A, E, S, T, R, N and L tend to perform particularly well at narrowing down the field of remaining possibilities early in a given puzzle, a pattern that once again proved effective for Thursday's relatively vowel-friendly solution.

Wordle's rapid rise to global popularity has been well documented since its creation. What began as a simple side project shared with a small circle of friends and family in 2021 quickly gained viral traction later that year, eventually prompting The New York Times to acquire the game in early 2022. Since then, Wordle has inspired a wave of spin-off games and social media challenges across the internet, cementing its place as one of the most widely played daily digital puzzles in the world, with millions of players logging on each day to test their vocabulary and deductive reasoning skills against a fresh five-letter word.

With Thursday's puzzle now resolved, attention turns to Friday's edition, Wordle number 1,847, set to go live at midnight in each player's local time zone. As with previous days, puzzle trackers and columnists covering the game are expected to publish a fresh round of hints and eventual answers for that edition as players around the world continue their daily routines of guessing, deducing and working to maintain their personal Wordle streaks heading into the weekend.