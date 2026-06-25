Thursday's Wordle puzzle returned to a cleaner letter structure after two consecutive days of words featuring repeated letters, giving solvers a five-letter answer built around a theme of togetherness and shared purpose.

The Answer

Today's Wordle answer on Thursday, June 25, 2026, is UNITY. The word refers to a state of oneness or harmony — a five-letter noun that starts with U, has two vowels, three consonants, and has no repeated letters.

What the Word Means

One outlet described the puzzle's underlying concept in detail: "The state of being united or joined as a whole. It also refers to harmony, agreement and cohesion between individuals or groups, or the quality of forming a complete and consistent whole." If today's Wordle makes you think of togetherness, harmony, or being joined as one, you are heading in the right direction.

Hints Offered Before the Reveal

Ahead of revealing the solution, puzzle outlets offered solvers a series of progressive clues. It refers to people or things coming together as one. The word is often associated with cooperation, harmony, and shared purpose. It can describe a group working toward a common goal despite differences. You'll frequently hear it mentioned in speeches, communities, sports teams, and organizations.

A Deliberate Break From a Recent Pattern

Puzzle strategists noted that Thursday's answer represented a notable shift away from the double-letter words that had defined the prior two days' puzzles. The word UNITY works well here because it avoids the trap of double letters, which had appeared in two of the last three answers. After seeing CURRY on June 23 and QUEER on June 24, a shift to a word with five distinct letters feels like a deliberate reset.

That broader weekly pattern reflected a deliberate balancing act in the puzzle's overall design. The last week of answers shows a mix of structures. ALIBI on June 21 introduced a double-I pattern. OVATE on June 22 was a clean, distinct-letter botanical term. Then the puzzle doubled down on repeats with CURRY and QUEER. Today's return to UNITY breaks that streak of doubles.

A Strategic Lesson for Solvers

This oscillation between repeated letters and distinct letters is a common balancing act in the puzzle's design. Players who assume every word has unique letters will stumble on days like June 23, while those who always hunt for doubles might overcomplicate a day like today. Don't force a pattern if the tiles don't support it. If your first two guesses show no repeated letters, stop looking for them. Conversely, if you spot a double early, commit to it.

Recommended Starting Words

For solvers looking to crack similar puzzles more efficiently, strategists pointed to several strong opening choices. Strong opening words like AUDIO, TRAIN, or INLET work very well here because they expose common letters early and let you eliminate wrong options fast. This puzzle becomes much simpler once you lock in the vowels and narrow down the placement of the middle letters.

For players specifically hunting U-starting words, one strategist suggested keeping a short mental list of common options to draw from: UNDER, UNION, UNTIL, UPPER, and URBAN.

General Strategy Tips

Beyond the specifics of Thursday's puzzle, Wordle veterans continue to emphasize broader principles for tackling difficult words. Wordle answers sometimes use the same letter twice, as in words like SHEEP or BLOOM, so don't rule out repeats too quickly just because you've tried the letter once. If you're down to your last two guesses, avoid wild guesses and instead opt for words that fit all known rules. The first two or three guesses can be wild in an effort to eliminate as many unused letters as possible.

The Game's Origins

Wordle is a web-based word puzzle game that was created by Josh Wardle in 2021. After surging in popularity, it was acquired by The New York Times. The game's objective is simple: guess a hidden five-letter English word within six attempts. Players go to the official Wordle website and start by typing any valid five-letter word, with the game providing color-coded feedback after each guess — green for a letter in the correct spot, yellow for a letter in the word but the wrong position, and gray for a letter not in the word at all.

Other Puzzles Released the Same Day

Wordle players looking for additional daily challenges had several companion puzzles to choose from on Thursday as well, including NYT Connections puzzle number 1109 and NYT Strands puzzle number 844, both released alongside Wordle as part of the broader NYT Games lineup.

Don't worry if you didn't manage to guess today's puzzle; there's always next time. Players wanting additional practice can also revisit previous solutions through the official Wordle archive. With Thursday's UNITY now solved by players around the world, attention turns to Friday's puzzle, number 1833, as the Wordle community continues its now nearly five-year-old daily tradition of collective guessing and the small, satisfying triumph of cracking the code in as few attempts as possible.