Monday's Wordle puzzle leaned into nature and shape, challenging solvers with a less common piece of botanical vocabulary that proved trickier than its familiar letters might have suggested.

The Answer

Today's Wordle answer on Monday, June 22, 2026, is OVATE. Today's answer means to be egg-shaped — a five-letter adjective that starts with O, has three vowels, two consonants, and has no repeated letters.

What the Word Means

The puzzle's solution carries a specific, somewhat technical definition rooted in descriptive scientific language. One outlet described the term as having an oval shape, wider at the base and tapering toward the apex, often used to describe leaves or other plant parts. The word describes a particular kind of shape often used in botany and geometry, relating to something that is egg-shaped or broadly oval, and is commonly used to describe certain leaves or petals.

Why It Proved Tricky

Despite featuring entirely common letters, Monday's puzzle gave several solvers pause due to the relative obscurity of the word's everyday usage. Today's Wordle for June 22 leans into nature and shape: think egg-like outlines and botanical terms as you work toward the final answer. The puzzle uses less common vocabulary, so it may feel tricky even though the letters themselves are familiar.

The subtle challenge today is that this word is mostly used in scientific or descriptive contexts rather than everyday conversation. It describes a specific outline that is wider near the base and tapers toward the tip. Some solvers spotted the pattern instantly, while others circled around it before finally locking in the right form.

Recommended Starting Words

For players looking to crack similar vocabulary-driven puzzles more efficiently in the future, strategists offered specific guidance for this particular word. Strong opening words like ADIEU, TRAIN, or STARE work very well here because they expose common letters early and let you eliminate wrong options fast. This puzzle becomes much simpler once you lock in the vowels and narrow down the placement of the middle letters.

General Strategy Tips

Read more Wordle #1827 Answer for June 20: DRAKE Stumps Players Despite Strong Early Letters Wordle #1827 Answer for June 20: DRAKE Stumps Players Despite Strong Early Letters

Beyond the specifics of Monday's puzzle, Wordle veterans continue to emphasize a handful of broader principles for tackling difficult words. Wordle answers sometimes use the same letter twice, as in words like SHEEP or BLOOM, so don't rule out repeats too quickly just because you've tried the letter once. If you're down to your last two guesses, avoid wild guesses and instead opt for words that fit all known rules. The first two or three guesses can be wild in an effort to eliminate as many unused letters as possible before narrowing toward a final answer.

How the Game Works

Wordle is a web-based word puzzle game that was created by Josh Wardle in 2021. After surging in popularity, it was acquired by The New York Times. The game's objective is simple: guess a hidden five-letter English word within six attempts. Players go to the official Wordle website, then start by typing any valid five-letter word. The game then gives feedback based on which letters appear in the word and where, with letters changing color to give players clues: green indicates the letter is in the word and in the correct spot, while yellow indicates the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

A Brief History of the Phenomenon

Wordle was created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle as a game to play with his partner. The game became publicly available in October 2021 and quickly gained popularity after Wardle added the ability for players to copy their daily results as emoji squares. The game has since spawned numerous clones and variations, as well as versions in languages besides English. In January 2022, The New York Times Company purchased Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, with plans to keep it free for all players.

A Daily Ritual With Lasting Appeal

Nearly five years after its creation, Wordle has turned into a daily ritual for millions because it offers a quick hit of challenge without demanding a huge time investment. Players get a simple goal — figure out one five-letter word in six tries — and, in return, a neat rush of satisfaction when the final tile flips to green. The game also thrives on simplicity and community: there's nothing to install, the rules are easy to grasp in seconds, and the shareable result grid lets players compare their path with friends without revealing the answer.

Other Puzzles to Try

For players looking to extend their daily word-game routine beyond Wordle itself, The New York Times offers several companion puzzles released on the same schedule, including Connections puzzle number 1107 and Strands puzzle number 841, both also released on June 22, 2026.

Looking Ahead

Don't worry if you didn't manage to guess today's puzzle; there's always next time. Players wanting additional practice can also revisit previous puzzles through the official Wordle archive. With Monday's OVATE now solved, attention turns to Tuesday's puzzle, number 1830, as the Wordle community continues its now nearly five-year-old daily tradition of collective guessing and the small, satisfying triumph of cracking the code in as few tries as possible.