Players working through Wednesday's New York Times Connections puzzle were met with a grid that blended straightforward synonyms with a tricky wordplay twist, testing solvers' ability to spot both surface-level categories and a hidden meaning buried in a single common word.

Connections, the daily word-grouping game from The New York Times, challenges players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups of four, each sharing a category that isn't revealed until the puzzle is solved or given up on. Players are allowed four mistakes before the puzzle ends, and categories are color-coded by difficulty, with yellow representing the most straightforward grouping and purple reserved for the trickiest, often pun-based or definition-driven connection.

Wednesday's 16 Words

Today's puzzle, game number 1,151, presented players with the following 16 words, listed alphabetically so as not to give away any groupings: BROTH, CAPE COD, CATTLE, DIESEL, DRIVE, GAP, INVESTMENT, LUCKY, MANEUVER, MERCHANDISE, MISSION, PILOT, RANCH, STEER, TUDOR and WRANGLER.

At first glance, the list appeared to scatter across several unrelated themes, ranging from cooking and finance to real estate and denim, a hallmark of Connections' design that often hides simple categories among words that seem to belong to entirely different contexts.

Hints for Each Category

For players who wanted a nudge before diving into the full solution, puzzle solvers offered a hint for each of the four color-coded groups, presented from easiest to hardest.

The yellow group, generally the most accessible, pointed toward words describing ways of getting from one place to another, hinting at a category built around the idea of directing or controlling movement.

The green group's hint pointed toward a more specific and slightly trickier theme tied to architecture and home design, encouraging players to think beyond the words' more common everyday meanings.

The blue group required recognizing a set of denim clothing brands, a category that leaned on pop culture and retail familiarity rather than wordplay.

The purple group, as is typical for the puzzle's most difficult category, hinged on a single word's multiple definitions. The hint for Wednesday's purple group pointed players toward words that share a common meaning when paired with the word "stock," encouraging solvers stuck on a word like "stock" itself to think through its many different senses rather than fixating on just one.

Today's Full Answers

For those ready to check their work or who had exhausted their guesses, here is the complete breakdown of Wednesday's four categories.

The yellow group, centered on the idea of navigating or steering, included DRIVE, MANEUVER, PILOT and STEER, four words that can each describe the act of guiding or directing movement, whether behind the wheel of a car, at the helm of a plane, or in a more figurative sense.

The green group grouped together CAPE COD, MISSION, RANCH and TUDOR, four recognizable American house styles that share names with broader architectural traditions, a category that likely tripped up players who initially read the words through a different lens, such as geography or cattle ranching.

The blue group brought together DIESEL, GAP, LUCKY and WRANGLER, four well-known jeans and denim brands that populate department store racks and outlet malls across the country.

The purple group, true to form as the puzzle's hardest category, connected BROTH, CATTLE, INVESTMENT and MERCHANDISE through their shared relationship to the word "stock." Broth is another word for cooking stock, cattle are commonly referred to as livestock, an investment can take the form of stock in a company, and merchandise held in inventory is often described as stock on hand. The four words each pair naturally with "stock" while representing entirely different meanings of the term, a classic example of the kind of definitional wordplay that regularly appears in Connections' purple category.

A Puzzle Built on Deception

Wednesday's grid illustrated a recurring design pattern in Connections, where words that initially appear to belong to one category are deliberately placed to mislead players into incorrect groupings before the true connections become clear. Words like CATTLE and RANCH, for instance, could easily have been mistaken for belonging together under a farming or Western theme, when in fact they landed in entirely separate categories tied to financial terminology and architectural styles, respectively.

That kind of misdirection is central to the puzzle's appeal, rewarding players who resist locking in an early guess based on surface-level associations and instead wait to see how the full grid of 16 words fits together before committing to a grouping.

Yesterday's Puzzle for Comparison

Players looking to compare Wednesday's difficulty against the previous day's puzzle can look back to Tuesday's edition, game number 1,150, which grouped words under four categories: long cylindrical things, iconic New York City sights, things with pedals, and V-shaped things. That puzzle's yellow category included CIGARETTE, FOAM ROLLER, POOL NOODLE and PRETZEL ROD, while its green category grouped BODEGA, PIGEON, SUBWAY STATION and TAXI CAB as recognizable New York fixtures.

Keeping the Streak Alive

Connections has become one of the centerpieces of the Times' expanding games section, sitting alongside Wordle, Strands, the Mini Crossword and Spelling Bee as part of a daily puzzle routine for millions of players. A new Connections puzzle rolls out at midnight in each player's local time zone, meaning solvers in different parts of the world are often working through the same 16-word grid at different hours of the day.

For players hoping to preserve a winning streak, checking hints in order, starting with the easier yellow and green categories before moving to the more deceptive blue and purple groupings, remains the recommended approach, since revealing the full solution outright ends the challenge of puzzling it out independently. Still, for those who ran out of guesses or simply wanted to confirm their answers, Wednesday's puzzle closes out with NAVIGATE, HOUSE STYLES, JEANS BRANDS and MEANINGS OF STOCK as its four completed categories for game number 1,151.