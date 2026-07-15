Wednesday's edition of the New York Times' Connections puzzle sent players hunting for links between courtroom terminology, shoelace-adorned objects and sports subcategories, with the game's signature purple group once again relying on wordplay to trip up solvers. Puzzle number 1130, published July 15, 2026, challenged players to sort 16 seemingly unrelated words into four groups of four connected by hidden themes.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Connections asks players to identify four groups of four words that share a common thread from a grid of 16 total words. The puzzle appears straightforward at first glance, but the New York Times intentionally designs certain groupings to be misleading, often placing words that could plausibly belong to multiple categories to increase the difficulty. Players are allowed four incorrect guesses before the puzzle ends, and the game offers a "one away" hint whenever three of the four words in a selected group are correct.

How Connections Works

Categories in Connections are color-coded by difficulty, ranging from yellow, the easiest, to green, then blue, and finally purple, typically the most abstract and challenging group. According to the New York Times' own guidance on solving the puzzle effectively, successful players tend to start with the most obvious, least ambiguous groupings, consider alternate meanings or uses for individual words, and watch for patterns in word endings or shared suffixes. The puzzle's constructors, including puzzle editor Wyna Liu, are known for deliberately overlapping categories to create misdirection, meaning players who assume the most obvious grouping is correct can sometimes be led astray.

Wednesday's Four Categories

Wednesday's puzzle featured groupings built around legal terminology, laced items, sports variations and a wordplay-based purple category. The yellow group, generally the easiest to identify, consisted of terms associated with the legal system: BAR, BENCH, COURT and TRIBUNAL. Each of these words can refer to elements of judicial proceedings or legal institutions, making the connection relatively intuitive once players considered the words outside of their more common, everyday meanings.

The green group centered on items that feature laces: BASEBALL GLOVE, CORSET, FOOTBALL, and SHOE. While shoes and footballs are commonly associated with laces, the inclusion of baseball gloves and corsets added a layer of challenge, requiring players to think beyond the most obvious lace-related objects.

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The blue group grouped together kinds of sports: EXTREME, MOTOR, RACKET, and WATER. Each of these words functions as a modifier preceding "sports," describing broad categories such as extreme sports, motorsports, racket sports and water sports, rather than standing as standalone sport names themselves.

Finally, the purple group — traditionally the most conceptually tricky — centered on words that can precede "room" to indicate extra space or leeway: BREATHING, ELBOW, HEAD, and WIGGLE. Phrases like "breathing room," "elbow room," "head room" and "wiggle room" all use the words in a figurative sense related to having sufficient space or flexibility, a wordplay-driven connection typical of the purple category's difficulty level.

A Puzzle Designed to Deceive

Connections is known for embedding intentional decoys within its word grids, and Wednesday's puzzle was no exception. Words that might initially seem to belong to one category can often fit logically into another, a design choice meant to slow down players who rush through their guesses without fully considering alternate groupings. For example, a word like "court" could plausibly relate to sports given its association with basketball or tennis, even though in Wednesday's puzzle it belonged to the legal terminology group instead.

This kind of overlap is a hallmark of Connections' design and is part of what has made the game one of the New York Times' most popular daily puzzles since its introduction. Players are encouraged to lock in categories they feel most confident about first, then use process of elimination to work through the remaining, more ambiguous groupings.

Where to Find More Puzzle Help

The New York Times offers Connections as part of its broader suite of daily games, which also includes Wordle, Strands, Pips, the NYT Crossword and NYT Mini Crossword, among others. Players looking for ongoing hints and full answer breakdowns for Connections, as well as the newspaper's other daily puzzles, can typically find updated guides published each day across a range of puzzle-focused websites and gaming outlets.

For those who prefer to solve the puzzle without spoilers, gradual hint systems are often available that reveal single words, entire categories, or general thematic clues one step at a time, allowing players to control how much assistance they receive before deciding to view the complete solution.

Looking Ahead

With Wednesday's puzzle solved, a new Connections grid will be available starting at midnight local time, continuing the game's daily rotation. As with Wordle, the puzzle resets globally based on each player's local time zone, ensuring a new challenge is ready for solvers no matter where they are in the world.

Wednesday's puzzle offered a relatively balanced mix of straightforward and abstract categories, according to coverage of the game, making it accessible for casual players while still presenting enough wordplay in the purple group to challenge more experienced Connections solvers looking to maintain their daily streaks.