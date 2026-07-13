Wordle players hunting for Monday's answer can find it here: the solution to puzzle #1850, released July 13, 2026, is STOUT, according to multiple outlets tracking the daily New York Times word game.

The five-letter word carries a double meaning that tripped up some solvers Monday. It can describe something or someone somewhat fat or heavily built, or a quality that is brave, determined and resolute, and it is also most famously used as a noun for a dark, heavy, top-fermented beer style, such as the traditional Irish beer Guinness. Puzzle guides described Monday's puzzle as balancing between those different meanings, with some solvers reportedly thinking of air travel, geometry or carpentry before ultimately landing on the correct answer once the final tile turned green.

For those working through the puzzle before checking the solution, several structural clues were available. The word begins with the letter S and ends with T, contains exactly two vowels, and features a repeated letter in the form of a doubled consonant sitting in the center of the word, distinguishing it from similarly structured words such as SHOUT or SCOUT. Wordle guide WordSolverX noted that players who opened with a word like TOAST would have secured both the ending and the middle letter early, leaving only the first and third positions left to solve.

According to the New York Times' companion analysis tool, Wordle Bot, the average player completed Monday's puzzle in 4.0 moves under easy mode, or 3.9 moves under hard mode rules, reflecting a moderate level of difficulty. One puzzle writer covering the game for Tom's Guide described the presence of the repeated C in the previous day's answer, CLACK, as a particular challenge, noting that opening with a word like CLASP could have narrowed the field to just six possible answers by the second guess.

Wordle challenges players to guess a hidden five-letter word within six attempts, using color-coded tile feedback to indicate whether each guessed letter is correct and correctly placed, correct but misplaced, or absent from the word entirely. The game, created by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021, was acquired by The New York Times the following year after surging in popularity, and has since become a fixture of the paper's daily games lineup alongside titles such as Connections, Strands and the Mini Crossword.

Puzzle guides offered a familiar set of strategic reminders for players working through Monday's word or preparing for future puzzles. Common advice includes opening with a word containing frequently used letters such as R, S, T, N and L to quickly surface useful information, testing different vowel placements early in the guessing process, and using elimination logic even from an incorrect guess by paying close attention to which letters turn green, yellow or gray. One guide specifically advised players to "aggression-test" the T position given Monday's word structure, noting that securing consonant placements early paid off more than scattering guesses across multiple vowels for this particular puzzle.

Players were also reminded not to cling too tightly to an early idea if they found themselves stuck partway through their guesses. "If you get stuck, reset your thinking," one puzzle guide advised. "Often, the right word is simpler than the brain makes it out to be."

Looking back across recent puzzles, Monday's answer continued a stretch that puzzle trackers have described as favoring concrete nouns and physical descriptors over more abstract concepts. Saturday's puzzle, #1848, carried the answer AVIAN, while Sunday's puzzle, #1849, carried the answer CLACK, both words tied more directly to tangible objects or physical qualities than some earlier entries in the week's rotation. One puzzle guide noted that the vowel count across the week's puzzles had hovered around two for most entries, making three-vowel opening guesses a comparatively riskier strategy heading into Monday's puzzle specifically.

Beyond the standard daily puzzle, Wordle's broader ecosystem has continued to expand in recent years, inspiring a range of spinoff and companion games that build on its core mechanics. Puzzle trackers following the New York Times' broader games offerings also pointed players toward NYT Connections puzzle #1128, NYT Strands puzzle #861 and the daily NYT Spelling Bee, all of which reset alongside Wordle each day and have built their own dedicated followings among daily puzzle solvers.

The puzzle's continued popularity nearly five years after its original release has been attributed in large part to its simplicity and shareability. Each day brings exactly one new word, with no ads interrupting the format, and players can share their results on social media through a grid of colored squares that reveals their guessing pattern without spoiling the actual answer for others who haven't yet played. That shareable format helped fuel Wordle's rapid rise in the early 2020s and has continued to sustain a large, dedicated daily audience in the years since.

Players who did not solve Monday's puzzle were reminded by tracking outlets that a new Wordle puzzle becomes available every day at midnight in each player's local time zone, meaning a missed word carries no bearing on future attempts and streak-conscious players can simply pick back up with the next day's release. The Times has continued to expand its broader portfolio of daily puzzle offerings in recent years, part of a wider strategy aimed at keeping readers returning to its games platform on a consistent basis, with Wordle remaining the most widely recognized entry point into that ecosystem.

Tuesday's Wordle puzzle is set to reset at midnight local time, continuing the game's unbroken daily cadence. Players looking for an early head start on hints can typically expect a new round of guides and clues to appear across puzzle-tracking sites shortly after the transition, following the same structural format used for Monday's reveal.