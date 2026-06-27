Wordle players looking for help with Saturday's puzzle have a five-letter word ahead of them tied to kitchens, journalism and the occasional pint of ice cream. Here's everything needed to solve Wordle #1834 for June 27, 2026, including hints for those who want to work it out themselves and the full answer for anyone ready to see it.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game created by Josh Wardle that challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Initially developed as a prototype years earlier, the game wasn't fully released until 2021. Its straightforward concept, easy accessibility and the daily thrill of solving a new puzzle helped it surge in popularity by late that year, eventually leading The New York Times to acquire the game from its creator.

The mechanics remain simple. Players type any valid five-letter word to start, and the game responds with color-coded feedback: a green tile means the letter is correct and in the right spot, a yellow tile means the letter appears in the word but in a different position, and a gray tile means the letter isn't in the word at all. Players have six total guesses to land on the correct answer before the puzzle resets for the next day at midnight in their local time zone.

Hints for today's puzzle, without giving it away

For players who want to take a crack at Saturday's puzzle before reading further, here are several hints that narrow down the possibilities without revealing the word outright.

Today's word contains two vowels and three consonants, with one letter repeated. The puzzle begins with the consonant S. The word can function as either a noun or a verb. As a noun, it refers to a large ladle used for serving, or to gathering up a loose substance such as ice cream, flour or dirt. As a verb, it describes the act of lifting or gathering something quickly, often with a scooping motion.

The word also carries a secondary meaning familiar to anyone who follows the news. In journalism, the same term refers to an exclusive story that one outlet manages to publish ahead of its competitors — something reporters often describe as "getting the scoop" on a major development.

A look at how players have fared so far

According to the New York Times' WordleBot, which tracks aggregate player performance, recent Wordle puzzles in this stretch have generally been considered solvable without major difficulty, with most players completing the prior day's puzzle in well under four guesses on average when following optimal strategy. Saturday's puzzle, by most early accounts from word-game outlets tracking player reactions, falls into a similar range of difficulty — a fair but not especially tricky word for regular players working to protect ongoing win streaks.

Strategy tips for Wordle beginners and veterans alike

Word-game strategists generally recommend starting with a word that contains multiple common vowels and avoids repeating letters already ruled out in previous guesses. Common starting words used by experienced players include ADIEU, ARSON, EARNS, OCEAN and RIOTS, all of which are designed to quickly establish which vowels and frequently used consonants appear in the day's answer.

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Players are also advised not to rule out repeated letters too quickly. Wordle answers sometimes use the same letter twice — words like SHEEP or BLOOM are common examples — so testing a letter once and seeing a single yellow or green result doesn't necessarily mean that letter doesn't appear again elsewhere in the word.

For players down to their final guesses, the better strategy is generally to choose a word that fits every clue uncovered so far rather than taking a wild guess. The first two or three attempts in a puzzle are usually the best opportunity to experiment broadly and eliminate unused letters, while later guesses should narrow in on words consistent with every piece of information already revealed.

Today's Wordle answer: SCOOP

For players who are ready to see the solution, or who simply ran out of guesses, the answer to Wordle #1834 for Saturday, June 27, 2026, is SCOOP.

The word fits the hints described above precisely: it begins with the consonant S, contains the double letter "OO," and carries multiple meanings ranging from a kitchen utensil to the act of gathering material to an exclusive piece of reporting. Players who guessed words like SHOOT, SNOOP or STOOP along the way may have picked up valuable yellow or green tiles that pointed toward the correct answer before landing on it.

What's next for Wordle players

Looking ahead, the next puzzle, Wordle #1835, will go live at midnight local time heading into Sunday, June 28, 2026. As with every Wordle release, the new puzzle will reset the clock for players working to maintain or rebuild their personal win streaks.

For those who came up short on Saturday's puzzle, word-game outlets that track Wordle on a daily basis generally recommend reviewing a running list of previously used five-letter words to avoid duplicating recent answers when picking opening guesses, since the New York Times avoids immediately repeating words that have already appeared in the puzzle's run. Players looking to sharpen their technique before tomorrow's puzzle can also experiment with Wordle solver tools, which allow users to input any letters they've already confirmed and generate a narrowed list of remaining possible words.

Whether played as a quick morning routine or a competitive daily ritual shared with friends and family through screenshotted results, Wordle has remained one of the most consistently popular word games of the past several years, and Saturday's puzzle adds one more entry to its now-extensive archive of five-letter answers for word-game enthusiasts to look back on.