Wordle fans looking for a boost on Tuesday's puzzle have plenty of clues to work with, as today's five-letter word centers on a well-known piece of underwater technology. Here's everything to know about hints, strategy and the answer for Wordle #1,865.

Today's Hints

For those hoping to solve the puzzle without seeing the answer outright, several outlets published a consistent set of clues Tuesday morning. Today's word begins with the letter S and ends with the letter R, contains two vowels and three consonants, and every letter in the answer is unique with no repeated letters. The word is also a noun, officially defined as a system for detecting objects underwater or measuring distance using sound waves.

Additional hints point more directly toward the word's meaning. The answer refers to a technology used to detect objects from a distance, working by sending out sound waves and analyzing the echoes that return. It is commonly used underwater for navigation, mapping and locating objects, and is often associated with submarines, ships and marine exploration. A separate hint confirmed that today's answer is a method of detecting objects underwater by bouncing sound waves off them, describing it as a five-letter noun that starts with S, contains two vowels and three consonants, and has no repeated letters.

Difficulty Level for Today's Puzzle

Data on how other players fared with Tuesday's puzzle suggests it landed on the easier end of the spectrum. According to the New York Times' WordleBot, the average player completed Wordle #1,865 in 3.4 moves in easy mode, or 3.3 moves under hard-mode rules, indicating most solvers found the word relatively accessible once a strong opening guess narrowed down the possibilities.

Strategy Notes From Solvers

Some puzzle writers shared their own play-throughs to illustrate effective strategy for the day's word. One columnist noted that Tuesday's puzzle contained three of the five most common Wordle letters, and that their usual opening word, ORATE, turned three letters yellow rather than green, leaving 46 possible answers according to WordleBot. According to that same analysis, WordleBot's top-rated starting words performed better against Tuesday's puzzle, with PLACE narrowing the field to 31 possible answers, CARPS reducing it further to 14, and PLOTS narrowing the options down to just five remaining words.

That same columnist described building on an early guess to zero in on the solution. After trying to work in common letters like L, I, S, N and C, a follow-up guess of ROLES proved highly effective, turning both the O and E green while eliminating the R from two positions and revealing a yellow S to work with going forward.

Today's Wordle Answer

For those ready to see the solution, Tuesday's puzzle is confirmed below.

Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, puzzle number 1,865, is SONAR.

The word fits neatly with the hints circulated throughout the day, reflecting the underwater detection technology commonly associated with submarines and marine navigation.

Yesterday's Answer, for Reference

Players looking to track recent solutions or avoid repeating recently used words can also reference the prior day's puzzle. The Wordle answer for game number 1,864, played Monday, July 27, was POSER.

How Wordle Works

For newer players or those looking for a refresher, Wordle's format has remained consistent since its rise to popularity. Wordle challenges players to guess a hidden five-letter word within six attempts, using color-coded feedback after each guess: a green tile indicates a letter is in the word and in the correct position, while other colors indicate letters that are present but misplaced or not in the word at all.

The game was originally created by developer Josh Wardle in 2021 before surging in popularity and later being acquired by The New York Times. Since then, it has become a daily ritual for millions of players worldwide, many of whom track ongoing solving streaks and compare results with friends and family.

Tips for Avoiding Repeat Words

Players hoping to sharpen their long-term strategy are often encouraged to pay attention to patterns in past Wordle answers. Reviewing a list of previously used solutions can help players avoid attempting words that are no longer valid answers, while also offering a clearer sense of common letter patterns and frequency across past puzzles.

Wordle veterans also caution against ruling out letters too quickly. Because Wordle answers sometimes include the same letter used twice, such as in words like SHEEP or BLOOM, players are advised not to dismiss a repeated letter simply because it has already appeared once in an earlier guess. Solvers are also generally advised to use their first two or three guesses to eliminate as many unused letters as possible, then shift toward more targeted guesses that fit all previously confirmed constraints once only a couple of attempts remain.

Other NYT Puzzles Available Today

For fans looking to extend their daily puzzle routine beyond Wordle, The New York Times' broader puzzle lineup includes several other games published the same day. Tuesday's lineup also included NYT Connections puzzle number 1,143 and NYT Strands puzzle number 877, both offering additional word and pattern-based challenges for players working through their daily puzzle routine.

With Tuesday's answer now confirmed, Wordle players can look ahead to Wednesday's puzzle, when a fresh five-letter word and a new round of hints will once again test solvers' vocabulary and deduction skills.