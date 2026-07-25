Wordle players closing out the week with Friday's puzzle got a word that works both ways, one that greets and bids farewell in equal measure, drawing directly from Hawaiian culture and offering a welcome change of pace from more clinical five-letter answers.

The New York Times' daily word game, which has become a fixture in millions of players' morning routines since its 2022 acquisition by the Times, challenges solvers to guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer, using color-coded feedback to narrow down the correct answer with each attempt.

The answer for July 25

The solution to Wordle #1862 is ALOHA, a word deeply associated with Hawaiian culture that functions as both a greeting and a farewell, commonly used to convey warmth, love, peace and goodwill. The word is frequently heard when welcoming visitors to the islands, but carries the same meaning when saying goodbye, a duality that sets it apart from most everyday English words.

Structurally, the puzzle offered a distinctive challenge: the word contains three vowels and only two consonants, along with four unique letters and one duplicated letter, the letter "A," which appears at both the beginning and end of the word. That heavy vowel concentration made ALOHA a notably different kind of solve compared with more consonant-heavy recent puzzles, rewarding players who leaned into vowel-rich opening guesses.

A puzzle built around connection

Puzzle commentators described Friday's word as fitting neatly into a broader theme running through the week's editions, one centered on connection, teamwork and smooth transitions between ideas. Some players moved through the puzzle with relative ease once they zeroed in on the word's Hawaiian cultural association, while others reported working through several unrelated guesses before the pattern of vowels and consonants clicked into place.

The word's association with hospitality and goodwill offered a lighter, more culturally rich challenge than some of the week's earlier puzzles, and its dual meaning as both a greeting and farewell added a layer of thematic resonance heading into the weekend.

How Wordle works

Wordle presents a fresh five-letter puzzle every 24 hours, resetting at midnight in each player's local time zone. Players receive six total guesses, with color-coded tiles indicating how close each guess comes to the correct answer: green confirms a letter is both correct and correctly placed, yellow indicates a correct letter placed in the wrong position, and gray rules a letter out of the solution entirely.

Created by software engineer Josh Wardle as a personal project in 2021, the game quickly went viral before The New York Times acquired it in early 2022 and folded it into its broader digital games platform, which today also includes Connections, Strands, the Mini Crossword, Pips and Sudoku.

Strategy tips for future puzzles

Puzzle strategists commonly recommend starting with a word that balances frequently used vowels and consonants, such as R, S, T, N and L, to maximize the amount of information gained from an opening guess. Popular starting words that fit this approach include Adieu, Audio, Raise and Stone, each offering broad letter coverage without repeating overly common consonants in a single guess.

Watching for duplicate letters within a five-letter word, as Friday's puzzle featured with its repeated "A," remains a commonly overlooked pitfall for players narrowing down their final guesses. Recognizing frequent word endings, including "-ED," "-ER" and "-Y," can also help players close out a puzzle more efficiently in the later stages of a solve.

A cultural touchpoint beyond the puzzle itself

Beyond its function as a Wordle answer, ALOHA carries significant cultural weight in Hawaii, where it is understood to represent far more than a simple greeting or farewell. The word is often described as embodying a broader spirit of love, compassion and mutual respect, a concept sometimes referred to as the "Aloha Spirit," which has even been codified into Hawaii state law as a guiding principle for how residents and visitors are expected to treat one another.

For Wordle players outside Hawaii, Friday's puzzle offered a small window into that cultural context, turning a routine daily word game into an unintentional lesson in the layered meaning behind a word many players likely use casually without fully considering its origins.

A daily ritual for millions

Wordle's continued popularity has often been attributed to its simplicity: one puzzle, six guesses, and a built-in sharing feature that lets players post their results on social media without spoiling the answer for others. That structure has helped the game become something closer to a shared daily ritual than a simple word puzzle, with friends, families and coworkers frequently comparing notes and streaks each morning.

Tracking performance over time

The Times' companion analysis tool, Wordlebot, evaluates each day's puzzle after players complete it, offering data on the average number of guesses needed to solve that day's word, along with luck and skill scores meant to reflect how efficiently a player's strategy aligned with the information available to them at each stage of the solve. Difficulty can vary considerably from one puzzle to the next depending on how common a word's letter structure is relative to typical opening guesses.

A new Wordle puzzle will publish at midnight Saturday, continuing the franchise's uninterrupted daily streak dating back to its 2021 launch. Players can access the game through the Times Games website or the NYT Games mobile app, available on both iOS and Android devices. For those who wrapped up Friday's puzzle quickly thanks to ALOHA's distinctive vowel pattern, or those who found the heavy vowel concentration more challenging than expected, a fresh five-letter word and a new opportunity to extend a personal streak awaits with Saturday's reset.