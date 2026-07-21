Wordle players looking for help with today's puzzle can find hints, clues and the full solution below for Wordle #1858, the daily word puzzle released Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Wordle challenges players to identify a five-letter word within six attempts, with the game providing color-coded feedback after each guess to indicate which letters are correct and properly placed, which letters appear in the word but in the wrong position, and which letters do not appear in the word at all. A new puzzle becomes available daily at midnight local time, meaning players around the world receive access to that day's word at different moments depending on their time zone.

Hints for today's Wordle

For players who want a nudge in the right direction without having the answer fully revealed, several outlets covering today's puzzle offered a series of progressive hints. According to those hints, today's word contains just one vowel among its five letters, a relatively uncommon structure that can make the puzzle trickier to solve through standard guessing strategies. That single vowel, the letter I, sits in the third position of the word.

Today's word also contains one repeated letter, with both instances of that letter appearing consecutively at the very end of the word. The puzzle begins with the letters "SH," the same opening combination found in common words such as "share," "shout" and "shrug," a detail that several outlets suggested could help narrow down potential guesses.

A definitional clue

Beyond the structural hints, coverage of today's puzzle also offered a definitional clue tied to the word's meaning, which centers on deception or hidden promotional motives. According to that hint, the word describes someone who secretly promotes a product, scheme, or point of view while presenting themselves as an impartial or unaffiliated observer. The term is commonly used in discussions of online scams, influencer marketing, and situations involving undisclosed sponsorships or hidden financial incentives.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Wordle #1858 for July 21, 2026, is SHILL.

As both a noun and a verb, "shill" refers to someone who poses as an enthusiastic, impartial customer or supporter of something, such as at an auction, a street game, or an online promotion, while secretly working on behalf of the seller or organizer to encourage others to participate. As a verb, to "shill" means to act in that deceptive promotional capacity, or more broadly, to promote something in a misleading way for personal gain.

The word has seen a notable rise in everyday usage in recent years, particularly within the context of social media, where undisclosed sponsored content and hidden brand partnerships have brought increased public attention to the practice of "shilling" products or ideas without full transparency about financial or personal incentives involved.

Puzzle difficulty

According to Wordlebot, the New York Times' internal tool that analyzes daily Wordle difficulty based on aggregate player performance, today's puzzle carried an average difficulty rating of 4.4 out of a possible 6 guesses, suggesting most players needed a moderate number of attempts to reach the correct answer. The puzzle's relatively unusual letter structure, featuring only a single vowel and a doubled final consonant, likely contributed to that above-average difficulty level for many solvers.

About Wordle

Wordle, now owned and published by The New York Times, has become one of the most widely played daily word games since it first gained viral popularity in early 2022. The game's simple format, one puzzle per day shared by all players regardless of location, has helped fuel its continued popularity, as solvers frequently compare results and maintain personal solving streaks across social media platforms.

Players looking for extra help with future puzzles can typically find daily hints and starter word suggestions published by various gaming and puzzle-focused outlets shortly after each day's Wordle becomes available, offering a way to work through the puzzle with partial guidance rather than having the answer revealed outright.

Other daily puzzles

For players interested in additional daily word and logic puzzles beyond Wordle, The New York Times also publishes several other games on a similar daily schedule, including Connections, a puzzle that challenges players to identify hidden groupings among a set of words, and Strands, a word-search-style puzzle built around a central theme, or "spangram." Tuesday's editions of both games, Connections puzzle number 1136 and Strands puzzle number 870, were also published alongside today's Wordle, offering solvers additional options as part of their daily puzzle routine.

With today's Wordle answer now solved, a new puzzle will become available at midnight local time Wednesday, continuing the game's now-familiar daily rhythm. Players looking to maintain their solving streaks or simply enjoy the daily challenge can expect a fresh five-letter word and accompanying set of clues from various outlets to help guide their next attempt, regardless of whether today's puzzle proved to be a quick solve or a more challenging one given its unusual single-vowel structure.