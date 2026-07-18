Saturday's edition of The New York Times' Connections puzzle sent players dribbling through basketball terminology, personal convictions, video game mechanics and a tricky wordplay category built around the word "pop," offering a moderately challenging board that the game's own difficulty tracker, Connections Bot, rated 4 out of 5.

Connections challenges players to sort 16 words or phrases into four hidden groups of four, with each group tied to a shared theme. The categories are ranked by difficulty and color-coded accordingly, running from yellow for the most straightforward group to purple for the trickiest, which frequently leans on wordplay, hidden patterns or double meanings. Players are allowed four total mistakes before the puzzle ends, and the daily game, one of the Times' most popular offerings alongside Wordle, continues to draw a large and devoted following since its 2023 launch.

Saturday's yellow group, the day's easiest category, centered on ways to commit a basketball violation: CARRY, DOUBLE DRIBBLE, GOALTEND and TRAVEL. Each term describes a distinct rule infraction in basketball, ranging from illegally palming the ball while dribbling to interfering with a shot on its way toward the basket. Puzzle commentators noted the category was likely to resonate quickly with sports fans, given how commonly these terms are used in broadcasts and casual conversation about the game.

The green group asked players to identify words meaning belief: ATTITUDE, MIND, OPINION and VIEW. Each word can function as a way of describing a person's outlook or stance on a given topic, though several solvers reported initial confusion over this category, mistaking it for a grouping tied to components of formal debate rather than personal conviction more broadly. That ambiguity reflects a recurring challenge in Connections puzzles, where words carrying multiple plausible meanings can pull players toward incorrect early guesses before the intended theme becomes clear.

Moving into the blue category, the puzzle's third-hardest group, Saturday's theme centered on elements commonly tracked during video game play: HEALTH, LIVES, SCORE and TIME. Each of these represents a standard piece of on-screen information players monitor throughout a gaming session, whether tracking remaining health points, extra lives, an accumulating score total, or a countdown clock. Commentators described the category as likely to appeal strongly to gamers, given how universally these tracked elements appear across countless video game genres and eras.

The purple group, traditionally the most difficult and prone to misdirection, asked players to identify words that could each follow the word "pop": CULTURE, FLY, QUIZ and TART. Adding "pop" in front of each word produces a commonly recognized term or phrase: pop culture, popfly, pop quiz and pop tart. One player detailed their own path through the category in published commentary, describing initial uncertainty over whether "fly" referred to a zip fly on clothing before ultimately recognizing it as a baseball term describing a high, arcing hit, more precisely known as a "pop fly." That same player noted mistakenly selecting "score" for the purple category instead of "fly," an error attributed to the word's plausible fit within the video-game-tracking theme of the blue group, illustrating how the puzzle's categories are often deliberately constructed to create this kind of overlap and confusion.

Puzzle trackers following Saturday's board noted several intentional red herrings built into the grid, designed to nudge solvers toward incorrect groupings before the true categories became apparent. Words tied to personal conviction, competitive statistics and multi-meaning phrases have each proven to be recurring sources of confusion in past Connections puzzles, and Saturday's board leaned into that pattern while adding its own twist through the "pop" wordplay in the purple category.

For players working through the puzzle without hints, general strategy guidance suggests beginning with the most straightforward, tightly defined categories, such as Saturday's basketball-violation yellow group or its belief-based green group, before moving on to categories requiring lateral thinking or wordplay recognition. Players are also encouraged to watch for words that plausibly fit more than one category, a hallmark of Connections' design that becomes especially relevant once the two easier groups have already been solved, narrowing the remaining pool of words but often increasing the risk of confusing a blue-category term for a purple one, or vice versa. The game's "one away" feature, which alerts players when three of their four selected words belong to the same group, can also serve as a useful tool for refining guesses without immediately triggering a mistake.

Saturday's puzzle continued a run of thematically varied boards throughout the week, following Friday's grid, which grouped words meaning a grand finale, items commonly seen in an arcade, sets containing four related items, and words ending in hidden car parts. Connections has built a devoted daily following since its 2023 debut by combining accessible mechanics with puzzles that consistently reward pattern recognition and careful reading over quick guessing, a formula that has helped the game rival Wordle in daily engagement even as it demands a different style of reasoning from players.

The complete answers for Saturday, July 18, puzzle number 1,133, are as follows: the yellow group, tied to ways of committing a basketball violation, includes CARRY, DOUBLE DRIBBLE, GOALTEND and TRAVEL; the green group, centered on words meaning belief, includes ATTITUDE, MIND, OPINION and VIEW; the blue group, built around elements tracked in video games, includes HEALTH, LIVES, SCORE and TIME; and the purple group, built around words that follow "pop," includes CULTURE, FLY, QUIZ and TART.

Connections is available daily alongside the Times' broader puzzle lineup, including Wordle, Strands, the traditional Crossword, Letter Boxed and Sudoku, with a new Connections board set to go live at midnight local time for players looking to keep their streaks intact heading into Sunday.