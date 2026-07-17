Friday's edition of The New York Times' Connections puzzle sent players through a mix of farewell synonyms, arcade nostalgia, groupings of four, and a cleverly disguised wordplay category built around hidden car parts, offering one of the more layered boards the game has featured this week.

Connections challenges players to sort 16 words or phrases into four hidden groups of four, with each group tied to a shared theme. The categories are ranked by difficulty and color-coded accordingly, running from yellow for the most straightforward group to purple for the trickiest, which frequently leans on wordplay, hidden patterns or double meanings. Players are allowed four total mistakes before the puzzle ends, and the daily game, which the Times acquired and expanded following its original 2023 launch, has become one of the publication's most popular digital offerings alongside Wordle.

Friday's yellow group, the day's easiest category, centered on words and phrases meaning a grand finale: EPILOGUE, FAREWELL, LAST DANCE and SWAN SONG. Each term functions as a way of describing a final act, farewell performance or closing chapter, whether in storytelling, music or a broader sense of departure. Puzzle commentators noted some ambiguity around EPILOGUE's inclusion in the group, since the term technically refers to material that follows a story's climax rather than serving as the climax itself, though it still fits the broader theme of an ending.

The green group asked players to identify items commonly found in an arcade: CRANE GAME, PINBALL, TICKETS and TOKENS. A crane game, also known as a claw machine, challenges players to maneuver a mechanical claw to grab a prize and drop it into a collection bin, a task notorious for the claw losing its grip at the last moment. Tokens are the small coins many arcades use in place of cash to operate their machines, while tickets are often dispensed as rewards for certain games, with players redeeming larger quantities for better prizes at a redemption counter.

Moving into the blue category, the puzzle's third-hardest group, Friday's theme centered on sets that each contain four related items: CARDINAL DIRECTIONS, CLASSICAL ELEMENTS, SEASONS and SUITS. Cardinal directions refer to north, south, east and west; classical elements traditionally include earth, air, fire and water; seasons cover winter, spring, summer and fall; and suits refers to the four suits found in a standard deck of playing cards. Commentators covering the puzzle compared the theme to other well-known groupings of four, such as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the original Ghostbusters team, the gas giants of the solar system, or golf's men's major championships, illustrating how broadly applicable a "group of four" theme can be before narrowing down to the specific category Friday's puzzle had in mind.

The purple group, traditionally the day's most difficult and prone to misdirection, required players to spot words ending in hidden car parts: PLOT SPOILER, ROBIN HOOD, SATIRES and TREE TRUNK. Each phrase conceals an automotive term within its final letters — spoiler within "plot spoiler," hood within "robin hood," tires within "satires," and trunk within "tree trunk." The category rewarded players who looked past the everyday meaning of each phrase and instead focused on unusual letter combinations buried at the end of each word, a hallmark of Connections' more challenging purple categories.

Puzzle trackers following Friday's board noted several deliberate red herrings built into the grid, designed to nudge solvers toward incorrect groupings before the true categories became clear. Words tied to endings, arcades and phrases containing hidden objects have each proven to be recurring themes in past Connections puzzles, and Friday's board leaned into that familiarity while adding its own twist through the car-parts wordplay in the purple category.

For players working through the puzzle without hints, general strategy guidance from puzzle trackers suggests beginning with the most straightforward, tightly defined categories, such as Friday's synonym-based yellow group or its object-based green group, before moving on to categories requiring lateral thinking or wordplay recognition. Players are also encouraged to watch for shared letter patterns or unusual word endings once the more obvious groups have been solved, since Connections' purple category frequently hides its answer in structure rather than surface meaning. The game's "one away" feature, which alerts players when three of their four selected words belong to the same group, can also serve as a useful tool for refining guesses without immediately triggering a mistake.

Friday's puzzle continued a run of thematically varied boards throughout the week, following Thursday's grid, which grouped skincare products, shades of black, precision-related terms, and phrases beginning with words for small marks. Connections has built a devoted daily following since its 2023 debut by combining accessible mechanics with puzzles that consistently reward pattern recognition and careful reading over quick guessing, a formula that has helped the game rival Wordle in daily engagement even as it demands a different style of reasoning from players.

The complete answers for Friday, July 17, are as follows: the yellow group, tied to words meaning a grand finale, includes EPILOGUE, FAREWELL, LAST DANCE and SWAN SONG; the green group, built around items seen in an arcade, includes CRANE GAME, PINBALL, TICKETS and TOKENS; the blue group, centered on sets containing four related items, includes CARDINAL DIRECTIONS, CLASSICAL ELEMENTS, SEASONS and SUITS; and the purple group, built around words ending in hidden car parts, includes PLOT SPOILER, ROBIN HOOD, SATIRES and TREE TRUNK.

Connections is available daily alongside the Times' broader puzzle lineup, including Wordle, Strands, the traditional Crossword, Letter Boxed and Sudoku, with a new Connections board set to go live at midnight local time for players looking to keep their streaks intact heading into the weekend.